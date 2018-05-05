Watch Live: Four Premier League games at 10am ET

Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Some huge battles with relegation implications take place with Bournemouth hosting Swansea, West Brom welcoming Tottenham, West Ham heading to Leicester and Watford and Newcastle locking horns.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Tottenham – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]