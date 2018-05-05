PL Sunday Preview: Chelsea v. Liverpool; City’s trophy lift

Three games are coming your way on Sunday with big implications at the bottom and in the top four.

Let’s take a look at what is coming up.

Man City vs. Huddersfield — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

With City already sealing the title the focus is on Pep Guardiola’s men setting records for most wins, goals and points in a single PL season. City will lift the Premier League trophy after the game and there will be a party atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium. As for Huddersfield, their situation is bleak as David Wagner’s men are in the relegation battle and face Chelsea and Arsenal in their final two games of the season after the trip to City.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

What a game this should be. Chelsea have a lifeline in the top four battle after Tottenham’s shock defeat at West Brom. The Blues are in fifth place, just five points behind Spurs and six points behind Liverpool in third. With three games to go it’s going to be a big ask for Chelsea but with Liverpool coming off their Champions League semifinal second leg at Roma on Wednesday and wild celebrations as they made the UCL final, now may be a good time to play Jurgen Klopp’s side. If Chelsea win they reduce the gap to Liverpool to three points with two games to go and it would be something special for Antonio Conte to finish in the top four and win the FA Cup in what is likely his final season at Chelsea.

Arsenal vs. Burnley — 11:30 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

The Gunners will be down in the dumps after their Europa League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their semifinal on Thursday. Arsene Wenger’s final home game in charge of Arsenal will be a strange affair and with Burnley just three points behind the Gunners it has shown how far they’ve fallen in recent times. Sean Dyche has done a superb job at the Clarets with European qualification already secured but a sixth place finish seals a group stage berth rather than the third qualifying round. Still, Wenger will get a phenomenal send off after almost 22 years in charge of Arsenal.

