Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Cardiff City is Premier League; Playoffs, relegation set

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
Cardiff City is going back up to the top flight.

City sends its headline-making owner Vincent Tan back into the Premier League, where the Bluebirds would become the second Welsh team should Swansea City avoid relegation.

Cardiff City opened the door with a scoreless first half, but Fulham politely declined to put any pressure on the Bluebirds by conceding twice in the first 45 minutes against relegation-threatened Birmingham City en route to a 3-1 loss. Cardiff drew Reading 0-0.

Cardiff was relegated from the Premier League after one season, 2013-14.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already been promoted as Championship winners, while the playoffs begin next week.

The battle for the final spot in the Premier League will feature No. 3 Fulham, who was beaten 2-0 by Birmingham City, against No. 6 Derby County, and a match-up between No. 4 Aston Villa and No. 5 Middlesbrough.

As for the relegated clubs, as results for Birmingham and Bolton Wanderers avoid a final day drop.

Bolton’s survival was quite unbelievable. Adam Le Fondre put the Wanderers ahead of Nottingham Forest in the second half, but Ben Osborn and Jack Colback scored nine minutes apart to put Bolton back in the Bottom Three. Yet David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham scored in the 87th and 88th minutes to send the Macron Stadium into elation.

Burton Albion and Barnsley join Sunderland in heading down to League One.

Warnock sets promotion record, revels in Cardiff City achievement

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 10:03 AM EDT
Neil Warnock has achieved promotion more times than any manager in English history, and the Cardiff City boss can’t think of a more impressive feat than this season’s second-place finish in the Championship.

Cardiff sealed its place in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw against Reading, coupled with Fulham’s loss to Birmingham City on Sunday’s final day of the season.

Warnock is amazed by what his side did this season, especially emotional given the commitment from himself, his staff, his players, and his family.

“It’s the biggest achievement in my 38-year career by an absolute mile,” Warnock said. “I’ve got a great bunch of lads. It’s such a fabulous achievement, because nobody gave us a chance.

“It’s amazing. I’ve had some great promotions and great squads, but because of the circumstances when I came here – second from bottom – and we’ve built it all the way up.

“I’ve never known a week longer than this. I’ve not slept for longer than about three hours. At my age, you’re not going to get many more chances. I owe [my wife] Sharon a lot. It’s an amazing feeling for a manager to know that you brought that together.”

MLS Three Things: Portland, Atlanta stay hot; Galaxy not-so-much

AP Photo/Josie Lepe
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
Big names young and old were part of Saturday night’s late MLS scoreboard, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara, Ezequiel Barco, and Diego Valeri all featuring in the scoring.

Barco on the board as Five Stripes go first

Ezequiel Barco is one of the most talked about buys in recent history, and Atlanta United’s 19-year-old Argentine is on the board.

Barco scored in his fourth MLS appearance and third start, running into the left side of the box to meet the fine work of Miguel Almiron and turn a shot inside the near post.

Atlanta moves two points clear of NYCFC for first place in the East, and the Five Stripes have played one fewer match than its rival. Its 2.44 points-per-game is nearly a half-point more than the closest competitors (NYCFC, Orlando City, Sporting KC, and LAFC).

Red-hot Valeri makes it three-straight for Savarese’s Portland 

Diego Valeri stayed red hot in artistic fashion, spinning this critical free kick home to record his fourth goal of the season as Portland continued its brutal, away-heavy opening run to the season on Saturday.

The 32-year-old celebrated his birthday week (May 1) by making it four goals and three assists in his last five matches, as Portland has now won three-straight for new boss Gio Savarese.

The Timbers have played just two of eight matches at home, with Saturday providing their first away win. Savarese’s men are 3W-3L-2T. That’s outside the Top Six on goal differential, but two points shy of third as the West works on sorting itself out.

The loss gives coach Mikael Stahre the worst points-per-game in this early season, as the Quakes sit 11th out West.

Galaxy keep allowing (a lot of) goals

Sigi Schmid will be fuming after his LA Galaxy wasted a pair of equalizer when Jose Rodriguez scored a 90th minute goal to give the Houston Dynamo a 3-2 win on Saturday.

The Galaxy have lost four of five matches since their stunning late win on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s debut.

But Houston will be relieved, picking up a third win in five home matches to move above the red line and into sixth place despite tossing aside two leads. Romell Quioto had a goal and an assist for the Dynamo, the helper coming on Alejandro Fuenmayor’s second minute opener.

For the Galaxy, Giovani Dos Santos had a goal and an assist, Ola Kamara also scored, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic recorded an assist in the loss.

Kamara claimed the blame for Houston’s first goal, and said LA has “to be harder to beat.”

We could show the Marx Brothers’ level bad fortune defending of Houston’s winner, but instead we’ll show some close to vintage Ibrahimovic spatial awareness as he got the hockey assist on Kamara’s late and brief equalizer.

Elsewhere
Sporting KC 1-0 Colorado Rapids
LAFC 1-1 FC Dallas
Columbus Crew 0-0 Seattle Sounders

Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 7:45 AM EDT
Huddersfield Town hopes to clinch Premier League safety and record a historic upset when it visits Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Man City will lift the Premier League trophy after the match, and we’ll have all the coverage.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

John Stones makes his first start since March for City, which keeps whiz kid Aymeric Laporte on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Silva, Sterling, Jesus. Subs: Bravo, Gundogan, Laporte, Bernardo, Mendy, Yaya Toure, Foden.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Smith, Kongolo, Hogg, Mooy, Lowe, Pritchard, Mounie, Zanka, Schindler, Hadergjonaj. Subs: Coleman, Malone, Billing, Van La Parra, Depoitre, Quaner, Stankovic.

Valencia clinches Champions League berth after Betis loss

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Valencia was assured of a top-four finish in the Spanish league and a berth in next season’s Champions League after Real Betis lost at Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Saturday.

The defeat left fifth-place Betis eight points behind Valencia in fourth with two games left for the Seville-based club.

Iker Munian headed in a cross from Inigo Lekeu for Bilbao’s opener in the 76th minute, and Aritz Aduriz scored from a pass by Inaki Williams in stoppage time.

Betis hit the crossbar twice when pressing for a late equalizer before Aduriz scored on the final kick of the match.

Valencia, which visited Villarreal later Saturday, finished in 12th place the last two seasons.

Champion Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also heading back to the Champions League next season.

Also, Eibar rolled to a 4-1 win at Girona in the first match since Jose Luis Mendilibar agreed to stay on another season at the Basque Country club.