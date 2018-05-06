More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Huddersfield stuns Man City in scoreless draw

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • City blanked for 2nd time this season
  • Town goes three clear of 17th
  • Champions get PL trophy
  • City move to 94 points

Huddersfield Town picked up a stunning clean sheet and point at Manchester City on Sunday, putting a small dark cloud of City’s Premier League trophy celebration at the Etihad Stadium.

For Man City, it’s the first time they’ve been shutout at home this Premier League season and the second time in all competitions (Wolves in the League Cup).

Huddersfield Town’s 36 points with two matches to play are three more than 16th place Swansea City and 17th place Southampton, who play each other in the run-in.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jonas Lossl and the Town defense were under pressure early, with David Silva forcing a save as Man City set up shop within five minutes of kickoff.

Town got a fine chance off a quickly-played free kick to Florent Hadergjonaj, but Ederson was able to get low on the Swiss back’s less than ideal effort.

That seemed to snap City back into the match, with Kevin De Bruyne coming within a yard of snapping Leroy Sane’s cut back inside the near post.

Town’s Alex Pritchard knuckled a shot toward goal in the 20th minute, and Ederson did well to tip it just past the post for a corner.

Man City was undoubtedly the dominant side in the second half, but could not break Town down. Bernardo Silva missed the far post in the 84th minute with a chance that had the Etihad Stadium crowd gasping in disappointment.

Scott Malone nearly stole a stoppage time win from City, but Ederson made a save during four minutes of stoppage time.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Watch Live: Chelsea-Liverpool; Wenger’s last Arsenal home match

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A pair of Top Seven tilts finish the Premier League weekend at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

One of the matches, however, carries more significance in terms of what it means to the hosts.

Arsenal will host Burnley in Arsene Wenger‘s final home match as the Gunners’ manager (Watch live on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

“I try to focus on what’s most important, to win the game,” Wenger said “Over the years I’ve learned to disconnect from my emotions. Today maybe it will be a bit more difficult.”

Arsenal won’t have Mesut Ozil, and Burnley is without striker Chris Wood.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Mustafi, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Welbeck.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Ward, Lennon, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Barnes. Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Marney, Vokes, Nkoudou, Wells, Bardsley.

There are massive Top Four implications in the other kickoff, where Chelsea looks to pull within three points of Liverpool with a win at Stamford Bridge (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It looks like Trent Alexander-Arnold will slide into the midfield as Jordan Henderson gets a rest for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Giroud. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Emerson, Barkley, Pedro, Willian

Liverpool: Karius, Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Henderson, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn.

Warnock sets promotion record, revels in Cardiff City achievement

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 10:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Neil Warnock has achieved promotion more times than any manager in English history, and the Cardiff City boss can’t think of a more impressive feat than this season’s second-place finish in the Championship.

[ RECAP: Championship’s final day ]

Cardiff sealed its place in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw against Reading, coupled with Fulham’s loss to Birmingham City on Sunday’s final day of the season.

Warnock is amazed by what his side did this season, especially emotional given the commitment from himself, his staff, his players, and his family.

“It’s the biggest achievement in my 38-year career by an absolute mile,” Warnock said. “I’ve got a great bunch of lads. It’s such a fabulous achievement, because nobody gave us a chance.

“It’s amazing. I’ve had some great promotions and great squads, but because of the circumstances when I came here – second from bottom – and we’ve built it all the way up.

“I’ve never known a week longer than this. I’ve not slept for longer than about three hours. At my age, you’re not going to get many more chances. I owe [my wife] Sharon a lot. It’s an amazing feeling for a manager to know that you brought that together.”

Cardiff City is Premier League; Playoffs, relegation set

Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
3 Comments

Cardiff City is going back up to the top flight.

City sends its headline-making owner Vincent Tan back into the Premier League, where the Bluebirds would become the second Welsh team should Swansea City avoid relegation.

