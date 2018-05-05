Sir Alex Ferguson suffers brain hemorrhage

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has suffered a brain hemorrhage, the club have confirmed.
Reports on Saturday night claimed that the former Manchester United manager, 76, was in critical condition in hospital.
Manchester United released the following statement on Sir Alex Ferguson’s condition.
“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain hemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”
Ferguson is the most successful manager in Premier League and United’s history, with the Scotsman winning 38 trophies in his 26 years in charge of the Red Devils from 1986 to 2013.
He won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.
Fergie was in the public eye last weekend as he presented his former managerial rival, and now good friend, Arsene Wenger, with an award on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Arsenal.
The entire soccer world will be waiting anxiously for an update on the condition of one of the greatest, if not the greatest, managers of all-time.
An amazing day in Premier League’s relegation race has us doing the equivalent of pointing a finger emoji down at the rest of this post.
[ MORE: NASL reaching out to CONCACAF ]
Seriously, wild stuff.
Everton 1-1 Southampton — RECAP
Nathan Redmond pulled Saints out of the relegation zone when he headed Cedric Soares’ cross between the legs of Jordan Pickford, though it’s far less comfortable than hoped thanks to Tom Davies‘ stoppage time equalizer for the Toffees. Maya Yoshida picked up a second yellow in the 85th minute to put Saints in a bind with matches against Swans and Man City left this season.
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace — RECAP
Xherdan Shaqiri had the bet365 Stadium in euphoria with a gorgeous free kick, but James McArthur and Patrick Van Aanholt scored late goals to clinch Premier League safety for Palace… and send the Potters to the Championship.
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur — RECAP
Spurs had all of the ball and none of the luck, and Jake Livermore‘s last-gasp goal gave West Bromwich Albion a stay of relegation. The Baggies need Southampton to draw Tuesday at Swansea, then have both Saints and Swans lose on the final day while making up at least four goals of differential.
Leicester City 0-2 West Ham United — RECAP
Marko Arnautovic and Mark Noble scored for the Irons, who clinched Premier League safety against the disinterested (aside from Jamie Vardy) Foxes.
Watford 2-1 Newcastle United — RECAP
The Hornets also clinched Premier League safety on Saturday, though they had to hold on tight. Roberto Pereyra and Andre Gray scored early for Watford, but Newcastle led a furious comeback. Only an Ayoze Perez effort found the back of the net for the Magpies, who couldn’t rebound from the sad start.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City — RECAP
Ryan Fraser scored the lone goal for Bournemouth as the South Coast side kept Swansea City’s relegation fears quite real with a one-goal win. The Cherries clinched Premier League safety with the win.
- Redmond scores first of season
- Deflected equalizer in stoppage time
- Saints move to 17th
- Everton remains 8th
Everton’s Tom Davies scored in the fifth of four minutes of stoppage time to claim a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday at Goodison Park.
Nathan Redmond‘s second half goal still pushed Saints out of the drop zone and into 17th place, level with Swans and two points behind Huddersfield. Southampton is away to Swansea on Tuesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Everton stays eighth with 49 points.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Jordan Pickford made an outstanding save on Charlie Austin as the match neared the 20 minutes.
Saints looked the better bet to score despite their status as visitors, but didn’t get their goal until the second half.
Cedric crossed from the right, and Redmond nodded between the legs of Pickford to give Saints their lead.
Saints went down a man when Maya Yoshida picked up a second yellow card with five minutes to play.
Pickford made a nice save on Redmond in the final stanza.
Alex McCarthy made an amazing save on Leighton Baines‘ late free kick to claim the win.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Swansea City haven’t won any of their last seven games in the Premier League and their 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday keeps them entrenched in the relegation battle.
After a huge upturn in results following Carlos Carvalhal’s appointment in late December, the Swans are looking ahead to a relegation showdown at home against Southampton on Tuesday.
Speaking after the game, the energetic Portuguese coach is hopeful his team can get it done against Saints.
“There was one crucial moment of the game when they scored. After that we had two or three chances to score. The game was balanced and we created chances but we knew before the game that the first goal was important,” Carvalhal said. “After that goal, Bournemouth blocked the spaces and were more comfortable with chances to counter attack. We brought some players on to have an impact on the game and help the attack but there wasn’t much space. Bournemouth deserved the victory.”
“We tried to fight but we have two more games and a big opportunity on Tuesday. The game will start 0-0 and when everything is in your hands you must believe. If someone had said when I first took over that we would have it in our hands at this stage, I would’ve taken it.”
Young Swansea defender Connor Roberts added that “there is always confidence and belief we can stay in this division.”
The Swans aren’t in form and don’t have momentum at the right time of the season, but what they do have is two home games to finish with against Southampton and already relegated Stoke City.
Four points should secure their safety but at this time of the season that’s easier said than done.
West Bromwich Albion could be relegated with a Southampton win later in the day, but the Baggies’ last gasp win over Tottenham on Saturday has hopes raised at the Hawthorns.
[ RECAP: West Brom 1-0 Spurs ]
The Baggies took a lap of honor after the win in what could be their final home Premier League match for at least 15 months, with manager Darren Moore taking a microphone and imploring the fans to stay with them.
“We need everyone again for the final week of the season. Together we will go to the last game of the season,” he says.
Jake Livermore was Saturday’s hero, prodding a last-minute ball over the line.
“I don’t know what to say. We will just keep battling until the end. It has not been due to lack of effort and the last few weeks have proved that. We have got that never say die attitude back and you never know what we can do.
“It is difficult when you look at table, it is not a good read but all we can do is take it game by game.
“Darren Moore and his staff, all of the staff mean an awful lot to us. They are with us every kick.”