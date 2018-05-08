Relegation permutations heading into Championship Sunday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Need a road map to the remaining relegation spot on the Premier League table? We’ve got you covered as to who will join West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City in the Championship next season.

[ RECAP: Swans 0-1 Saints ]

In terms of safety, Huddersfield Town can guarantee a spot in the PL with a point or more from either of its two remaining matches, while Southampton can clinch its place with a point on Sunday versus Manchester City.

[ MORE: Hughes reacts | Carvalhal, too ]

Swansea, however, needs a lot of help from both its rivals to move from 18th to safety.

Swansea City will be relegated if…

— It fails to defeat visiting Stoke City on Sunday.

or

— It wins against Stoke City but Huddersfield Town gets a point or more from either of its remaining matches (Wednesday at Chelsea and Sunday versus Arsenal)

and

Southampton doesn’t lose to Man City — or — loses to Man City without a change in goal differential (Swans’ differential is nine goals worse than Saints).

Huddersfield Town will be relegated if…

— It loses at Chelsea on Wednesday and home to Arsenal on Sunday.

and

— Swansea beats Stoke City on Sunday

and

— Southampton draws or beats Manchester City on Sunday — or — Southampton loses to Manchester City by a wild amount of goals (The goal differential currently favors Saints by 11, and this scenarios sees Huddersfield’s goal differential take at least a two-goal hit).

Southampton will be relegated if…

— It loses at home to Manchester City

and

— Huddersfield Town draws or beats Chelsea on Wednesday or Arsenal on Sunday

and

— Swansea City beats Stoke City and its margin of victory combined with Southampton’s losing margin against Man City overcomes nine goals worth of differential.

Follow @NicholasMendola