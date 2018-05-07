Sporting KC signs Vermes to long-term extension

The one constant at Sporting Kansas City is set to remain at the club into the next decade.
Sporting KC announced it had signed Vermes to a five-year contract extension, keeping the club’s winningest manager and arguably the face of the team in Kansas City through the end of the 2023 season. Vermes is currently the longest-tenured manager in Major League Soccer.
“This is a great day for Sporting Kansas City,” Sporting Club co-owner Mike Illig said in a statement. “Peter has become one of the most successful managers in the history of Major League Soccer, and we are delighted to extend his contract at the club. This long-term deal shows commitment from the organization and from Peter, who has helped the club accomplish remarkable things on and off the field for the last decade. He has guided the first team to four major championships and seven straight playoff appearances while playing an integral role in the development of the Sporting KC Academy, Swope Park Rangers and world-class facilities such as Children’s Mercy Park, Swope Soccer Village and Pinnacle. His passion, energy and attention to detail make him one of a kind, and we are excited for Peter to lead Sporting KC well into the future.”
Since becoming head coach in 2009, Vermes has overseen the club’s rise from a mediocre team playing in a cavernous NFL stadium to one of the league’s powerhouses. Vermes led Sporting KC to the 2013 MLS Cup title as well as U.S. Open Cup titles in 2012, 2015 and 2017.
Considering the nature of coaching changes in modern-day soccer, this is a big deal, especially for the club to make such a long-term commitment. Vermes has been linked with the U.S. Men’s National Team job in the past and again since Bruce Arena’s resignation, but it appears that Vermes is content to stay in MLS for the foreseeable future.