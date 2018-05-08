More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Does the latest Pulisic to Man United rumor make sense?

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Even with no World Cup on his calendar, Christian Pulisic has a big summer ahead of him.

The highly-rated American teenager has been subjected to numerous transfer rumors over the past 12 months since bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund, with many taking him to the English Premier League. With Dortmund’s future in flux, it could be the right time for Pulisic to cash in on his value and sign a massive new contract with a new club.

But it would have to make sense, and the latest rumor is a real head scratcher. The Daily Mirror reports that Manchester United has offered Borussia Dortmund Anthony Martial plus cash for Pulisic, who is rated at around $53 million by Transfermarkt.

Considering Jose Mourinho’s continued resistance to playing young players, from Chelsea to Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, it wouldn’t make sense for Pulisic to follow in Martial’s footsteps and sign to play at Old Trafford, at least while Mourinho is in charge.

Martial, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have all suffered under Mourinho, failing to keep a regular place in the side despite some promosing performances from the former two. A move to Man United doesn’t bode well for Pulisic, a player who needs to keep starting matches in order to continue to grow and become an even better player.

Even right now, a move to Liverpool wouldn’t make a lot of sense, with Pulisic surely playing second-fiddle to the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamad Salah. At the same time, Klopp has rotated his squad quite a bit and Pulisic would likely start a number of games, especially if Mane or Salah are injured.

Ultimately, a move to Man United only makes sense for Pulisic in the marketing and finance departments. He’ll sell millions of jerseys and make millions per year, but he may not develop as much as he could at another club.

Zidane: Ronaldo, Isco, Carvajal to be fit for UCL final

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 10:38 AM EDT
Liverpool will have to face a full-strength Real Madrid side in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Dani Carvajal are all expected to be fit and ready to go against Liverpool, according to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. The trio have picked up knocks in recent weeks, including Ronaldo, who was substituted at halftime of Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona with an ankle injury.

“Isco trained as normal and we’ll see what happens there,” Zidane said. “Carvajal needs a little more time but he trained alone today and he is doing well physically. They will all feature in the Champions League final. I am 150 percent sure about that.

On Ronaldo, Zidane said, “When what happened with Cristiano Ronaldo happened, and it was something minor, the best we could hope is that the player recovers as soon as possible and that’s that. It is football, you can’t control it…he got injured but is doing well, walking as normal. It is great that he can walk already and that shows his drive and ambition to get back and play every game. It would be perfect to have him back for the Villarreal game (on May 19). It is a knock, but he didn’t damage his fibula. His ankle is ok.”

The inclusion of the trio will certainly give Zidane a selection headache, but it also makes Liverpool’s chances of winning decrease slightly, as it will have to go up against the three-time defending Champions League winners with a fit Ronaldo and one of Europe’s top creative midfielders in Isco.

Having Carvajal on the backline as well gives Real Madrid a reliable defender to mark either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.

Wenger: “I’ve had offers” from other clubs

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 10:03 AM EDT
As Arsene Wenger embarks on the final weeks of his tenure in charge of Arsenal, he can sleep soundly at night, knowing there is a market for his services.

Speaking with the media ahead of Arsenal’s match at Leicester City on Wednesday, Wenger coyly revealed that he’s received multiple offers for him to manage a club, though he wouldn’t reveal which clubs had reached out and where they’re located.

“Yes. More than I expected,” Wenger said of whether he’s received contract offers. “At the moment I focus on doing my job well. I didn’t analyse anything or consider anything. I want to work well until the last day of my contract, and then after, I will rest a little bit and go from there. What is for sure is that I will be active. My brain demands work and is active. I have a huge experience of management and people management. Overall, I will work. What will I do? I don’t know yet.”

It’s yet another sign that Wenger is ready to continue managing, pointing to the fact that he was likely forced out of Arsenal by the board of directors after two difficult seasons, ensuring a second season outside the UEFA Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if Wenger joins another club in England, or whether he either continues his life outside his native France or finally comes home for good.

World Cup bid: US assures FIFA on travel discrimination fear

Associated PressMay 8, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
The Trump administration has guaranteed to FIFA there will be no discrimination around entry to the United States at a World Cup in 2026.

The North American bid has faced questions about the impact of attempts by U.S. President Donald Trump to implement a ban on travel to the U.S. by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.

An independent human rights report commissioned by the bid warned there could be “some potential discrimination in relation to travel restrictions for some citizens from certain states.”

The report was submitted to FIFA in March as part of bidding requirements but the U.S has offered fresh assurances to world football’s governing body around the bearing of immigration policies on the World Cup.

“All eligible athletes, officials and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination,” the U.S. government told FIFA in a letter last week.

The letter was to be cited in a speech in Brussels on Tuesday by Mexico Football Federation President Decio de Maria during an appearance with his U.S. and Canadian counterparts. The three countries are jointly bidding to take on Morocco in the June 13 vote by the FIFA Congress.

“Our three governments have provided the strong guarantees we need, including so that entry will be safe, reliable and convenient for every player and every fan,” De Maria told the International Sports Press Association Congress.

“Just as it did for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the United States government has stated that it intends to issue visas, subject to U.S. law `without regard to race, skin color, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, language, religion.or sexual orientation,”‘ De Maria added.

Up to 207 nations will vote on the 2026 host and the North American bid’s financial pitch against the Moroccan challenge.

Morocco has to spend $15.8 billion on construction projects to prepare the country for what would be its first World Cup, including $3 billion to build or renovate every stadium or training facility.

No significant additional infrastructure must be built in North American for the World Cup, while the bid now forecasts the tournament would generate a $14 billion in revenue for FIFA on produce a record profit of $11 billion. FIFA generated $5.7 billion in revenue in the four-year 2014 World Cup cycle.

“If the question on June 13 is which bid can deliver the most success to help sustain FIFA and programs like FIFA Forward help member associations achieve their highest potential … we firmly believe that our United Bid is best positioned to deliver that success,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro said.

Gomez undergoes ankle surgery, out for CL final, World Cup

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
The injuries keep coming for Liverpool.

Already missing three starting-caliber midfielders due to injury, the club reportedly lost defender Joe Gomez for the season, after the 20-year-old underwent ankle surgery. He reportedly played through the injury for the club against West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City in recent weeks.

(Update: Liverpool confirmed the news, stating Gomez will be back for preseason training with Liverpool in July.)

Liverpool has yet to confirm the news, but if true, it’s another blow to Jurgen Klopp‘s side as they head into the home stretch. That leaves Liverpool with just Nathaniel Clyne at right back, though Ragnar Klavan‘s return has given Klopp some depth at centerback behind Dejan Lovren and Virgil Van Dijk.

It’s also another injury blow to Gareth Southgate, who could have taken Gomez to the World Cup as a backup centerback or outside back, such is Gomez’s versatility. Gomez earned man of the match honors in November in a friendly match against Brazil.