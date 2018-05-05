More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
PL Sunday Preview: Chelsea v. Liverpool; City’s trophy lift

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Three games are coming your way on Sunday with big implications at the bottom and in the top four.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Let’s take a look at what is coming up.

Man City vs. Huddersfield — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

With City already sealing the title the focus is on Pep Guardiola’s men setting records for most wins, goals and points in a single PL season. City will lift the Premier League trophy after the game and there will be a party atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium. As for Huddersfield, their situation is bleak as David Wagner’s men are in the relegation battle and face Chelsea and Arsenal in their final two games of the season after the trip to City.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

What a game this should be. Chelsea have a lifeline in the top four battle after Tottenham’s shock defeat at West Brom. The Blues are in fifth place, just five points behind Spurs and six points behind Liverpool in third. With three games to go it’s going to be a big ask for Chelsea but with Liverpool coming off their Champions League semifinal second leg at Roma on Wednesday and wild celebrations as they made the UCL final, now may be a good time to play Jurgen Klopp’s side. If Chelsea win they reduce the gap to Liverpool to three points with two games to go and it would be something special for Antonio Conte to finish in the top four and win the FA Cup in what is likely his final season at Chelsea.

Arsenal vs. Burnley — 11:30 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

The Gunners will be down in the dumps after their Europa League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their semifinal on Thursday. Arsene Wenger’s final home game in charge of Arsenal will be a strange affair and with Burnley just three points behind the Gunners it has shown how far they’ve fallen in recent times. Sean Dyche has done a superb job at the Clarets with European qualification already secured but a sixth place finish seals a group stage berth rather than the third qualifying round. Still, Wenger will get a phenomenal send off after almost 22 years in charge of Arsenal.

MLS Three Things: NY is red, Piatti is good, Vancouver is unlucky (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
A busy early afternoon in Major League Soccer has put three results in the books, and it’s fair to say at least two of the three score lines will raise eyebrows around the league.

[ MORE: Sir Alex in intensive care ]

New York is red

Kaku scored a goal and registered two assists as the New York Red Bulls worked New York City FC 4-0 in the New York Derby on Saturday.

Patrick Vieira will be livid with his NYCFC squad, who was totally outplayed at Red Bull Arena. Kaku scored in the second minute and assisted on Florian Valot’s fourth minute goal.

Bradley Wright-Phillips nodded home in the 35th minute before Derrick Etienne Jr. rounded out the scoring with 11 minutes to play. The Red Bulls pull five points behind first place NYCFC with the win.

Check out BWP’s goal: It’s a passing and crossing drill.

Piatti stems the bleeding

Maybe it’s his station in Quebec, but Ignacio Piatti has oh-so-quietly become the most overlooked superstar in Major League Soccer.

As bad as Montreal has been this year, Piatti grabbed them by the scruff of the neck and dragged the Impact to a 4-2 win over a very decent New England Revolution side on Saturday.

Piatti had a goal and three assists, all of them primary helpers, and Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored twice in Montreal’s 4-2 win.

Jackson-Hamel was called out by coach Remi Garde earlier this week for his performances in the absence of Matteo Mancosu, and he did quite well in the wake of his boss’ criticism.

Shuttling the door

Vancouver Whitecaps are one of the best teams in the West, and Minnesota United is… not quite there yet. But Miguel Ibarra scored a 60th minute goal and veteran backstop Bobby Shuttleworth was on his game to steal all three points at home on Saturday.

Minnesota was down a man for 40 minutes, and scored their goal with 30 minutes to play. The Caps  outshot Montreal 19-4, but Shuttleworth was there with seven saves in the win.

Check out this one!

Sir Alex Ferguson suffers brain hemorrhage

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2018, 3:11 PM EDT
Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has suffered a brain hemorrhage, the club have confirmed.

Reports on Saturday night claimed that the former Manchester United manager, 76, was in critical condition in hospital.

Manchester United released the following statement on Sir Alex Ferguson’s condition.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain hemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

Ferguson is the most successful manager in Premier League and United’s history, with the Scotsman winning 38 trophies in his 26 years in charge of the Red Devils from 1986 to 2013.

He won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

Fergie was in the public eye last weekend as he presented his former managerial rival, and now good friend, Arsene Wenger, with an award on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Arsenal.

The entire soccer world will be waiting anxiously for an update on the condition of one of the greatest, if not the greatest, managers of all-time.

Premier League wrap: Relegation shake-up

By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
An amazing day in Premier League’s relegation race has us doing the equivalent of pointing a finger emoji down at the rest of this post.

[ MORE: NASL reaching out to CONCACAF ]

Seriously, wild stuff.

Everton 1-1 SouthamptonRECAP

Nathan Redmond pulled Saints out of the relegation zone when he headed Cedric Soares’ cross between the legs of Jordan Pickford, though it’s far less comfortable than hoped thanks to Tom Davies‘ stoppage time equalizer for the Toffees. Maya Yoshida picked up a second yellow in the 85th minute to put Saints in a bind with matches against Swans and Man City left this season.

Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace RECAP

Xherdan Shaqiri had the bet365 Stadium in euphoria with a gorgeous free kick, but James McArthur and Patrick Van Aanholt scored late goals to clinch Premier League safety for Palace… and send the Potters to the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur  RECAP

Spurs had all of the ball and none of the luck, and Jake Livermore‘s last-gasp goal gave West Bromwich Albion a stay of relegation. The Baggies need Southampton to draw Tuesday at Swansea, then have both Saints and Swans lose on the final day while making up at least four goals of differential.

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham United  RECAP

Marko Arnautovic and Mark Noble scored for the Irons, who clinched Premier League safety against the disinterested (aside from Jamie Vardy) Foxes.

Watford 2-1 Newcastle United  RECAP

The Hornets also clinched Premier League safety on Saturday, though they had to hold on tight. Roberto Pereyra and Andre Gray scored early for Watford, but Newcastle led a furious comeback. Only an Ayoze Perez effort found the back of the net for the Magpies, who couldn’t rebound from the sad start.

Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City  RECAP

Ryan Fraser scored the lone goal for Bournemouth as the South Coast side kept Swansea City’s relegation fears quite real with a one-goal win. The Cherries clinched Premier League safety with the win.

Stoppage time heartbreak for Saints at Goodison

By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
  • Redmond scores first of season
  • Deflected equalizer in stoppage time
  • Saints move to 17th
  • Everton remains 8th

Everton’s Tom Davies scored in the fifth of four minutes of stoppage time to claim a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday at Goodison Park.

Nathan Redmond‘s second half goal still pushed Saints out of the drop zone and into 17th place, level with Swans and two points behind Huddersfield. Southampton is away to Swansea on Tuesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Everton stays eighth with 49 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jordan Pickford made an outstanding save on Charlie Austin as the match neared the 20 minutes.

Saints looked the better bet to score despite their status as visitors, but didn’t get their goal until the second half.

Cedric crossed from the right, and Redmond nodded between the legs of Pickford to give Saints their lead.

Saints went down a man when Maya Yoshida picked up a second yellow card with five minutes to play.

Pickford made a nice save on Redmond in the final stanza.

Alex McCarthy made an amazing save on Leighton Baines‘ late free kick to claim the win.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]