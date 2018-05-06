Chelsea beats Liverpool, keep Top Four hopes alive

- Chelsea creeping on Top Four
- Giroud scores winner
- Nothing settled til Championship Sunday
Olivier Giroud‘s first half goal was enough for Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea to top Liverpool 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Chelsea moves to within three points of third-place Liverpool and sits two points behind Spurs. Both London sides have two matches to play while the Reds have one.
James Milner was fortunate to avoid discipline after a scissor challenge on Eden Hazard hobbled the Belgian in the 10th minute.
Chelsea was better money for an opening goal, and Marcos Alonso stung a shot that Loris Karius caught in the 17th.
Thibaut Courtois made a fine parry on a 30th minute Sadio Mane rip, then collected a weaker second effort from the Senegalese striker.
Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the 32nd minute, and ran into the stands to give David Luiz a hug following the marker. Tiemoue Bakayoko spotted Victor Moses on the right flank, and his cross was turned home by the meaty French forehead (Do I owe Arlo White money now?).
Fabregas’ cross was absent receiver in the 36th minute, as a back post run would’ve had Chelsea ahead by two.
Hazard worked through a hassle to set-up an early second half chance, but Moses’ cross zipped past a herd of Blues attackers.
Chelsea had a second goal ruled offside when Antonio Rudiger was clearly off to head home Giroud’s header off a corner.
Chelsea stayed stout over the final 15 minutes, and Dominic Solanke nodded a late chance wide of the goal.