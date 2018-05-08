Carvalhal: Swansea deserves “a bit more” than loss vs. Saints

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Swansea City no longer controls its own Premier League destiny after a 1-0 home loss to Southampton on Tuesday.

The move boosted Southampton above the red line, and keeps Swansea in 18th place with 33 points.

Swans could still pass either Southampton or Huddersfield Town. There are two straight-forward scenarios which see Swans stay up.

1) Swans beat the Potters on Sunday, while Huddersfield Town loses Wednesday at Chelsea and Sunday versus Arsenal.

or

2) Southampton loses at home to Manchester City on Sunday, while Swans beat Stoke and the score lines combine to erase nine goals worth of differential between the two sides.

That’s the path forward, but Carvalhal sounds exasperated that his side didn’t manage a point or more on Tuesday.

“We have the feeling we deserve a bit more, minimum one point,” Carvalhal said. “Now we are in the position we don’t have a lot of time. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow and at the weekend we must try and do our part and try and win the game against Stoke. “It’s difficult to explain [the drop off in form] because we make chances – today, against Chelsea, against Everton, but didn’t score. I never put the responsibility on our players. They play with everything and the fans gave everything.”

It’s certainly not over for Swans, who hope to remain in the Premier League to meet fellow Welsh side Cardiff City next season, but perhaps the Huddersfield path is a more hopeful one.

