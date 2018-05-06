Zidane plays down Ronaldo injury in El Clascio

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted because of a leg injury at halftime in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Barcelona on Sunday.

But Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is confident that Ronaldo will play against Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 26.

“He doesn’t feel good now, but I don’t think it is anything serious,” Zidane said. “We will have him ready (to play).”

Ronaldo’s right ankle was hurt when Gerard Pique stepped on it while unsuccessfully trying to stop him from scoring an equalizer in the 15th minute.

Ronaldo was briefly attended by team doctors on the pitch and then continued to play for the rest of the first half.

The Portugal forward, however, was replaced by Marco Asensio at halftime.

Ronaldo will then join Portugal at the World Cup next month.