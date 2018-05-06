Jovial Guardiola speaks after Premier League trophy lift

Pep Guardiola was loose and lively after Manchester City lifted his first Premier League trophy on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Why is it special? Pep put it succinctly.

“The Premier League,” he said. “England is special, so tough. Today we saw it, and that’s why. Like, ‘Okay. We got it. We did it,’.”

Guardiola admitted he didn’t always assume a Premier League title was coming his way, but proffered inspiring words about following your guts.

“Of course, you never know you are going to win,” he said. “I didn’t have doubts about what we had to do or try to do. You win, you lose, but always you have to try to do what you believe.”

He says that he can improve City next season, citing Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town — their first time shut out at home in league play this season — as both reason to improve and proof of how difficult winning can be in the Premier League.

“Winning back-to-back in the Premier League will be tough but we accept the challenge. … Today was the proof we can do better. Today was warm. It was so tough. Eleven players there who play to stay in the Premier League. … This week was too many things around the team, we lost a little bit of focus.”

