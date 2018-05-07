More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Relegation showdown: Swansea v. Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 7, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
If you see a Swansea City or Southampton fan over the next 24 hours, give them a hug.

They’ll likely be a nervous wreck as their entire season comes down to a 90-minute game in South Wales.

On Tuesday the Swans and Saints clash in what is basically a relegation playoff (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online on NBCSports.com), with the teams level on points with two games of the season to go and the Swans in the final relegation place due to their inferior goal differential. Saints are out of the drop zone by the skin of their teeth.

The main permutation is clear: if a team wins the game at the Liberty Stadium they will be all but safe from relegation.

In essence this is a $230 million game, with similar implications to the winner and loser to the Championship Playoff final which seals promotion to the Premier League from the second-tier. The PL doesn’t have a relegation playoff like the Bundesliga or other leagues, but this game is about as close as it comes to a straight shootout.

For both cities of Swansea and Southampton, their teams losing their Premier League status is a huge deal. Both local economies rely heavily on their clubs being in the PL and there will be a huge impact on not only the wider community but also the clubs themselves as several employees will likely be let go if their team is relegated.

Players from both clubs will have to compartmentalize the fact that the social media team filming their pre-game warmups may well be out of a job by the final whistle. Their decisions on the pitch on Tuesday will determine the overall mood in two regional cities (both roughly the same size with a population of around 300,000) in the UK for the next 12 months. Each cross, tackle, header and shot will have that bit of extra pressure on it.

This winner takes all battle is about much more than just securing a place in the Premier League.

If it’s a draw, Swansea are in the driving seat as they host already-relegated Stoke City on the final day with Saints hosting all-conquering Manchester City. With Huddersfield only three points above Swansea and Saints, they’re still in the relegation mix too but Saints beating Man City on the final day and hoping Huddersfield lose to both Chelsea and Arsenal in their final two games seems like a long shot.

A draw would be a decent result for Swansea but playing for a draw is a dangerous game for the Swans and Carlos Carvalhal. Especially given their recent form with no wins in their last seven games and no victory in the PL since early March.

“We have two more games and a big opportunity on Tuesday. The game will start 0-0 and when everything is in your hands you must believe. If someone had said when I first took over that we would have it in our hands at this stage, I would’ve taken it,” Carvalhal said.

For Saints and Mark Hughes, they’re in better form than Swansea and if they win they know that all they need to do on the final day of the season is avoid an eight-goal swing in goal differential. Saints are unbeaten in three and should have sealed back-to-back wins but a 96th minute deflected goal from Everton on Saturday (typical of their season) stole two points from them and set up this mammoth clash which will shape both clubs irrevocably for the foreseeable future.

Add into the mix that both clubs have been on incredible journeys from the depths of the lower leagues — amid financial ruin and near extinction in the past decade or so — to the upper echelons of the PL which led to European campaigns, and both teams have certainly been worse off than if they are relegated to the second-tier this week.

But that won’t make an entire season of struggle any easier to swallow if they fail to seize the moment on Tuesday and take a huge leap towards saving themselves.

Swansea have spent the last seven seasons in the PL. Southampton the last six. Both are often lauded for their player recruitment, attractive playing style and massively overachieving. None of that makes one bit of difference now. Both clubs have lost their way over the past 12-18 months and now past success means nothing. It’s all about Tuesday.

This is it.

So yeah, give a Swans and Saints fan a hug, or maybe a beer or two, for their date with destiny and to help them cope in their time of need.

The agony and ecstasy of the relegation battle will be clear for all to see in Swansea on Tuesday.

For all neutrals it will be essential viewing. Full of drama, heartache, jubilation and high stakes.

For anyone connected with either club it will be like watching a horror movie in slow motion for almost two hours.

LAFC confirms Pulisic will play in Borussia Dortmund friendly

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
The future (and current) star of the U.S. Men’s National Team will be playing in Los Angeles in a few short weeks.

Los Angeles FC announced that Christian Pulisic will make the trip with Borussia Dortmund for a friendly match at the Banc of California Stadium on May 22. It was unclear when the friendly match was originally announced in January whether Pulisic would be part of the traveling party, but now it appears to be confirmed, according to LAFC’s Instagram page.

