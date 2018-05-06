Wenger’s final Arsenal home program notes feature love, sadness

Arsene Wenger‘s program notes from Sunday’s home finale at the Emirates Stadium are more than a bit emotional.

The Arsenal legend is saying goodbye to the manager’s chair with the North London outfit this season, and Burnley’s visit will be his final Premier League trip to the home side of the stadium (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Wenger says he expects “today will be dominated by sadness.”

“It’s the end of a long story for me at Arsenal. But I will also feel grateful for having led this club – that I cherish so much – for such a long time. … I tried to commit completely, for so many years, to make people happy and I wish just that people who love this club will be happy in the future and get what they really want and love. “I’ve met people for whom I am the only Arsenal manager they have known, so now this is a good opportunity for the club to have new people and new ideas to continue to move the club forward, which is what I’ve tried to do my whole life.

