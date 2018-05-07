More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Terry: If Villa wins promotion to Premier League, I will keep playing

By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
John Terry versus Chelsea? It still could happen.

The 37-year-old center back confirmed Monday that he’d be happy to play Premier League football with Aston Villa should they emerge from the Championship playoffs with promotion.

If Villa doesn’t go up, The Birmingham Mail believes he’ll begin his coaching career.

From The Birmingham Mail:

“Initially it was a big decision for me to leave Chelsea and come to Villa but I have settled in very well and been welcomed. … It is in my contract (to stay) if we go up, and fingers crossed and touch wood we do, then I will be staying another year.”

Terry made more than 700 appearances for Chelsea before signing with Villa before the season. He’s been just fine with Villa, not a star but not a problem, as the club finished fourth in the second tier and he played more than 2800 minutes across 32 matches.

David takes on Goliath in French Cup final

AP Photo/Francois Mori
Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Les Herbiers players are experiencing a whole new world as they prepare for the biggest game of their careers.

In the buildup to Tuesday’s French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de France, the third-division minnows have been invited to stay at Clairefontaine, the national football center known as “The Castle” where the country’s international players prepare for their matches.

“I believe I have been staying in (Antoine) Griezmann’s room,” said Les Herbiers captain Sebastien Flochon. “It’s a dream come true, we are preparing for that final in ideal conditions. With all the history attached to this castle, we could not hope for a better place.”

In terms of players, budget, salaries and glamour, PSG and Les Herbiers – a small town with a population of just 16,000 – could not be more different. While super-rich PSG sealed the French league title with five games to spare last month, Les Herbiers has yet to secure its place in France’s third tier for next season.

The club from the Vendee region in western France has a stadium holding just 5,000 fans and a budget of about two million euros. Last summer, PSG paid 220 million euros to buy Brazil superstar Neymar from Barcelona.

And while PSG boast the likes of Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, the Les Herbiers players don’t make headlines and reportedly earn 2,500 euros monthly on average.

To sum it up, Les Herbiers’ challenge looks like a lost cause.

“Some people rate our chances of winning at about one percent,” Flochon said. “It would be the biggest upset of the last 20 years.”

The fourth third-division side to reach the final after Nimes, Amiens and Quevilly, Les Herbiers has already beaten second-division teams Lens and Auxerre.

“Our chances are minuscule, but we will give ourselves fully,” Flochon said. “It will be important not to step onto the pitch thinking it’s already over.”

Facing one of Europe’s best attacks, Les Herbiers will be counting on goalkeeper Matthieu Pichot, who has allowed just five goals in nine cup games.

“What we have already achieved is extraordinary, some top-flight players have never experienced that,” Pichot said. “They are going to attack from everywhere and it will be a very unbalanced contest. If we manage to make them doubt, even just for a while, this final will be successful.”

Les Herbiers coach Stephane Masala’s tactics could also play a big role. A big fan of Italian football and Juventus, the 41-year-old coach is respected for his knowledge of the game and a style based on short passes.

“I’m stunned by my players’ abilities to turn thing around,” Masala said his team came from 2-0 down to beat Laval 3-2 in the league on Friday. “Knowing they took on PSG four days later, they could have given up. But no, they found the moral and mental resources to win, I’m very proud to be their coach.”

Despite the huge gap between the sides, PSG coach Unai Emery is not taking anything for granted as his players seek a fourth straight French Cup.

“It’s a final, it’s a title, it’s the French Cup,” he said. “If they got to the final, they deserve it. The best way to show respect is to play to win.”

Relegation showdown: Swansea v. Saints

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 7, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
If you see a Swansea City or Southampton fan over the next 24 hours, give them a hug.

They’ll likely be a nervous wreck as their entire season comes down to a 90-minute game in South Wales.

On Tuesday the Swans and Saints clash in what is basically a relegation playoff (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online on NBCSports.com), with the teams level on points with two games of the season to go and the Swans in the final relegation place due to their inferior goal differential. Saints are out of the drop zone by the skin of their teeth.

The main permutation is clear: if a team wins the game at the Liberty Stadium they will be all but safe from relegation.

In essence this is a $230 million game, with similar implications to the winner and loser to the Championship Playoff final which seals promotion to the Premier League from the second-tier. The PL doesn’t have a relegation playoff like the Bundesliga or other leagues, but this game is about as close as it comes to a straight shootout.

For both cities of Swansea and Southampton, their teams losing their Premier League status is a huge deal. Both local economies rely heavily on their clubs being in the PL and there will be a huge impact on not only the wider community but also the clubs themselves as several employees will likely be let go if their team is relegated.

