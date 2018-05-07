More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Championship playoff primer: Who’s coming up?

By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The story lines for the 2017-18 Football League Championship playoffs are many.

Aston Villa is looking to return to the Premier League, where it was a mainstay for so long, while Fulham competed in the Europa League within the past decade.

[ MORE: Iniesta to Japan? ]

Derby County has been knocking on the door to return to the top flight on a near annual basis, while Middlesbrough is bidding to go one-and-done in the second tier.

So here’s a bit of a cheat sheet ahead of the weekend’s semifinal first legs, as only one of the quartet can joins Wolves and Cardiff City as promoted sides.

Schedule

Derby County vs. Fulham — 2:45 p.m. ET Friday

Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa — 12:15 p.m. ET Saturday

Fulham vs. Derby County — 2:45 p.m. May 14

Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough — 2:45 p.m. May 15

Top scorers

Derby County – Matej Vydra, 21 goals

Aston Villa – Lewis Grabban, 20

Fulham – Ryan Sessegnon, 15

Middlesbrough – Britt Assombalonga, 15

History

Last Premier League season
Middlesbrough 2016-17
Aston Villa 2015-16
Fulham 2013-14
Derby County 2007-08

American connections
Fulham has two Americans on its current roster: mainstay defender Tim Ream and young midfielder Luca de la Torre. Some of the U.S. most recognizable names have played for Fulham, including Clint Dempsey, Carlos Bocanegra, Brian McBride, and Kasey Keller. Eddie Johnson, Eddie Lewis, and Emerson Hyndman have also played for team once nicknamed Fulhamerica.

Aston Villa was the long time home of USMNT backstop Brad Guzan, and Eric Lichaj also spent a good period of time in Birmingham. Michael Bradley and Brad Friedel also played for Villa.

Derby County‘s American alums include Benny Feilhaber, Eddie Lewis, and Ian Feuer.

Middlesbrough had Guzan on the squad for its 2016-17 relegation campaign.

Best top flight finish
Aston Villa – 7 top flight titles
Derby County – 2 top flight titles
Middlesbrough – 3rd place in 1913-14
Fulham – 7th place in 2008-09

 

Defiant Puel: Leicester “can build something strong for the future”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 9:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Piranha Club is not the next hipster darling rock band, rather the reality for managers in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Championship playoff primer ]

That’s what Claude Puel says, tossing in a bit of heat for the club that fired him while preparing for Leicester City’s Wednesday visit from Arsenal.

Leicester is now ninth in the Premier League after flirting with the relegation zone under Craig Shakespeare early this season, while Puel’s ex-club Southampton is in a fight for its top flight life.

But Puel’s job is in jeopardy, with a Times report speculating that Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner could be the man to replace him.

“The Premier League is like a piranha club but the most important thing for me is to build for the future,” said Puel, who was appointed in October.

“It is not possible in six months to have all the possibility to perform like a great team. We have to work together with patience and we can build something strong for the future.

“I am pragmatic about this. I finished eighth in the table with Southampton and we can see where they play now.”

Leicester plateaued in eighth place after Puel ran a hot streak from low-to-mid table that allowed the Foxes to dream about a return to European competition.

But Leicester has lost four-of-five and all momentum seemed to disappear after losing a six-pointer for seventh with Burnley. If Puel is fired, we wouldn’t be surprised to see another PL team turn to him.

Report: Borussia Dortmund agrees terms with Nice manager

Photo by Andy Astfalck/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If Christian Pulisic is still with Borussia Dortmund next season, he may playing under Lucien Favre.

Sky Sports says that BVB has agreed terms with the Nice manager to become its next manager, and all that’s left is to sort out an arrangement with the Ligue 1 club (Favre is still under contract).

[ MORE: JPW on Swans-Saints ]

Favre, 60, managed Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach during an 8-year run of Bundesliga work from 2007-2015.

Pulisic, the 19-year-old American winger, made his debut under Thomas Tuchel, and played for Peter Bosz and Peter Stoger this season. Stoger is out of contract this summer.

Liverpool is said to be a big admirer of Pulisic, and he’s been whispered with any number of high-profile clubs.

Premier League Preview: Swansea City vs. Southampton

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Sides drew 0-0 Aug. 12 at St. Mary’s
  • West Brom relegated by non-draw
  • Saints lead all-time 33W-16D-20L

There’s gamesmanship afoot as Southampton prepares to visit Swansea City in a massive relegation six-pointer Tuesday at the Liberty Stadium (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online on NBCSports.com).

The Daily Mail claims that Southampton was denied its hotel reservations ahead of the crucial clash with claims of a virus in the building, only to learn that the hotel was accepting guests.

[ MORE: JPW on the $230m match ]

That’s ironic given Swans’ status as gracious hosts: Only Stoke has lost more home league matches than Swansea’s eight, though four of their six wins have come since Jan. 22

Southampton has shown a knack for getting points away from home, with eight draws and two wins amongst their 18 results.

But Saints will know three points are huge with a visit from Man City its final match of the season while Swans at home to already relegated Stoke City.

What they’re saying

Swans’ Jordan Ayew is counting on home field advantage“Time is running out, but we are confident when we play at home. With the support of the fans, we can beat any team. We’re not scared of anyone and we can get a lot of points at home. We know that we have two more tough games, but we can only take one at a time. Everything is in our hands and we need to win the games.”

Southampton’s Hughes on Saturday hero Redmond’s season struggles“Sometimes he was being too sure, rather than being the natural player he is but I thought he was excellent when he came on, clearly understood what was required of him and when we made the change, that shows he is engaged and focused on what is happening on the pitch.”

Prediction

Saints have more quality in attack, and that could be enough. Neither of these teams are particularly good at defending, and Swans will know it needs a win even more than their visitors. Call it 3-2 to Southampton in a thriller.

Report: Andres Iniesta to sign 3-year deal with Japanese club

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona living legend Andres Iniesta will take his talents and his tastes to Japan.

Cadena Sur reports that Iniesta, who turns 34 on Saturday, is going to join Vissel Kobe on a three-year deal which will pay around $30 million per year.

[ MORE: John Terry could return next year ]

Why Japan? The club has reportedly decided to help Iniesta develop his wineries.

Yep.

This comes on the same day that Chinese Super League club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan said Iniesta would not be playing for the club despite reports to the contrary.

Iniesta has played 672 times for Barcelona, scoring 57 goals and adding 141 assists while collecting nine La Liga championships, six Copa Del Rey crowns, and four UEFA Champions League titles.