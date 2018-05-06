More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Zidane plays down Ronaldo injury in El Clascio

Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted because of a leg injury at halftime in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Barcelona on Sunday.

But Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is confident that Ronaldo will play against Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 26.

“He doesn’t feel good now, but I don’t think it is anything serious,” Zidane said. “We will have him ready (to play).”

Ronaldo’s right ankle was hurt when Gerard Pique stepped on it while unsuccessfully trying to stop him from scoring an equalizer in the 15th minute.

Ronaldo was briefly attended by team doctors on the pitch and then continued to play for the rest of the first half.

The Portugal forward, however, was replaced by Marco Asensio at halftime.

Ronaldo will then join Portugal at the World Cup next month.

The 2 Robbies: Pep Lifts The Trophy, Wenger Says Goodbye

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe wrap up a weekend packed full of major talking points in the penultimate week of the season. Arsene Wenger finally ended the long goodbye (02:20), Man City finally got their hands on the trophy (15:00), the race for the final four opened up and, finally (28:45), they discuss whose Premier League days are numbered as we approach the final week the 2017-18 season (33:00).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

10-man Barca keep unbeaten season going with El Clasico draw

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona cleared the final major hurdle in their quest to become the first La Liga side to finish the league campaign in unbeaten fashion, drawing UEFA Champions League finalists Real Madrid, 2-2, in the final El Clasico of the 2017-18 season on Sunday… barely.

[ MORE: Wenger speaks, bids farewell to Emirates after final home game ]

It was a dream start for Ernesto Valverde’s side, which entered Sunday’s showdown unbeaten through the first 35 games of the league season (42 straight dating back to last season), courtesy of Luis Suarez’s 10th-minute opener. Sergi Roberto — more on him in a moment — delivered the perfect cross to the back post and Suarez hammered his first-time finish past Keylor Navas (WATCH HERE).

The lead lasted just five minutes, though, as Cristian Ronaldo started — and finished — a free-flowing piece of play into Barca’s penalty area (WATCH HERE). Ronaldo would be forced off at halftime, due to what the club called a minor ankle sprain. He is expected to be fully fit and available for the May 26 UCL final against Liverpool.

Back to Roberto, though, who was goaded, by Marcelo — who else? — into a moment of madness seconds before halftime. After an instance of innocuous shoulder-to-shoulder contact, it was Roberto who gave Marcelo a slap to the face — or, at the very least, appeared to intend to do so — on the edge of the penalty area. Even without the benefit of video review (VAR will arrive in La Liga next season), it was spotted by the referee and Roberto was off.

[ MORE: Guardiola jovial after Man City lift PL trophy ]

Down a man, Lionel Messi scored a typically brilliant goal seven minutes into the second half, weaving past three defenders atop the penalty area before uncorking a pinpoint curler through traffic and just inside Navas’s right-hand post.

The lead lasted 20 minutes, until Gareth Bale drew Los Blancos level once again with a stunning, curling, first-time streak from just outside the box. The ball forward from Marco Asensio hit the Welshman in stride, and Bale put it where no goalkeeper in the world could get it.

[ MORE: Klopp admits Champions League run taking toll on Liverpool ]

Barca’s remaining schedule reads as follows: vs. Villarreal (6th place), at Levante (17th), and vs. Real Sociedad (11th).

AT THE HALF: Barcelona down to 10 men, tied 1-1 with Real Madrid

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sergi Roberto was the most involved player on the field during the first half of Sunday’s El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

[ MORE: Wenger speaks, bids farewell to Emirates after final home game ]

The 26-year-old whipped in a delightful cross for Luis Suarez to hammer home the game’s opening goal in the 10th minute, before seeing a straight red card for a slap to the face of Marcelo during first-half stoppage time.

[ MORE: Klopp admits Champions League run taking toll on Liverpool ]

In between Roberto’s assist and red card, only five minutes after the opening goal, Cristiano Ronaldo drew Madrid level with a tap-in to finish a beautiful crafted sequence inside Barca’s penalty area.

With 45 minutes left to play, Los Blancos represent the Blaugrana‘s final major hurdle of the season as the latter closes in on the first-ever unbeaten, 38-game La Liga season.

Klopp: Result bad, performance good; UCL run taking its toll

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2018, 2:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three paths remain for Liverpool to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League: they can either 1) beat Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the Premier League season, or 2) beat Real Madrid in this season’s UCL final on May 26, or 3) hope that Chelsea drop three points across their final two PL games.

[ MORE: Wenger speaks, bids farewell to Emirates after final home game ]

Option no. 1 is, with all due respect to Brighton, easier and with a much higher probability than no. 2, and still marginally more so than no. 3. The old cliche, “It’s a cup final,” immediately comes to mind. Thanks to a 15-goal advantage in the goal-differential column (+42 to +27), even two Chelsea wins would prove futile should the Reds win next Sunday at Anfield to secure a top-four finish.

[ MORE: Guardiola jovial after Man City lift PL trophy ]

Following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat away to those very Blues, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lamented the result while insisting the performance was perfectly acceptable in his eyes. His side’s run to the Champions League final has undoubtedly taken a lot of his relatively small squad, thus Liverpool are winless in their last three league games (two draws, one loss) — quotes from the BBC:

“I hate the result but the performance was good enough to get a good point. It’s clear against Chelsea you have to avoid crosses, but the cross came in and it’s difficult against (Olivier) Giroud, and that’s the goal.

“Chelsea were strong but we did well and had a few good moments. But we weren’t clinical enough. The performance was okay but the result was exactly the opposite of what we wanted.”

“We don’t have a big squad and we had injury problems, so when the boys that come back don’t have rhythm. We have 11 or 12 players that have been playing constantly, so, now we have one full week and that helps massively.”

“The obvious [cup final] is so far away we don’t think about it and [Brighton] is a very important game for us, but we’ve had a few of them in the past and they haven’t been too bad.”