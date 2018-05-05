West Brom holding onto hope after wild finish

West Bromwich Albion could be relegated with a Southampton win later in the day, but the Baggies’ last gasp win over Tottenham on Saturday has hopes raised at the Hawthorns.

[ RECAP: West Brom 1-0 Spurs ]

The Baggies took a lap of honor after the win in what could be their final home Premier League match for at least 15 months, with manager Darren Moore taking a microphone and imploring the fans to stay with them.

“We need everyone again for the final week of the season. Together we will go to the last game of the season,” he says.

Jake Livermore was Saturday’s hero, prodding a last-minute ball over the line.

“I don’t know what to say. We will just keep battling until the end. It has not been due to lack of effort and the last few weeks have proved that. We have got that never say die attitude back and you never know what we can do. “It is difficult when you look at table, it is not a good read but all we can do is take it game by game. “Darren Moore and his staff, all of the staff mean an awful lot to us. They are with us every kick.”

