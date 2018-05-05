Stoppage time heartbreak for Saints at Goodison

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Redmond scores first of season

Deflected equalizer in stoppage time

Saints move to 17th

Everton remains 8th

Everton’s Tom Davies scored in the fifth of four minutes of stoppage time to claim a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday at Goodison Park.

Nathan Redmond‘s second half goal still pushed Saints out of the drop zone and into 17th place, level with Swans and two points behind Huddersfield. Southampton is away to Swansea on Tuesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Everton stays eighth with 49 points.

Jordan Pickford made an outstanding save on Charlie Austin as the match neared the 20 minutes.

Saints looked the better bet to score despite their status as visitors, but didn’t get their goal until the second half.

Cedric crossed from the right, and Redmond nodded between the legs of Pickford to give Saints their lead.

Saints went down a man when Maya Yoshida picked up a second yellow card with five minutes to play.

Pickford made a nice save on Redmond in the final stanza.

Alex McCarthy made an amazing save on Leighton Baines‘ late free kick to claim the win.

1 – Nathan Redmond's goal was his first in the Premier League this season, with what was his 40th shot of the campaign. Fighting. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2018