[ MORE: Sir Alex in intensive care ]

Cardiff City opened the door with a scoreless first half, but Fulham politely declined to put any pressure on the Bluebirds by conceding twice in the first 45 minutes against relegation-threatened Birmingham City en route to a 3-1 loss. Cardiff drew Reading 0-0.

Cardiff was relegated from the Premier League after one season, 2013-14.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already been promoted as Championship winners, while the playoffs begin next week.

The battle for the final spot in the Premier League will feature No. 3 Fulham, who was beaten 2-0 by Birmingham City, against No. 6 Derby County, and a match-up between No. 4 Aston Villa and No. 5 Middlesbrough.

As for the relegated clubs, as results for Birmingham and Bolton Wanderers avoid a final day drop.

Bolton’s survival was quite unbelievable. Adam Le Fondre put the Wanderers ahead of Nottingham Forest in the second half, but Ben Osborn and Jack Colback scored nine minutes apart to put Bolton back in the Bottom Three. Yet David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham scored in the 87th and 88th minutes to send the Macron Stadium into elation.

Burton Albion and Barnsley join Sunderland in heading down to League One.

MLS Three Things: Portland, Atlanta stay hot; Galaxy not-so-much

AP Photo/Josie Lepe
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Big names young and old were part of Saturday night’s late MLS scoreboard, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara, Ezequiel Barco, and Diego Valeri all featuring in the scoring.

[ MORE MLS: NY is Red, Piatti on fire ]

Barco on the board as Five Stripes go first

Ezequiel Barco is one of the most talked about buys in recent history, and Atlanta United’s 19-year-old Argentine is on the board.

Barco scored in his fourth MLS appearance and third start, running into the left side of the box to meet the fine work of Miguel Almiron and turn a shot inside the near post.

Atlanta moves two points clear of NYCFC for first place in the East, and the Five Stripes have played one fewer match than its rival. Its 2.44 points-per-game is nearly a half-point more than the closest competitors (NYCFC, Orlando City, Sporting KC, and LAFC).

Red-hot Valeri makes it three-straight for Savarese’s Portland 

Diego Valeri stayed red hot in artistic fashion, spinning this critical free kick home to record his fourth goal of the season as Portland continued its brutal, away-heavy opening run to the season on Saturday.

The 32-year-old celebrated his birthday week (May 1) by making it four goals and three assists in his last five matches, as Portland has now won three-straight for new boss Gio Savarese.

The Timbers have played just two of eight matches at home, with Saturday providing their first away win. Savarese’s men are 3W-3L-2T. That’s outside the Top Six on goal differential, but two points shy of third as the West works on sorting itself out.

The loss gives coach Mikael Stahre the worst points-per-game in this early season, as the Quakes sit 11th out West.

Galaxy keep allowing (a lot of) goals

Sigi Schmid will be fuming after his LA Galaxy wasted a pair of equalizer when Jose Rodriguez scored a 90th minute goal to give the Houston Dynamo a 3-2 win on Saturday.

The Galaxy have lost four of five matches since their stunning late win on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s debut.

But Houston will be relieved, picking up a third win in five home matches to move above the red line and into sixth place despite tossing aside two leads. Romell Quioto had a goal and an assist for the Dynamo, the helper coming on Alejandro Fuenmayor’s second minute opener.

For the Galaxy, Giovani Dos Santos had a goal and an assist, Ola Kamara also scored, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic recorded an assist in the loss.

Kamara claimed the blame for Houston’s first goal, and said LA has “to be harder to beat.”

We could show the Marx Brothers’ level bad fortune defending of Houston’s winner, but instead we’ll show some close to vintage Ibrahimovic spatial awareness as he got the hockey assist on Kamara’s late and brief equalizer.

Elsewhere
Sporting KC 1-0 Colorado Rapids
LAFC 1-1 FC Dallas
Columbus Crew 0-0 Seattle Sounders