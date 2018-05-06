Watch Live: Chelsea-Liverpool; Wenger’s last Arsenal home match

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A pair of Top Seven tilts finish the Premier League weekend at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

One of the matches, however, carries more significance in terms of what it means to the hosts.

Arsenal will host Burnley in Arsene Wenger‘s final home match as the Gunners’ manager (Watch live on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

“I try to focus on what’s most important, to win the game,” Wenger said “Over the years I’ve learned to disconnect from my emotions. Today maybe it will be a bit more difficult.”

Arsenal won’t have Mesut Ozil, and Burnley is without striker Chris Wood.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Mustafi, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Welbeck.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Ward, Lennon, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Barnes. Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Marney, Vokes, Nkoudou, Wells, Bardsley.

There are massive Top Four implications in the other kickoff, where Chelsea looks to pull within three points of Liverpool with a win at Stamford Bridge (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It looks like Trent Alexander-Arnold will slide into the midfield as Jordan Henderson gets a rest for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Giroud. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Emerson, Barkley, Pedro, Willian

Liverpool: Karius, Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Henderson, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn.

