Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Swansea City vs. Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
  • Sides drew 0-0 Aug. 12 at St. Mary’s
  • West Brom relegated by non-draw
  • Saints lead all-time 33W-16D-20L

There’s gamesmanship afoot as Southampton prepares to visit Swansea City in a massive relegation six-pointer Tuesday at the Liberty Stadium (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online on NBCSports.com).

The Daily Mail claims that Southampton was denied its hotel reservations ahead of the crucial clash with claims of a virus in the building, only to learn that the hotel was accepting guests.

That’s ironic given Swans’ status as gracious hosts: Only Stoke has lost more home league matches than Swansea’s eight, though four of their six wins have come since Jan. 22

Southampton has shown a knack for getting points away from home, with eight draws and two wins amongst their 18 results.

But Saints will know three points are huge with a visit from Man City its final match of the season while Swans at home to already relegated Stoke City.

What they’re saying

Swans’ Jordan Ayew is counting on home field advantage“Time is running out, but we are confident when we play at home. With the support of the fans, we can beat any team. We’re not scared of anyone and we can get a lot of points at home. We know that we have two more tough games, but we can only take one at a time. Everything is in our hands and we need to win the games.”

Southampton’s Hughes on Saturday hero Redmond’s season struggles“Sometimes he was being too sure, rather than being the natural player he is but I thought he was excellent when he came on, clearly understood what was required of him and when we made the change, that shows he is engaged and focused on what is happening on the pitch.”

Prediction

Saints have more quality in attack, and that could be enough. Neither of these teams are particularly good at defending, and Swans will know it needs a win even more than their visitors. Call it 3-2 to Southampton in a thriller.

Report: Borussia Dortmund agrees terms with Nice manager

Photo by Andy Astfalck/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
If Christian Pulisic is still with Borussia Dortmund next season, he may playing under Lucien Favre.

Sky Sports says that BVB has agreed terms with the Nice manager to become its next manager, and all that’s left is to sort out an arrangement with the Ligue 1 club (Favre is still under contract).

Favre, 60, managed Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach during an 8-year run of Bundesliga work from 2007-2015.

Pulisic, the 19-year-old American winger, made his debut under Thomas Tuchel, and played for Peter Bosz and Peter Stoger this season. Stoger is out of contract this summer.

Liverpool is said to be a big admirer of Pulisic, and he’s been whispered with any number of high-profile clubs.

Report: Andres Iniesta to sign 3-year deal with Japanese club

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Barcelona living legend Andres Iniesta will take his talents and his tastes to Japan.

Cadena Sur reports that Iniesta, who turns 34 on Saturday, is going to join Vissel Kobe on a three-year deal which will pay around $30 million per year.

Why Japan? The club has reportedly decided to help Iniesta develop his wineries.

Yep.

This comes on the same day that Chinese Super League club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan said Iniesta would not be playing for the club despite reports to the contrary.

Iniesta has played 672 times for Barcelona, scoring 57 goals and adding 141 assists while collecting nine La Liga championships, six Copa Del Rey crowns, and four UEFA Champions League titles.

Terry: If Villa wins promotion to Premier League, I will keep playing

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
John Terry versus Chelsea? It still could happen.

The 37-year-old center back confirmed Monday that he’d be happy to play Premier League football with Aston Villa should they emerge from the Championship playoffs with promotion.

If Villa doesn’t go up, The Birmingham Mail believes he’ll begin his coaching career.

From The Birmingham Mail:

“Initially it was a big decision for me to leave Chelsea and come to Villa but I have settled in very well and been welcomed. … It is in my contract (to stay) if we go up, and fingers crossed and touch wood we do, then I will be staying another year.”

Terry made more than 700 appearances for Chelsea before signing with Villa before the season. He’s been just fine with Villa, not a star but not a problem, as the club finished fourth in the second tier and he played more than 2800 minutes across 32 matches.

David takes on Goliath in French Cup final

AP Photo/Francois Mori
Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Les Herbiers players are experiencing a whole new world as they prepare for the biggest game of their careers.

In the buildup to Tuesday’s French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de France, the third-division minnows have been invited to stay at Clairefontaine, the national football center known as “The Castle” where the country’s international players prepare for their matches.

“I believe I have been staying in (Antoine) Griezmann’s room,” said Les Herbiers captain Sebastien Flochon. “It’s a dream come true, we are preparing for that final in ideal conditions. With all the history attached to this castle, we could not hope for a better place.”

In terms of players, budget, salaries and glamour, PSG and Les Herbiers – a small town with a population of just 16,000 – could not be more different. While super-rich PSG sealed the French league title with five games to spare last month, Les Herbiers has yet to secure its place in France’s third tier for next season.

The club from the Vendee region in western France has a stadium holding just 5,000 fans and a budget of about two million euros. Last summer, PSG paid 220 million euros to buy Brazil superstar Neymar from Barcelona.

And while PSG boast the likes of Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, the Les Herbiers players don’t make headlines and reportedly earn 2,500 euros monthly on average.

To sum it up, Les Herbiers’ challenge looks like a lost cause.

“Some people rate our chances of winning at about one percent,” Flochon said. “It would be the biggest upset of the last 20 years.”

The fourth third-division side to reach the final after Nimes, Amiens and Quevilly, Les Herbiers has already beaten second-division teams Lens and Auxerre.

“Our chances are minuscule, but we will give ourselves fully,” Flochon said. “It will be important not to step onto the pitch thinking it’s already over.”

Facing one of Europe’s best attacks, Les Herbiers will be counting on goalkeeper Matthieu Pichot, who has allowed just five goals in nine cup games.

“What we have already achieved is extraordinary, some top-flight players have never experienced that,” Pichot said. “They are going to attack from everywhere and it will be a very unbalanced contest. If we manage to make them doubt, even just for a while, this final will be successful.”

Les Herbiers coach Stephane Masala’s tactics could also play a big role. A big fan of Italian football and Juventus, the 41-year-old coach is respected for his knowledge of the game and a style based on short passes.

“I’m stunned by my players’ abilities to turn thing around,” Masala said his team came from 2-0 down to beat Laval 3-2 in the league on Friday. “Knowing they took on PSG four days later, they could have given up. But no, they found the moral and mental resources to win, I’m very proud to be their coach.”

Despite the huge gap between the sides, PSG coach Unai Emery is not taking anything for granted as his players seek a fourth straight French Cup.

“It’s a final, it’s a title, it’s the French Cup,” he said. “If they got to the final, they deserve it. The best way to show respect is to play to win.”

More AP French league coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Ligue1