Pulisic is set to feature for the USMNT on May 28 in Chester, Penn. against Bolivia before taking the rest of the summer off to rest up ahead of another long European campaign. Had the U.S. qualified for the World Cup, Pulisic likely wouldn’t have played with Dortmund on their post-season trip to the U.S.

Now, fans around Los Angeles will get a chance to see the still 19-years old Pulisic play on the field before he comes back with the USMNT in the future.

Iniesta move to Chongqing up in the air

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
Andres Iniesta is leaving Barcelona at the end of this season. But the club where he was rumored to sign is now saying publicly that he isn’t joining “as a player.”

A statement from Chinese Super League club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan said that contrary to rumors and reports, the club did not have any immediate plans to sign Iniesta. Recent reports out of Spain stated that Chongquing Dangdai Lifan had offered Iniesta a three-year, $96.5 million contract, as well as agreeing to just 50 percent of Iniesta’s image rights and buying six million bottles of his personal wine label.

The statement from Chongqing says the club is committed to spending rationally, especially investing at the youth levels of the club to better develop players for the first team. Manager Paulo Bento’s side, which is made up of mostly Chinese players along with a few Brazilians and an Argentine, is currently sitting in 10th place with just 11 points after nine games.

This latest statement doesn’t ultimately mean that Iniesta won’t end up signing with Chongqing, or that he won’t end up joining another team. But it increases speculation and opens a door for Iniesta to move to another club in Europe, perhaps Manchester City, or whether he decides to join a club in North America or the Middle East.

It’s also possible that Iniesta ends up retiring as a player and a one-club man, and joins Chongqing as a technical director or coach, where he can still take advantage of his marketable image rights.

Either way, it’s a PR boost to Chongqing, who went from being likely unknown to most people outside of East Asia to a household name, just by being associated with Iniesta.

Sporting KC signs Vermes to long-term extension

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
The one constant at Sporting Kansas City is set to remain at the club into the next decade.

Sporting KC announced it had signed Vermes to a five-year contract extension, keeping the club’s winningest manager and arguably the face of the team in Kansas City through the end of the 2023 season. Vermes is currently the longest-tenured manager in Major League Soccer.

“This is a great day for Sporting Kansas City,” Sporting Club co-owner Mike Illig said in a statement. “Peter has become one of the most successful managers in the history of Major League Soccer, and we are delighted to extend his contract at the club. This long-term deal shows commitment from the organization and from Peter, who has helped the club accomplish remarkable things on and off the field for the last decade. He has guided the first team to four major championships and seven straight playoff appearances while playing an integral role in the development of the Sporting KC Academy, Swope Park Rangers and world-class facilities such as Children’s Mercy Park, Swope Soccer Village and Pinnacle. His passion, energy and attention to detail make him one of a kind, and we are excited for Peter to lead Sporting KC well into the future.”

Since becoming head coach in 2009, Vermes has overseen the club’s rise from a mediocre team playing in a cavernous NFL stadium to one of the league’s powerhouses. Vermes led Sporting KC to the 2013 MLS Cup title as well as U.S. Open Cup titles in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

Considering the nature of coaching changes in modern-day soccer, this is a big deal, especially for the club to make such a long-term commitment. Vermes has been linked with the U.S. Men’s National Team job in the past and again since Bruce Arena’s resignation, but it appears that Vermes is content to stay in MLS for the foreseeable future.

Report: Allegri, Enrique have questions about Arsenal

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
1 Comment

While Arsenal still has two games to play under Arsene Wenger, the club is busy putting feelers out for its next manager.

Two names on the bookies’ shortlists, Massimiliano Allegri and Luis Enrique, are reportedly in Arsenal’s sights. But the pair aren’t ready to sign on the dotted line at the Emirates just yet, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Presumably, the current Juventus boss Allegri and former Barcelona manager Enrique have issues with recent reports that the next Arsenal manager will have just $68 million to spend this summer on new signings, not including sales of players leaving the club.

Considering Arsenal’s season, falling well below expectations, it’s likely going to take more than a couple of signings this summer to bring Arsenal back to the level its fans remember from the early-to-mid 2000s, when it was challenging for Premier League titles and even the UEFA Champions League.