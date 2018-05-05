Sir Alex Ferguson suffers brain hemorrhage

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has suffered a brain hemorrhage, the club have confirmed.

Reports on Saturday night claimed that the former Manchester United manager, 76, was in critical condition in hospital.

Manchester United released the following statement on Sir Alex Ferguson’s condition.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain hemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

Ferguson is the most successful manager in Premier League and United’s history, with the Scotsman winning 38 trophies in his 26 years in charge of the Red Devils from 1986 to 2013.

He won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

Fergie was in the public eye last weekend as he presented his former managerial rival, and now good friend, Arsene Wenger, with an award on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Arsenal.

The entire soccer world will be waiting anxiously for an update on the condition of one of the greatest, if not the greatest, managers of all-time.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter. Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

Follow @JPW_NBCSports