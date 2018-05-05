Watford 2-1 Newcastle: Early goals lead Hornets

- Both teams on 41 points
- Goal, assist for Pereyra
- Perez scores again for NUFC
Roberto Pereyra and Andre Gray scored early goals as Watford clinched another season in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at Vicarage Road.
Ayoze Perez scored Newcastle’s goal, as the Magpies poured it on but couldn’t complete their comeback bid.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Watford took the lead within two minutes, as Paul Dummett‘s tepid touch cued up Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cut pass to Pereyra. 1-0.
Martin Dubravka made a close-range stop on Pereyra minutes later, the rebound blocked by Troy Deeney before a follow-up shot sailed wide of the goal.
The Hornets grabbed insurance when Pereyra’s cross was misjudged by Martin Dubravka, nodded over the line by Gray.
Paul Dummett gave away a penalty to Gray with an ill-time slide, but Dubravka stopped Deeney’s attempt and the rebound.
United pulled one back through Perez’s slick outside of the boot finish of a Javier Manquillo cross.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]