Huddersfield stuns Man City in scoreless draw

City blanked for 2nd time this season

Town goes three clear of 17th

Champions get PL trophy

City move to 94 points

Huddersfield Town picked up a stunning clean sheet and point at Manchester City on Sunday, putting a small dark cloud of City’s Premier League trophy celebration at the Etihad Stadium.

For Man City, it’s the first time they’ve been shutout at home this Premier League season and the second time in all competitions (Wolves in the League Cup).

Huddersfield Town’s 36 points with two matches to play are three more than 16th place Swansea City and 17th place Southampton, who play each other in the run-in.

Jonas Lossl and the Town defense were under pressure early, with David Silva forcing a save as Man City set up shop within five minutes of kickoff.

Town got a fine chance off a quickly-played free kick to Florent Hadergjonaj, but Ederson was able to get low on the Swiss back’s less than ideal effort.

That seemed to snap City back into the match, with Kevin De Bruyne coming within a yard of snapping Leroy Sane’s cut back inside the near post.

Town’s Alex Pritchard knuckled a shot toward goal in the 20th minute, and Ederson did well to tip it just past the post for a corner.

Man City was undoubtedly the dominant side in the second half, but could not break Town down. Bernardo Silva missed the far post in the 84th minute with a chance that had the Etihad Stadium crowd gasping in disappointment.

Scott Malone nearly stole a stoppage time win from City, but Ederson made a save during four minutes of stoppage time.

102 – Manchester City have scored 102 Premier League goals this season, one short of Chelsea’s record in the competition (103 in 2009-10). The last team to score than 103 in a top-flight campaign was Tottenham in 1962-63 (111). Target. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2018

