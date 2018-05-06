Cardiff City is Premier League; Playoffs, relegation set

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Big names young and old were part of Saturday night’s late MLS scoreboard, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara, Ezequiel Barco, and Diego Valeri all featuring in the scoring.

Barco on the board as Five Stripes go first

Ezequiel Barco is one of the most talked about buys in recent history, and Atlanta United’s 19-year-old Argentine is on the board.

Barco scored in his fourth MLS appearance and third start, running into the left side of the box to meet the fine work of Miguel Almiron and turn a shot inside the near post.

Atlanta moves two points clear of NYCFC for first place in the East, and the Five Stripes have played one fewer match than its rival. Its 2.44 points-per-game is nearly a half-point more than the closest competitors (NYCFC, Orlando City, Sporting KC, and LAFC).

Red-hot Valeri makes it three-straight for Savarese’s Portland

Diego Valeri stayed red hot in artistic fashion, spinning this critical free kick home to record his fourth goal of the season as Portland continued its brutal, away-heavy opening run to the season on Saturday.

The 32-year-old celebrated his birthday week (May 1) by making it four goals and three assists in his last five matches, as Portland has now won three-straight for new boss Gio Savarese.

The Timbers have played just two of eight matches at home, with Saturday providing their first away win. Savarese’s men are 3W-3L-2T. That’s outside the Top Six on goal differential, but two points shy of third as the West works on sorting itself out.

The loss gives coach Mikael Stahre the worst points-per-game in this early season, as the Quakes sit 11th out West.

Galaxy keep allowing (a lot of) goals

Sigi Schmid will be fuming after his LA Galaxy wasted a pair of equalizer when Jose Rodriguez scored a 90th minute goal to give the Houston Dynamo a 3-2 win on Saturday.

The Galaxy have lost four of five matches since their stunning late win on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s debut.

But Houston will be relieved, picking up a third win in five home matches to move above the red line and into sixth place despite tossing aside two leads. Romell Quioto had a goal and an assist for the Dynamo, the helper coming on Alejandro Fuenmayor’s second minute opener.

For the Galaxy, Giovani Dos Santos had a goal and an assist, Ola Kamara also scored, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic recorded an assist in the loss.

Kamara claimed the blame for Houston’s first goal, and said LA has “to be harder to beat.”

We could show the Marx Brothers’ level bad fortune defending of Houston’s winner, but instead we’ll show some close to vintage Ibrahimovic spatial awareness as he got the hockey assist on Kamara’s late and brief equalizer.

Elsewhere

Sporting KC 1-0 Colorado Rapids

LAFC 1-1 FC Dallas

Columbus Crew 0-0 Seattle Sounders

