Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace: Potters relegated, Eagles safe

Stoke relegated from PL after 10-year stay

Palace secure PL safety with win

McArthur, van Aanholt seal comeback win

Stoke City have been relegated from the Premier League after they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters (who are on a club-record 13 PL games without a win) led through Xherdan Shaqiri‘s free kick but second half goals from James McArthur and Patrick Van Aanholt not only secured Palace’s Premier League safety but also sent Stoke down.

With the win Palace move into 11th place on 41 points, while Stoke remain second bottom on 30 points.

Stoke pressed Palace back early on, urged on by the home fans, but the Potters failed to settle into a rhythm.

Palace had the first big chance of the game as the ball found in-form Zaha on the right side of the box but his shot across goal was wide of the far post.

Stoke then had a decent chance as Xherdan Shaqiri’s cross was headed wide by Mame Biram Diouf, while at the other end Ruben Loftus-Cheek curled just wide.

Just beforre half time Stoke took the lead as Loftus-Cheek bundled over Shaqiri and from the resulting free kick the Swiss winger curled home a fine free kick (via a slick deflection off the wall) into the top corner to put the Potters 1-0 up.

67% – Among players with at least 15 Premier League goals, no player has scored a higher % from outside the box than Xherdan Shaqiri (10/15 – level with David Ginola's 14/21). Lifeline. #STKCRY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2018

Palace did plenty of pressing at the start of the second half with Zaha and Townsend seeing plenty of the ball and Stoke sat back.

The inevitable equalizer arrived as Ramadan Sobhi gave the ball away, Palace broke and Zaha played it too Loftus-Cheek who played in McArthur to roll home. 1-1.

Late on Stoke surged forward in search of a winner and left plenty of gaps for Palace to counter into.

Zaha smashed an effort way over after Townsend found him in the box unmarked and then came the killer blow.

Ryan Shawcross tried to clear but played in van Aanholt to slot home and seal Stoke’s fate and secure Palace’s PL survival.

Cue tears at the final whistle from Stoke’s players and fans.

