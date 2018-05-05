More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

VIDEO: Xherdan Shaqiri scores superb free kick

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2018, 8:29 AM EDT
Stoke City’s savior could well be Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Swiss magician curled home a magnificent free kick, with a little help from a deflection off the wall, to give the Potters the lead against Crystal Palace in a game Stoke simply had to win to have any chance of staying in the Premier League.

Watch the video above to see Shaqiri curl home a beauty for his first goal in nine games.

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Some huge battles with relegation implications take place with Bournemouth hosting Swansea, West Brom welcoming Tottenham, West Ham heading to Leicester and Watford and Newcastle locking horns.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Tottenham – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace: Potters relegated, Eagles safe

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
  • Stoke relegated from PL after 10-year stay
  • Palace secure PL safety with win
  • McArthur, van Aanholt seal comeback win

Stoke City have been relegated from the Premier League after they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters (who are on a club-record 13 PL games without a win) led through Xherdan Shaqiri‘s free kick but second half goals from James McArthur and Patrick Van Aanholt not only secured Palace’s Premier League safety but also sent Stoke down.

With the win Palace move into 11th place on 41 points, while Stoke remain second bottom on 30 points.

Stoke pressed Palace back early on, urged on by the home fans, but the Potters failed to settle into a rhythm.

Palace had the first big chance of the game as the ball found in-form Zaha on the right side of the box but his shot across goal was wide of the far post.

Stoke then had a decent chance as Xherdan Shaqiri’s cross was headed wide by Mame Biram Diouf, while at the other end Ruben Loftus-Cheek curled just wide.

Just beforre half time Stoke took the lead as Loftus-Cheek bundled over Shaqiri and from the resulting free kick the Swiss winger curled home a fine free kick (via a slick deflection off the wall) into the top corner to put the Potters 1-0 up.

Palace did plenty of pressing at the start of the second half with Zaha and Townsend seeing plenty of the ball and Stoke sat back.

The inevitable equalizer arrived as Ramadan Sobhi gave the ball away, Palace broke and Zaha played it too Loftus-Cheek who played in McArthur to roll home. 1-1.

Late on Stoke surged forward in search of a winner and left plenty of gaps for Palace to counter into.

Zaha smashed an effort way over after Townsend found him in the box unmarked and then came the killer blow.

Ryan Shawcross tried to clear but played in van Aanholt to slot home and seal Stoke’s fate and secure Palace’s PL survival.

Cue tears at the final whistle from Stoke’s players and fans.

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2018, 7:24 AM EDT
Stoke City host Crystal Palace on Saturday at the bet365 Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Potters are in a desperate situation.

A defeat for Paul Lambert’s side will see them relegated from the Premier League for the first time in their history after 10-straight seasons in the top-flight.

For Palace, a win will secure their PL safety as Roy Hodgson’s in-form side have had a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the season, led mostly by Wilfried Zaha.

In team news Stoke make one change as Glen Johnson comes in for Bruno Martins Indi, while Palace are unchanged for the fourth game on the trot.

Stoke City

Crystal Palace

NASL reaching out to CONCACAF nations for support with USSF

By Nicholas MendolaMay 4, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Earlier this week, New York Cosmos owner Rocco Commisso made waves when he offered to invest $250 million of his money and to raise another $250 million in outside investment in order to fund a new or revived American soccer league, provided the United States Soccer Federation agrees to significant changes in several arenas, including how it operates with Major League Soccer, Soccer United Marketing, and promotion and relegation.

[ MORE: Mourinho rips forwards ]

The Cosmos are the flagship club of the North American Soccer League, who remains on the offensive as it seeks to return to the playing field by 2019. ProSoccerTalk has obtained a letter from the NASL to a Caribbean Football Association, asking the CONCACAF nation to contact U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro and encourage him to meet with the North American Soccer League and discuss Commisso’s offer.

A source confirmed to PST that similar letters were sent to all of the CONCACAF member nations by NASL commissioner Rishi Sehgal, detailing the accomplishments of their players in the NASL and contributions to the growth of the national team program. CC’d on the letters are CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, CONCACAF secretary general Philippe Moggio, and Commisso.

CONCACAF declined to comment on the story.

The second-tier outfit is locked in legal proceedings with the United States Soccer Federation and MLS over the NASL’s loss of Division 2 sanctioning. It would be interesting to see how U.S. Soccer playing ball with Commisso’s 10-year, $500 million plan would affect the businessman and his league’s lawsuits.