Report: Allegri, Enrique have questions about Arsenal

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
While Arsenal still has two games to play under Arsene Wenger, the club is busy putting feelers out for its next manager.

Two names on the bookies’ shortlists, Massimiliano Allegri and Luis Enrique, are reportedly in Arsenal’s sights. But the pair aren’t ready to sign on the dotted line at the Emirates just yet, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Presumably, the current Juventus boss Allegri and former Barcelona manager Enrique have issues with recent reports that the next Arsenal manager will have just $68 million to spend this summer on new signings, not including sales of players leaving the club.

Considering Arsenal’s season, falling well below expectations, it’s likely going to take more than a couple of signings this summer to bring Arsenal back to the level its fans remember from the early-to-mid 2000s, when it was challenging for Premier League titles and even the UEFA Champions League.

Man City honors title-winning team in hometowns

By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2018, 9:15 AM EDT
Manchester City celebrated its Premier League title in front of its home fans at the Etihad Stadium Sunday, but the club also gave fans across the world a chance to celebrate the stars on and off the field.

Man City posted a cool video of how it projected each player and coach’s image in their hometowns against a tall building, allowing fans to celebrate their hometown star’s title. The club placed projectors in 25 cities across three continents, showing the graphic for local fans on Sunday evening.

Here’s a look at what it looked like in Stockport, England for Phil Foden or Gelsenkirchen, Germany for Ilkay Gundogan, to use just two players from the squad.

Former Everton, Red Bulls star Cahill makes Australia’s provisional squad

Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
SYDNEY (AP) Tim Cahill has been included in Australia’s provisional squad for this year’s World Cup in Russia, boosting his prospects of being selected for a fourth World Cup.

Cahill was among 32 players picked in an expanded training squad, announced by coach Bert van Marwijk on Monday, but the veteran forward faces an anxious wait before knowing whether he will make the final cut for Russia.

The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 26 or 27 players ahead of a pre-tournament camp in Turkey later this month before the final 23-man roster is chosen on June 4.

The 38-year-old Cahill is Australia’s all-time leading scorer with 50 goals from 105 international appearances, but he has struggled for form and match time in recent months.

He rejoined English Championship club Millwall in January to improve his fitness but has played a total of just 63 minutes from 10 matches and failed to score any goals, but van Marwijk told a news conference his big match experience was highly valued.

“He is a special case … he is special in everything,” van Marwijk said. “He is 38 and maybe one of the best-ever players for Australia. He is a very good striker.

“He doesn’t play (at the moment), maybe five or 10 or 20 minutes. Also, he has a problem that he is suspended and I have to take a decision whether to take him to the world championship.

“He is not 19 like (Daniel) Arzani – he’s twice as old – but is also a player who can make a difference.”

Arzani, who is regarded as one of Australia’s brightest young prospects after helping Melbourne City win this season’s A-League title, also made the provisional squad. The teenage winger, who is also eligible to play for Iran, could become the youngest Australian to play at a World Cup if he makes the final cut.

There were few shocks in the makeup of the squad with van Marwijk sticking with the experienced core of players who guided the Socceroos through the long qualifying phase although the Dutchman did include one surprise by picking uncapped defender Fran Karacic.

Born and raised in Croatia, Karacic has never set foot in Australia but is eligible to play for the Socceroos because his father is Australian. Van Marwijk said Karacic was picked because Australia has a shortage of quality right backs.

“Everybody knows that the right defending position, I don’t have a lot of choice for that position,” van Marwijk said. “He is already the captain of his team, at 21-years-old.

“He plays only right-back and we don’t have a lot of players in that position … it’s a position we discuss a lot.”

Striker Jamie Maclaren was also recalled to the squad after some strong performances for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. Maclaren hasn’t played for Australia since a qualifier against Thailand in November.

Australia is drawn in Group C at the World Cup alongside France, Peru and Denmark.

Australia squad:

Goalkeepers: Brad Jones, Mitch Langerak, Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic.

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Matthew Jurman, Fran Karacic, James Meredith, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Aleksandar Susnjar, Bailey Wright.

Midfielders: Josh Brillante, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi.

Forwards: Daniel Arzani, Tim Cahill, Apostolos Giannou, Tomi Juric, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos, Nikita Rukavytsya.

USMNT’s Miazga scores 3rd goal of season; Vitesse reach playoff

By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2018, 9:55 PM EDT
American defender Matt Miazga scored his third goal of the season, helping Vitesse to a 2-2 tie at Willem II on Sunday, the final day of the Dutch Eredivisie season.

Miazga, a 22-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, completing his second season on loan to Vitesse from Chelsea, tied the score 1-1 in the 63rd minute with his first goal since Feb. 2.

Vitesse finished sixth and advanced to a playoff for a Europa League berth along with fifth-place Utrecht, seventh-place Den Haag and eighth-place Heerenveen. Vitesse meets Den Haag in a two-leg round, with the winner advancing.

Butland blames Stoke relegation on “farcical” transfer dealings

By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
2 Comments

When things go wrong — spectacularly wrong in the case of Stoke City, who were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday — one question, above all others, is inevitable: “Where did it all go wrong?”

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland, who left the bet365 Stadium field in tears, was asked this very question following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, sealing the Potters’ place in the Championship next season, and he had some thoughts.

The 25-year-old prospective England no. 1, who will almost certainly leave Stoke for a PL club in the summer, held back very little in criticizing the club’s transfer and recruitment processes over the course of the last few seasons, and in turn essentially calling out his own teammates as not good enough for the club and the PL — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I think the whole recruitment process needs looking at. There have been transfers that aren’t even part of the squad for all kinds of reasons, whether it be discipline, whether it be lack of performance.

“You’ve got to look at that — what decisions are being made and the type of characters. Look at [January arrivals] Badou [Ndiaye] and Moritz Bauer — two positive signings. But you look at others and they’re not even here to have an input.”

“It’s not because they were playing at the top of their game, because if they were they’d be here.

“Too many of the recent investments and over the years are completely unused and that’s unacceptable. So before anyone is signed and any changes happen that’s got to be looked at because it’s been farcical, really.”

Kevin Wimmer, Saido Berahino,  — both of whom have either underperformed and, in Berainho’s case, been banished to the club’s U-23 side altogether — cost Stoke a combined $40 million, while former Real Madrid wonderkid Jese Rodriguez — on loan form Paris Saint-Germain — managed all of one goal in 13 PL appearances (8 starts) this season.

The “unwatchable” days of route-one soccer under Tony Pulis seem oh so far away now, don’t they?