Gabbiadini saves Southampton season

West Brom relegated

Gabbiadini scores 73rd minute goal

Southampton moves 16th, three clear of Swans

Southampton won a massive relegation six-pointer on Tuesday when Manolo Gabbiadini‘s second half goal led them past Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The win boosts Saints onto 36 points, three clear of 18th place Swans and level with 17th place Huddersfield Town. Southampton has vastly superior goal differential to both.

West Bromwich Albion was relegated in the loss.

Huddersfield Town is at Chelsea on Wednesday and home to Arsenal on Sunday. Southampton hosts Manchester City on Sunday, while Swans host Stoke City.

One point earned by Huddersfield Town from its final two matches would send Swans to the Championship.

Jordan Ayew won a dangerous free kick early, but a 4th minute effort from 19 yards rammed into the wall.

Jordan then cued up his brother Andre inside the box, and he was defied by duel sliding tackles from Jan Bednarek and Wesley Hoedt. The ball bounded off the back of Hoedt’s arm, but (rightly) no penalty.

Swans had more of the ball, but Charlie Austin brought the next dangerous action with a break. The English striker couldn’t get enough on his shot, though, and Lukasz Fabianski collected the low drive.

Sam Clucas turned a header wide of goal in one of Swans’ best looks at an opener.

Austin was again stopped by Fabianski in the second half.

Bednarek had to be removed from the match when his goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy, punched a corner kick away and connected with the center back’s head.

Southampton broke through off a corner kick, with Austin again defied by Fabianski before Gabbiadini pushed the rebound home.

