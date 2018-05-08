More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Premier League Weds. preview: Top Four, relegation implications

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 9:10 PM EDT
The penultimate steps in the relegation and Top Four races arrive Wednesday in a quartet of make-up games.

Relegation permutations

Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town — 2:45 p.m. ET NBCSN [ STREAM ]

There’s an alternate world in which this game is the snooziest of late season affairs, with Chelsea having sewn up a Top Four spot and Town grimacing after a one-and-done campaign in the top flight.

But the Blues have underachieved and, depending on your viewpoint, the Terriers have punched about their weight. A single point for Town means Swansea is going down. A win for Chelsea puts pressure on Liverpool and Tottenham’s Sundays.

Man City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Chris Hughton and Brighton are safe, and cheers to them. Now they may become fodder for the cannon used for Manchester City’s assault on the record books. City is two goals shy of standing alone for the most in a single Premier League season (amongst a bevy of other possibilities) and was shut out last match. Yep, this could be a rough one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle Utd — 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Spurs control their own destiny when it comes to finishing third, and have a bit of “late season meaningless game” payback to proffer Newcastle from the finale two seasons ago. A loss and Spurs could well finish fifth. A draw and they’ll control their own Top Four destiny on Sunday.

Leicester City vs. Arsenal — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Speaking of alternate realities, not too long ago, this one could’ve been for seventh. Now Arsenal is safe in sixth, Leicester won’t finish higher than ninth, and we’re just wondering whether Arsene Wenger is going to opt for two- or three-piece suit at the King Power Stadium.

ProSoccerTalk’s Arsene Wenger roundtable

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
Let’s talk about Weng, baby.

Arsene's best Arsenal XI

So, it’s (almost) over. What has your reaction been to Wenger’s final weeks, in particular his goodbye to the Emirates on Sunday?

Joe Prince-Wright: It was a fitting farewell tinged with a little sadness to not see him finish on a high by winning the Europa League to make the Champions League again. He is a legend of the game and history will be kind to him. He changed British soccer and his impact will always be remembered. The emotional scenes at the Emirates summed up how fondly he will be remembered by Arsenal fans and neutrals alike.

Nicholas Mendola: There’s a good chance it’s my journey deep into my thirties, but I thought Sunday was wonderful. To see Arsenal’s attack flourish — cheers for the help, normally stingy Burnley — and then hear Wenger’s club-first, me-second speech was pretty great. As for the last few weeks, I’ll echo what Joe said: I was aching for Arsenal to at least make the Europa League Final, and for the French legend to lead his side against Marseille in Lyon as he says goodbye to Gunners. It would’ve been star-studded.

Kyle Bonn: It’s sad, but it’s time. I’m glad to see him so appreciated after years of abuse, because he deserves it. Still, this has been coming and is a necessary change for Arsenal.

Daniel Karell: It’s been a bit muted, up until the final home game which finished in a 5-0 shellacking of Burnley. Arsenal fans are still upset over the team’s failure to win a single road match in 2018 on the club’s way to its worst season in 22 years. The reception for Wenger, Per Mertesacker and some members of the backroom staff were a nice change of the negative atmosphere over the past 5-8 years that has clouded the future for Arsenal fans. That cloud appears to be lifted.

Don’t overthink it: What is the first thing you think of when you think of Arsene Wenger?

JPW: Beautiful football. Whatever you say about the recent years, Wenger has always stuck to his principles and has developed teams who are fantastic to watch going forward. Arsenal are known across the world as a team for purists and that’s because of Wenger. He’s a true teacher of the game. Also: the Invincibles.

NM: This is a bit out of left field, but I’ve heard from so many people who’ve told me that Arsene Wenger treated everyone at Arsenal with the same respect. Those things stick with me, and he could’ve operated with some kind of ego when you consider all he accomplished. Honorable mention: Nagoya Grampus Eight, getting in Jose Mourinho’s grill, and the smile on his face when Thierry Henry embraced him after scoring in the FA Cup off the bench in his Arsenal “redebut.”

KB: The Invincibles. That team should be and will be his legacy.

DK: The style of play. Wenger – for all his faults – fiercly believed in himself and especially in his players. There’s been multiple reports that the team never really prepared for opponents, instead just working on movement on and off the ball and building chemistry with teammates. Wenger preferred for his players to control play and pass their way through opponents, Barcelona style. Of course, while the team was able to do this, they also conceded simple goals. Anyways, it’s the silky smooth, beautiful football.

How long, if at all, will it take Arsenal fans to miss Wenger as their boss?

JPW: Not long. This feels like a very natural time to split and everyone needs a fresh start. Sure, some will miss him, but most Arsenal fans acknowledge now was a great time to move on.

NM: There’s a romance to his tenure that won’t disappear any time soon, but it depends whether they — American football comparisons — replace a Bill Cowher with a Mike Tomlin or if they replace Bill Parcells with Ray Handley (No offense, Ray Handley. I’m mostly talking age).

