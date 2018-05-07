Defiant Puel: Leicester “can build something strong for the future”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Piranha Club is not the next hipster darling rock band, rather the reality for managers in the Premier League.

That’s what Claude Puel says, tossing in a bit of heat for the club that fired him while preparing for Leicester City’s Wednesday visit from Arsenal.

Leicester is now ninth in the Premier League after flirting with the relegation zone under Craig Shakespeare early this season, while Puel’s ex-club Southampton is in a fight for its top flight life.

But Puel’s job is in jeopardy, with a Times report speculating that Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner could be the man to replace him.

“The Premier League is like a piranha club but the most important thing for me is to build for the future,” said Puel, who was appointed in October. “It is not possible in six months to have all the possibility to perform like a great team. We have to work together with patience and we can build something strong for the future. “I am pragmatic about this. I finished eighth in the table with Southampton and we can see where they play now.”

Leicester plateaued in eighth place after Puel ran a hot streak from low-to-mid table that allowed the Foxes to dream about a return to European competition.

But Leicester has lost four-of-five and all momentum seemed to disappear after losing a six-pointer for seventh with Burnley. If Puel is fired, we wouldn’t be surprised to see another PL team turn to him.

