Carvalhal: Swansea deserves “a bit more” than loss vs. Saints

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
Swansea City no longer controls its own Premier League destiny after a 1-0 home loss to Southampton on Tuesday.

The move boosted Southampton above the red line, and keeps Swansea in 18th place with 33 points.

Swans could still pass either Southampton or Huddersfield Town. There are two straight-forward scenarios which see Swans stay up.

1) Swans beat the Potters on Sunday, while Huddersfield Town loses Wednesday at Chelsea and Sunday versus Arsenal.

or

2) Southampton loses at home to Manchester City on Sunday, while Swans beat Stoke and the score lines combine to erase nine goals worth of differential between the two sides.

That’s the path forward, but Carvalhal sounds exasperated that his side didn’t manage a point or more on Tuesday.

“We have the feeling we deserve a bit more, minimum one point,” Carvalhal said. “Now we are in the position we don’t have a lot of time. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow and at the weekend we must try and do our part and try and win the game against Stoke.

“It’s difficult to explain [the drop off in form] because we make chances – today, against Chelsea, against Everton, but didn’t score. I never put the responsibility on our players. They play with everything and the fans gave everything.”

It’s certainly not over for Swans, who hope to remain in the Premier League to meet fellow Welsh side Cardiff City next season, but perhaps the Huddersfield path is a more hopeful one.

Relegation permutations heading into Championship Sunday

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
Need a road map to the remaining relegation spot on the Premier League table? We’ve got you covered as to who will join West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City in the Championship next season.

In terms of safety, Huddersfield Town can guarantee a spot in the PL with a point or more from either of its two remaining matches, while Southampton can clinch its place with a point on Sunday versus Manchester City.

Swansea, however, needs a lot of help from both its rivals to move from 18th to safety.

Swansea City will be relegated if…

— It fails to defeat visiting Stoke City on Sunday.

or

— It wins against Stoke City but Huddersfield Town gets a point or more from either of its remaining matches (Wednesday at Chelsea and Sunday versus Arsenal)

and

Southampton doesn’t lose to Man City — or — loses to Man City without a change in goal differential (Swans’ differential is nine goals worse than Saints).

Huddersfield Town will be relegated if…

— It loses at Chelsea on Wednesday and home to Arsenal on Sunday.

and

— Swansea beats Stoke City on Sunday

and

— Southampton draws or beats Manchester City on Sunday — or — Southampton loses to Manchester City by a wild amount of goals (The goal differential currently favors Saints by 11, and this scenarios sees Huddersfield’s goal differential take at least a two-goal hit).

Southampton will be relegated if…

— It loses at home to Manchester City

and

— Huddersfield Town draws or beats Chelsea on Wednesday or Arsenal on Sunday

and

— Swansea City beats Stoke City and its margin of victory combined with Southampton’s losing margin against Man City overcomes nine goals worth of differential.

Hughes on hotel drama, win: Saints “delighted but still work to do”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
Southampton manager Mark Hughes‘ impish smile betrayed his steady post-match press conference after Saints nearly cemented their Premier League status with a 1-0 win at Swansea City on Tuesday.

Saints saw their Welsh hotel reservations canceled due to a virus before the match, sending them well outside Swansea for their stay.

A Welshman himself, Hughes couldn’t resist a comment.

“We suspected that maybe some of the dark arts at work but it didn’t let us affect us, in fact we used it as a motivating factor,” Hughes said. “That helped our focus and we won’t be staying in the vicinity of the hotel Marriott Swansea, I think we will stick to the Vale of Glamorgan.”

Saints will enter Championship Sunday with a 3-point lead on 18th place Swansea City and a nine-goal goal differential advantage. Also in play in 17th place Huddersfield Town, currently level with Southampton on points but with two matches remaining (Arsenal, Chelsea).

Saints currently have an 11-goal advantage in differential on Swans. A major loss to Man City isn’t out of the question, and Swans meet a porous Stoke defense which was hemorrhaging goals even before it was relegated this weekend.

“It is not mathematically certain,” Hughes said. “We had to come here and we had to win. If we had not won today it would have been very, very difficult for us. It is not done yet but tonight we have put ourselves in the position where we have a great chance to stay up.

“We will enjoy tonight, we got what we set out to get. A huge result, we are delighted but still got work to do.”

Gabbiadini saves Southampton season

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
  • West Brom relegated
  • Gabbiadini scores 73rd minute goal
  • Southampton moves 16th, three clear of Swans

Southampton won a massive relegation six-pointer on Tuesday when Manolo Gabbiadini‘s second half goal led them past Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The win boosts Saints onto 36 points, three clear of 18th place Swans and level with 17th place Huddersfield Town. Southampton has vastly superior goal differential to both.

West Bromwich Albion was relegated in the loss.

Huddersfield Town is at Chelsea on Wednesday and home to Arsenal on Sunday. Southampton hosts Manchester City on Sunday, while Swans host Stoke City.

One point earned by Huddersfield Town from its final two matches would send Swans to the Championship.

Jordan Ayew won a dangerous free kick early, but a 4th minute effort from 19 yards rammed into the wall.

Jordan then cued up his brother Andre inside the box, and he was defied by duel sliding tackles from Jan Bednarek and Wesley Hoedt. The ball bounded off the back of Hoedt’s arm, but (rightly) no penalty.

Swans had more of the ball, but Charlie Austin brought the next dangerous action with a break. The English striker couldn’t get enough on his shot, though, and Lukasz Fabianski collected the low drive.

Sam Clucas turned a header wide of goal in one of Swans’ best looks at an opener.

Austin was again stopped by Fabianski in the second half.

Bednarek had to be removed from the match when his goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy, punched a corner kick away and connected with the center back’s head.

Southampton broke through off a corner kick, with Austin again defied by Fabianski before Gabbiadini pushed the rebound home.

Report: Rooney, DC United in “serious talks”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

With all the political hubbub in the capital, there could be an outside coming to shake up the system and make DC great again.

DC United, that is.

Wayne Rooney could be on his way to the Black-and-Red, according to Washington Post reporter Steven Goff (article behind Paywall).

Goff says United is in “serious talks” with Rooney, and that Ben Olsen’s side has a realistic chance of landing the striker.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has claimed it would take a massive offer to pry England’s all-time leading scorer from Goodison Park.

Rooney has 10 Premier League goals this season despite being mostly deployed in a midfield role. It’s difficult to imagine he wouldn’t shine in MLS.

Rooney vs. Zlatan? Sign us up.