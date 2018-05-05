Premier League wrap: Relegation shake-up

An amazing day in Premier League’s relegation race has us doing the equivalent of pointing a finger emoji down at the rest of this post.

[ MORE: NASL reaching out to CONCACAF ]

Seriously, wild stuff.

Everton 1-1 Southampton — RECAP

Nathan Redmond pulled Saints out of the relegation zone when he headed Cedric Soares’ cross between the legs of Jordan Pickford, though it’s far less comfortable than hoped thanks to Tom Davies‘ stoppage time equalizer for the Toffees. Maya Yoshida picked up a second yellow in the 85th minute to put Saints in a bind with matches against Swans and Man City left this season.

Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Xherdan Shaqiri had the bet365 Stadium in euphoria with a gorgeous free kick, but James McArthur and Patrick Van Aanholt scored late goals to clinch Premier League safety for Palace… and send the Potters to the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur — RECAP

Spurs had all of the ball and none of the luck, and Jake Livermore‘s last-gasp goal gave West Bromwich Albion a stay of relegation. The Baggies need Southampton to draw Tuesday at Swansea, then have both Saints and Swans lose on the final day while making up at least four goals of differential.

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham United — RECAP

Marko Arnautovic and Mark Noble scored for the Irons, who clinched Premier League safety against the disinterested (aside from Jamie Vardy) Foxes.

Watford 2-1 Newcastle United — RECAP

The Hornets also clinched Premier League safety on Saturday, though they had to hold on tight. Roberto Pereyra and Andre Gray scored early for Watford, but Newcastle led a furious comeback. Only an Ayoze Perez effort found the back of the net for the Magpies, who couldn’t rebound from the sad start.

Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City — RECAP

Ryan Fraser scored the lone goal for Bournemouth as the South Coast side kept Swansea City’s relegation fears quite real with a one-goal win. The Cherries clinched Premier League safety with the win.

Follow @NicholasMendola