Players from both clubs will have to compartmentalize the fact that the social media team filming their pre-game warmups may well be out of a job by the final whistle. Their decisions on the pitch on Tuesday will determine the overall mood in two regional cities (both roughly the same size with a population of around 300,000) in the UK for the next 12 months. Each cross, tackle, header and shot will have that bit of extra pressure on it.

This winner takes all battle is about much more than just securing a place in the Premier League.

If it’s a draw, Swansea are in the driving seat as they host already-relegated Stoke City on the final day with Saints hosting all-conquering Manchester City. With Huddersfield only three points above Swansea and Saints, they’re still in the relegation mix too but Saints beating Man City on the final day and hoping Huddersfield lose to both Chelsea and Arsenal in their final two games seems like a long shot.

A draw would be a decent result for Swansea but playing for a draw is a dangerous game for the Swans and Carlos Carvalhal. Especially given their recent form with no wins in their last seven games and no victory in the PL since early March.

“We have two more games and a big opportunity on Tuesday. The game will start 0-0 and when everything is in your hands you must believe. If someone had said when I first took over that we would have it in our hands at this stage, I would’ve taken it,” Carvalhal said.

For Saints and Mark Hughes, they’re in better form than Swansea and if they win they know that all they need to do on the final day of the season is avoid an eight-goal swing in goal differential. Saints are unbeaten in three and should have sealed back-to-back wins but a 96th minute deflected goal from Everton on Saturday (typical of their season) stole two points from them and set up this mammoth clash which will shape both clubs irrevocably for the foreseeable future.

Add into the mix that both clubs have been on incredible journeys from the depths of the lower leagues — amid financial ruin and near extinction in the past decade or so — to the upper echelons of the PL which led to European campaigns, and both teams have certainly been worse off than if they are relegated to the second-tier this week.

But that won’t make an entire season of struggle any easier to swallow if they fail to seize the moment on Tuesday and take a huge leap towards saving themselves.

Swansea have spent the last seven seasons in the PL. Southampton the last six. Both are often lauded for their player recruitment, attractive playing style and massively overachieving. None of that makes one bit of difference now. Both clubs have lost their way over the past 12-18 months and now past success means nothing. It’s all about Tuesday.

This is it.

So yeah, give a Swans and Saints fan a hug, or maybe a beer or two, for their date with destiny and to help them cope in their time of need.

The agony and ecstasy of the relegation battle will be clear for all to see in Swansea on Tuesday.

For all neutrals it will be essential viewing. Full of drama, heartache, jubilation and high stakes.

For anyone connected with either club it will be like watching a horror movie in slow motion for almost two hours.

LAFC confirms Pulisic will play in Borussia Dortmund friendly

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
The future (and current) star of the U.S. Men’s National Team will be playing in Los Angeles in a few short weeks.

Los Angeles FC announced that Christian Pulisic will make the trip with Borussia Dortmund for a friendly match at the Banc of California Stadium on May 22. It was unclear when the friendly match was originally announced in January whether Pulisic would be part of the traveling party, but now it appears to be confirmed, according to LAFC’s Instagram page.

Pulisic is set to feature for the USMNT on May 28 in Chester, Penn. against Bolivia before taking the rest of the summer off to rest up ahead of another long European campaign. Had the U.S. qualified for the World Cup, Pulisic likely wouldn’t have played with Dortmund on their post-season trip to the U.S.

Now, fans around Los Angeles will get a chance to see the still 19-years old Pulisic play on the field before he comes back with the USMNT in the future.

Iniesta move to Chongqing up in the air

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 7, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
Andres Iniesta is leaving Barcelona at the end of this season. But the club where he was rumored to sign is now saying publicly that he isn’t joining “as a player.”

A statement from Chinese Super League club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan said that contrary to rumors and reports, the club did not have any immediate plans to sign Iniesta. Recent reports out of Spain stated that Chongquing Dangdai Lifan had offered Iniesta a three-year, $96.5 million contract, as well as agreeing to just 50 percent of Iniesta’s image rights and buying six million bottles of his personal wine label.

The statement from Chongqing says the club is committed to spending rationally, especially investing at the youth levels of the club to better develop players for the first team. Manager Paulo Bento’s side, which is made up of mostly Chinese players along with a few Brazilians and an Argentine, is currently sitting in 10th place with just 11 points after nine games.

This latest statement doesn’t ultimately mean that Iniesta won’t end up signing with Chongqing, or that he won’t end up joining another team. But it increases speculation and opens a door for Iniesta to move to another club in Europe, perhaps Manchester City, or whether he decides to join a club in North America or the Middle East.

It’s also possible that Iniesta ends up retiring as a player and a one-club man, and joins Chongqing as a technical director or coach, where he can still take advantage of his marketable image rights.

Either way, it’s a PR boost to Chongqing, who went from being likely unknown to most people outside of East Asia to a household name, just by being associated with Iniesta.