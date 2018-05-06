Cardiff City is Premier League; Playoffs, relegation set

Cardiff City is going back up to the top flight.
City sends its headline-making owner Vincent Tan back into the Premier League, where the Bluebirds would become the second Welsh team should Swansea City avoid relegation.
[ MORE: Sir Alex in intensive care ]
Cardiff City opened the door with a scoreless first half, but Fulham politely declined to put any pressure on the Bluebirds by conceding twice in the first 45 minutes against relegation-threatened Birmingham City en route to a 3-1 loss. Cardiff drew Reading 0-0.
Cardiff was relegated from the Premier League after one season, 2013-14.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have already been promoted as Championship winners, while the playoffs begin next week.
The battle for the final spot in the Premier League will feature No. 3 Fulham, who was beaten 2-0 by Birmingham City, against No. 6 Derby County, and a match-up between No. 4 Aston Villa and No. 5 Middlesbrough.
As for the relegated clubs, as results for Birmingham and Bolton Wanderers avoid a final day drop.
Bolton’s survival was quite unbelievable. Adam Le Fondre put the Wanderers ahead of Nottingham Forest in the second half, but Ben Osborn and Jack Colback scored nine minutes apart to put Bolton back in the Bottom Three. Yet David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham scored in the 87th and 88th minutes to send the Macron Stadium into elation.
Burton Albion and Barnsley join Sunderland in heading down to League One.