KB: They won’t – or, they shouldn’t given how much crap they flung in his direction for years. Most of it deservingly so. Wenger was stubborn in his final years in charge, and a change in scenery is good for everyone involved, so if the Gunners continue to decline from here, it’s because they made the wrong hire, not because Wenger left.

DK: I’ll give it at least 12 months. Arsenal fans, at least the Wenger Out faction, will likely be willing to sit through a rough season or two just to see something different, with the hopes that it could lead to greater success.

Look into your crystal ball: What are the next few years like for Wenger? And Arsenal?

JPW: I’d like to see Wenger take the France national team job after this summer. They have a plethora of exciting, young attacking players and it would be fantastic to see him do well at Euro 2020 or the 2022 World Cup with his home nation. For Arsenal, a struggle to finish in the top four on a yearly basis. It will take a long time for them to catch up to Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Man United and Man City.

NM: For Wenger, I suspect it depends on how big of a challenge he wants next. Is it taking PSG to the Champions League promised land or trying to take an upstart Ligue 1 or other side against a legendary power? Or is it time for international football (see last question). My guess? A reinvigorated Wenger leads a club to overachieve. As for Arsenal, well, if the rumors of what they plan on spending this summer are true, they may well finish sixth again (Sixth is the new fourth?).

KB: I wish I knew. I have my own opinions on where they should go from here, but I do not even pretend to know what this club has in mind. They have done nothing but surprise the last few years ago, and if there’s anything I can predict, it’s that it will continue to do so. What doesn’t help is the plethora of viable options on the table for them to choose from. First things first, the club needs to pick on a direction and philosophy, and then make a hire based on those answers, not the other way around.

DK: For Wenger? I think he’ll stay in management, returning to his native France. He may take a smaller club over, one where he can have more control than he would at a club like PSG or Lyon. For Arsenal? It will likely be up and down. If the Gunners really want to compete with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich (and Man City), they need to replace nearly their entire starting lineup. It takes time to build chemistry, and the new players will need time to settle.

If the season is replayed with a new manager, is Arsenal higher in the table? More bluntly put, how much responsibility does the manager bear for sixth place?

JPW: Nah, they’re about where they deserve to be. Their defense has more holes than a piece of Swiss cheese and that’s been their Achilles heel for several years now.

NM: In 95% of cases, no (unless he magically knows how to stop an injured Aaron Ramsey from missing scoring draws with West Brom, West Ham, Liverpool, and Chelsea). This was down to personnel. And on the manager responsibility point, it’s really hard to say. Was Wenger responsible for not selling Alexis Sanchez and maybe Mesut Ozil in early August and replacing them with new talent? Was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available in August?

KB: The manager bears a lot of responsibility. However, if the season is replayed, not much changes. The wounds of this season were fostered years ago in transfer policy and team makeup, not necessarily tactics.

DK: He bears 100 percent responsibility. Okay, maybe 99 percent. Of course, the players are on the field, but he’s the one who sets the tactics and determines who is signed. He’s failed overall on both aspects, though Aubameyang looks like a hit so far!

How badly has his legacy taken a hit?

JPW: It’s taken a hit but over time I think the damage done over the last few years will be repaired. Wenger is a legend and has achieved so many wonderful things at Arsenal. He should have left about five years ago… but then he added a few more FA Cups to set a new record.

NM: A little, but it will rebound if Arsenal doesn’t begin to spend. And it’s easy to forget how little they did while “paying off the new stadium debt.”

KB: It has taken a slight hit, but that was cemented over the last few years with club stagnation. This season doesn’t have a ton to do with that, only adds to the narrative. Wenger’s decline has been on the cards for a while, and this season doesn’t do much but prove a part to the whole.

DK: I think for all his achievements, you have to also mention that his final 12 years, his teams never reached the heights they climbed in the late 90s, early 2000s. An appearance in the UEFA Champions League final in 2006 was the last time Arsenal threatened to make a European final, or even play at a level close to that of the European giants.

Of all the names you’ve heard or read, who’s the best fit for Arsenal?

JPW: Nobody really stands out to me, which is a big problem. Diego Simeone would be great but I can’t see him leaving Atletico Madrid anytime soon. Honestly, someone like Liverpool’s assistant Zeljko Buvac would be a great fit. Low expectations, just like Wenger when he arrived, but someone who obviously has a fine tactical brain.

NM: Simeone, but it won’t happen (at least not this go-round). As Joe said, the Buvac move seems appropriate because Jurgen Klopp would’ve been the right call three years ago. I’ll shout out Patrick Vieira. Knows the culture, commands respect. Sorry NYCFC.

KB: I think Arsenal needs to make two hires. They need to hire a world-renowned name to follow Wenger up, take over the club for 2-3 years, make the necessary philosophical changes, attract good talent, overhaul the squad, and then depart for a younger, more long-term boss. Hiring the long-term solution now would be a massive mistake, because there are SO many changes that need to be made. It would be too much to bear for a manager in his first big job. Therefore, I think hiring Carlo Ancelotti or Diego Someone right now would be the right move. They would have the experience and the guts to make widespread changes needed, and someone like Sean Dyche or Eddie Howe can take over in 3 years when things have leveled out.

