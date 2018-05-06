More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

AT THE HALF: Barcelona down to 10 men, tied 1-1 with Real Madrid

By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sergi Roberto was the most involved player on the field during the first half of Sunday’s El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

[ MORE: Wenger speaks, bids farewell to Emirates after final home game ]

The 26-year-old whipped in a delightful cross for Luis Suarez to hammer home the game’s opening goal in the 10th minute, before seeing a straight red card for a slap to the face of Marcelo during first-half stoppage time.

[ MORE: Klopp admits Champions League run taking toll on Liverpool ]

In between Roberto’s assist and red card, only five minutes after the opening goal, Cristiano Ronaldo drew Madrid level with a tap-in to finish a beautiful crafted sequence inside Barca’s penalty area.

With 45 minutes left to play, Los Blancos represent the Blaugrana‘s final major hurdle of the season as the latter closes in on the first-ever unbeaten, 38-game La Liga season.

10-man Barca keep unbeaten season going with El Clasico draw

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona cleared the final major hurdle in their quest to become the first La Liga side to finish the league campaign in unbeaten fashion, drawing UEFA Champions League finalists Real Madrid, 2-2, in the final El Clasico of the 2017-18 season on Sunday… barely.

[ MORE: Wenger speaks, bids farewell to Emirates after final home game ]

It was a dream start for Ernesto Valverde’s side, which entered Sunday’s showdown unbeaten through the first 35 games of the league season (42 straight dating back to last season), courtesy of Luis Suarez’s 10th-minute opener. Sergi Roberto — more on him in a moment — delivered the perfect cross to the back post and Suarez hammered his first-time finish past Keylor Navas (WATCH HERE).

The lead lasted just five minutes, though, as Cristian Ronaldo started — and finished — a free-flowing piece of play into Barca’s penalty area (WATCH HERE). Ronaldo would be forced off at halftime, due to what the club called a minor ankle sprain. He is expected to be fully fit and available for the May 26 UCL final against Liverpool.

Back to Roberto, though, who was goaded, by Marcelo — who else? — into a moment of madness seconds before halftime. After an instance of innocuous shoulder-to-shoulder contact, it was Roberto who gave Marcelo a slap to the face — or, at the very least, appeared to intend to do so — on the edge of the penalty area. Even without the benefit of video review (VAR will arrive in La Liga next season), it was spotted by the referee and Roberto was off.

[ MORE: Guardiola jovial after Man City lift PL trophy ]

Down a man, Lionel Messi scored a typically brilliant goal seven minutes into the second half, weaving past three defenders atop the penalty area before uncorking a pinpoint curler through traffic and just inside Navas’s right-hand post.

The lead lasted 20 minutes, until Gareth Bale drew Los Blancos level once again with a stunning, curling, first-time streak from just outside the box. The ball forward from Marco Asensio hit the Welshman in stride, and Bale put it where no goalkeeper in the world could get it.

[ MORE: Klopp admits Champions League run taking toll on Liverpool ]

Barca’s remaining schedule reads as follows: vs. Villarreal (6th place), at Levante (17th), and vs. Real Sociedad (11th).

Klopp: Result bad, performance good; UCL run taking its toll

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2018, 2:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three paths remain for Liverpool to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League: they can either 1) beat Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the Premier League season, or 2) beat Real Madrid in this season’s UCL final on May 26, or 3) hope that Chelsea drop three points across their final two PL games.

[ MORE: Wenger speaks, bids farewell to Emirates after final home game ]

Option no. 1 is, with all due respect to Brighton, easier and with a much higher probability than no. 2, and still marginally more so than no. 3. The old cliche, “It’s a cup final,” immediately comes to mind. Thanks to a 15-goal advantage in the goal-differential column (+42 to +27), even two Chelsea wins would prove futile should the Reds win next Sunday at Anfield to secure a top-four finish.

[ MORE: Guardiola jovial after Man City lift PL trophy ]

Following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat away to those very Blues, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lamented the result while insisting the performance was perfectly acceptable in his eyes. His side’s run to the Champions League final has undoubtedly taken a lot of his relatively small squad, thus Liverpool are winless in their last three league games (two draws, one loss) — quotes from the BBC:

“I hate the result but the performance was good enough to get a good point. It’s clear against Chelsea you have to avoid crosses, but the cross came in and it’s difficult against (Olivier) Giroud, and that’s the goal.

“Chelsea were strong but we did well and had a few good moments. But we weren’t clinical enough. The performance was okay but the result was exactly the opposite of what we wanted.”

“We don’t have a big squad and we had injury problems, so when the boys that come back don’t have rhythm. We have 11 or 12 players that have been playing constantly, so, now we have one full week and that helps massively.”

“The obvious [cup final] is so far away we don’t think about it and [Brighton] is a very important game for us, but we’ve had a few of them in the past and they haven’t been too bad.”

Transcript + Video: Wenger’s goodbye to the Emirates

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger was saluted at the Emirates Stadium after his final home match as Arsenal boss, flanked by giant cut out words, “Merci Arsene.”

[ RECAP: Arsenal 5-0 Burnley ]

As supporters sang his name and his players gave him a guard of honor, Wenger took to the microphone.

A classy custodian of the game, Wenger began by offering hopeful words to longtime rival Sir Alex Ferguson, who is in intensive care following a brain hemmorhage.

“I would like to wish my fellow manager Ferguson well and very quickly.

“Thank you all very well for having me for such a long time. I know that’s not easy but above all I am like you. I’m an Arsenal fan. That means this is not just coaching. It’s a way of life. It is caring about the beautiful, about the values that we cherish, and as well that something that goes through all our bodies, in every cell of our bodies, we care, we worry, we are desperate but when you come here, our dreams we realize.

“And I would like as well to thank everybody at the club who makes this club so special. And I would invite you to push these players and staff. For me this group of players has special quality, not only on the pitch but off the pitch. Please follow this team and support them next season because they deserve it.

“I would like to finish by one simple word. I will miss you. Thank you all for being such an important of my life and hope to see you soon. Well done. Bye bye.”

Chelsea beats Liverpool, keeping Top Four hopes alive

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Chelsea creeping on Top Four
  • Giroud scores winner
  • Nothing settled til Championship Sunday

Olivier Giroud‘s first half goal was enough for Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea to top Liverpool 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea moves to within three points of third-place Liverpool and sits two points behind Spurs. Both London sides have two matches to play while the Reds have one.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

James Milner was fortunate to avoid discipline after a scissor challenge on Eden Hazard hobbled the Belgian in the 10th minute.

Chelsea was better money for an opening goal, and Marcos Alonso stung a shot that Loris Karius caught in the 17th.

Thibaut Courtois made a fine parry on a 30th minute Sadio Mane rip, then collected a weaker second effort from the Senegalese striker.

Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the 32nd minute, and ran into the stands to give David Luiz a hug following the marker. Tiemoue Bakayoko spotted Victor Moses on the right flank, and his cross was turned home by the meaty French forehead (Do I owe Arlo White money now?).

Fabregas’ cross was absent receiver in the 36th minute, as a back post run would’ve had Chelsea ahead by two.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Hazard worked through a hassle to set-up an early second half chance, but Moses’ cross zipped past a herd of Blues attackers.

Chelsea had a second goal ruled offside when Antonio Rudiger was clearly off to head home Giroud’s header off a corner.

Chelsea stayed stout over the final 15 minutes, and Dominic Solanke nodded a late chance wide of the goal.