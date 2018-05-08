More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Gabbiadini saves Southampton season

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • West Brom relegated
  • Gabbiadini scores 73rd minute goal
  • Southampton moves 16th, three clear of Swans

Southampton won a massive relegation six-pointer on Tuesday when Manolo Gabbiadini‘s second half goal led them past Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The win boosts Saints onto 36 points, three clear of 18th place Swans and level with 17th place Huddersfield Town. Southampton has vastly superior goal differential to both.

West Bromwich Albion was relegated in the loss.

Huddersfield Town is at Chelsea on Wednesday and home to Arsenal on Sunday. Southampton hosts Manchester City on Sunday, while Swans host Stoke City.

One point earned by Huddersfield Town from its final two matches would send Swans to the Championship.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jordan Ayew won a dangerous free kick early, but a 4th minute effort from 19 yards rammed into the wall.

Jordan then cued up his brother Andre inside the box, and he was defied by duel sliding tackles from Jan Bednarek and Wesley Hoedt. The ball bounded off the back of Hoedt’s arm, but (rightly) no penalty.

Swans had more of the ball, but Charlie Austin brought the next dangerous action with a break. The English striker couldn’t get enough on his shot, though, and Lukasz Fabianski collected the low drive.

Sam Clucas turned a header wide of goal in one of Swans’ best looks at an opener.

Austin was again stopped by Fabianski in the second half.

Bednarek had to be removed from the match when his goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy, punched a corner kick away and connected with the center back’s head.

Southampton broke through off a corner kick, with Austin again defied by Fabianski before Gabbiadini pushed the rebound home.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Report: Rooney, DC United in “serious talks”

Peter Byrne/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With all the political hubbub in the capital, there could be an outside coming to shake up the system and make DC great again.

DC United, that is.

[ MORE: Wenger’s Best XI ]

Wayne Rooney could be on his way to the Black-and-Red, according to Washington Post reporter Steven Goff (article behind Paywall).

Goff says United is in “serious talks” with Rooney, and that Ben Olsen’s side has a realistic chance of landing the striker.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has claimed it would take a massive offer to pry England’s all-time leading scorer from Goodison Park.

Rooney has 10 Premier League goals this season despite being mostly deployed in a midfield role. It’s difficult to imagine he wouldn’t shine in MLS.

Rooney vs. Zlatan? Sign us up.

Watch Live: Swansea City vs. Southampton: Relegation showdown

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With just two games left in the Premier League season, every point counts, as Swansea City hosts Southampton in some midweek PL action. (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Both teams are desperate for a win to ensure Premier League survival for next season, with both clubs on 33 points, though Swansea City are currently in the drop zone with a worse goal-difference. Southampton also have even more motivation to win on the road, as Saints host Manchester City on the final day of the season.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]

Follow along with us and enjoy the tension-packed match!

LINEUPS

Swansea City: Fabianski, Roberts, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Sung-Yeung, King, Clucas, A. Ayew, J. Ayew.

Burnley: McCarthy, Cédric, Bednarek, Hoedt, Stephens, Bertrand (c), Romeu, Højbjerg, Tadić, Redmond, Austin.

Wenger’s Best XI as Arsenal manager

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In his 22 years as Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has seen more than his share of talented players grace the field in an Arsenal kit.

From Thierry Henry and Robert Pires to Lee Dixon and Tony Adams, some of legends of the Premier League have spent some of their best years playing for Arsenal, leading Wenger to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

No less than 222 players have played under Wenger, from the Invincible greats to one-time American youth product Frank Simek and the latest debutante, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Looking back at the last 22 years, it’s difficult to select just 11 players, but we at Pro Soccer Talk have done our best to select the defining best XI for Arsenal in the Arsene Wenger era.

(more…)

Does the latest Pulisic to Man United rumor make sense?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even with no World Cup on his calendar, Christian Pulisic has a big summer ahead of him.

The highly-rated American teenager has been subjected to numerous transfer rumors over the past 12 months since bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund, with many taking him to the English Premier League. With Dortmund’s future in flux, it could be the right time for Pulisic to cash in on his value and sign a massive new contract with a new club.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

But it would have to make sense, and the latest rumor is a real head scratcher. The Daily Mirror reports that Manchester United has offered Borussia Dortmund Anthony Martial plus cash for Pulisic, who is rated at around $53 million by Transfermarkt.

Considering Jose Mourinho’s continued resistance to playing young players, from Chelsea to Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, it wouldn’t make sense for Pulisic to follow in Martial’s footsteps and sign to play at Old Trafford, at least while Mourinho is in charge.

Martial, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have all suffered under Mourinho, failing to keep a regular place in the side despite some promosing performances from the former two. A move to Man United doesn’t bode well for Pulisic, a player who needs to keep starting matches in order to continue to grow and become an even better player.

Even right now, a move to Liverpool wouldn’t make a lot of sense, with Pulisic surely playing second-fiddle to the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamad Salah. At the same time, Klopp has rotated his squad quite a bit and Pulisic would likely start a number of games, especially if Mane or Salah are injured.

Ultimately, a move to Man United only makes sense for Pulisic in the marketing and finance departments. He’ll sell millions of jerseys and make millions per year, but he may not develop as much as he could at another club.