DK: Nobody? Personally, I think Arsenal should sign someone who can impose their style on the club and grow into the job.

Say he’d take the job: Would you like Arsene Wenger as USMNT boss?

JPW: Yes. That would be fantastic but I just can’t see it happening. Unfortunately.

NM: Every day and twice on Sunday. Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, and Christian Pulisic learned how to carve it up together under AW? Yeah, yeah, yeah.

KB: Yes. 100% absolutely. Wenger would be a great fit for the United States. It won’t happen, but I would sign up for that right here right now.

DK: Uh. Probably not. We need some help defensively, over here. I’m not sure if he could bring that.

Relegation permutations heading into Championship Sunday

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
Need a road map to the remaining relegation spot on the Premier League table? We’ve got you covered as to who will join West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City in the Championship next season.

Swans 0-1 Saints

In terms of safety, Huddersfield Town can guarantee a spot in the PL with a point or more from either of its two remaining matches, while Southampton can clinch its place with a point on Sunday versus Manchester City.

Hughes reacts | Carvalhal, too

Swansea, however, needs a lot of help from both its rivals to move from 18th to safety.

Swansea City will be relegated if…

— It fails to defeat visiting Stoke City on Sunday.

or

— It wins against Stoke City but Huddersfield Town gets a point or more from either of its remaining matches (Wednesday at Chelsea and Sunday versus Arsenal)

and

Southampton doesn’t lose to Man City — or — loses to Man City without a change in goal differential (Swans’ differential is nine goals worse than Saints).

Huddersfield Town will be relegated if…

— It loses at Chelsea on Wednesday and home to Arsenal on Sunday.

and

— Swansea beats Stoke City on Sunday

and

— Southampton draws or beats Manchester City on Sunday — or — Southampton loses to Manchester City by a wild amount of goals (The goal differential currently favors Saints by 11, and this scenarios sees Huddersfield’s goal differential take at least a two-goal hit).

Southampton will be relegated if…

— It loses at home to Manchester City

and

— Huddersfield Town draws or beats Chelsea on Wednesday or Arsenal on Sunday

and

— Swansea City beats Stoke City and its margin of victory combined with Southampton’s losing margin against Man City overcomes nine goals worth of differential.

Carvalhal: Swansea deserves “a bit more” than loss vs. Saints

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
Swansea City no longer controls its own Premier League destiny after a 1-0 home loss to Southampton on Tuesday.

Swans 0-1 Saints

The move boosted Southampton above the red line, and keeps Swansea in 18th place with 33 points.

Swans could still pass either Southampton or Huddersfield Town. There are two straight-forward scenarios which see Swans stay up.

Hughes reacts to big win

1) Swans beat the Potters on Sunday, while Huddersfield Town loses Wednesday at Chelsea and Sunday versus Arsenal.

or

2) Southampton loses at home to Manchester City on Sunday, while Swans beat Stoke and the score lines combine to erase nine goals worth of differential between the two sides.

That’s the path forward, but Carvalhal sounds exasperated that his side didn’t manage a point or more on Tuesday.

“We have the feeling we deserve a bit more, minimum one point,” Carvalhal said. “Now we are in the position we don’t have a lot of time. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow and at the weekend we must try and do our part and try and win the game against Stoke.

“It’s difficult to explain [the drop off in form] because we make chances – today, against Chelsea, against Everton, but didn’t score. I never put the responsibility on our players. They play with everything and the fans gave everything.”

It’s certainly not over for Swans, who hope to remain in the Premier League to meet fellow Welsh side Cardiff City next season, but perhaps the Huddersfield path is a more hopeful one.

Hughes on hotel drama, win: Saints “delighted but still work to do”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
Southampton manager Mark Hughes‘ impish smile betrayed his steady post-match press conference after Saints nearly cemented their Premier League status with a 1-0 win at Swansea City on Tuesday.

Swans 0-1 Saints

Saints saw their Welsh hotel reservations canceled due to a virus before the match, sending them well outside Swansea for their stay.

A Welshman himself, Hughes couldn’t resist a comment.

“We suspected that maybe some of the dark arts at work but it didn’t let us affect us, in fact we used it as a motivating factor,” Hughes said. “That helped our focus and we won’t be staying in the vicinity of the hotel Marriott Swansea, I think we will stick to the Vale of Glamorgan.”

Saints will enter Championship Sunday with a 3-point lead on 18th place Swansea City and a nine-goal goal differential advantage. Also in play in 17th place Huddersfield Town, currently level with Southampton on points but with two matches remaining (Arsenal, Chelsea).

Saints currently have an 11-goal advantage in differential on Swans. A major loss to Man City isn’t out of the question, and Swans meet a porous Stoke defense which was hemorrhaging goals even before it was relegated this weekend.

“It is not mathematically certain,” Hughes said. “We had to come here and we had to win. If we had not won today it would have been very, very difficult for us. It is not done yet but tonight we have put ourselves in the position where we have a great chance to stay up.

“We will enjoy tonight, we got what we set out to get. A huge result, we are delighted but still got work to do.”