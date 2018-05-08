More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Report: Gomez undergoes ankle surgery, out for CL final, World Cup

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
The injuries keep coming for Liverpool.

Already missing three starting-caliber midfielders due to injury, the club reportedly lost defender Joe Gomez for the season, after the 20-year-old underwent ankle surgery. He reportedly played through the injury for the club against West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City in recent weeks.

Liverpool has yet to confirm the news, but if true, it’s another blow to Jurgen Klopp‘s side as they head into the home stretch. That leaves Liverpool with just Nathaniel Clyne at right back, though Ragnar Klavan‘s return has given Klopp some depth at centerback behind Dejan Lovren and Virgil Van Dijk.

It’s also another injury blow to Gareth Southgate, who could have taken Gomez to the World Cup as a backup centerback or outside back, such is Gomez’s versatility. Gomez earned man of the match honors in November in a friendly match against Brazil.

World Cup bid: US assures FIFA on travel discrimination fear

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 8, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
The Trump administration has guaranteed to FIFA there will be no discrimination around entry to the United States at a World Cup in 2026.

The North American bid has faced questions about the impact of attempts by U.S. President Donald Trump to implement a ban on travel to the U.S. by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.

An independent human rights report commissioned by the bid warned there could be “some potential discrimination in relation to travel restrictions for some citizens from certain states.”

The report was submitted to FIFA in March as part of bidding requirements but the U.S has offered fresh assurances to world football’s governing body around the bearing of immigration policies on the World Cup.

“All eligible athletes, officials and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination,” the U.S. government told FIFA in a letter last week.

The letter was to be cited in a speech in Brussels on Tuesday by Mexico Football Federation President Decio de Maria during an appearance with his U.S. and Canadian counterparts. The three countries are jointly bidding to take on Morocco in the June 13 vote by the FIFA Congress.

“Our three governments have provided the strong guarantees we need, including so that entry will be safe, reliable and convenient for every player and every fan,” De Maria told the International Sports Press Association Congress.

“Just as it did for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the United States government has stated that it intends to issue visas, subject to U.S. law `without regard to race, skin color, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, language, religion.or sexual orientation,”‘ De Maria added.

Up to 207 nations will vote on the 2026 host and the North American bid’s financial pitch against the Moroccan challenge.

Morocco has to spend $15.8 billion on construction projects to prepare the country for what would be its first World Cup, including $3 billion to build or renovate every stadium or training facility.

No significant additional infrastructure must be built in North American for the World Cup, while the bid now forecasts the tournament would generate a $14 billion in revenue for FIFA on produce a record profit of $11 billion. FIFA generated $5.7 billion in revenue in the four-year 2014 World Cup cycle.

“If the question on June 13 is which bid can deliver the most success to help sustain FIFA and programs like FIFA Forward help member associations achieve their highest potential … we firmly believe that our United Bid is best positioned to deliver that success,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro said.

Defiant Puel: Leicester “can build something strong for the future”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 9:17 PM EDT
Piranha Club is not the next hipster darling rock band, rather the reality for managers in the Premier League.

That’s what Claude Puel says, tossing in a bit of heat for the club that fired him while preparing for Leicester City’s Wednesday visit from Arsenal.

Leicester is now ninth in the Premier League after flirting with the relegation zone under Craig Shakespeare early this season, while Puel’s ex-club Southampton is in a fight for its top flight life.

But Puel’s job is in jeopardy, with a Times report speculating that Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner could be the man to replace him.

“The Premier League is like a piranha club but the most important thing for me is to build for the future,” said Puel, who was appointed in October.

“It is not possible in six months to have all the possibility to perform like a great team. We have to work together with patience and we can build something strong for the future.

“I am pragmatic about this. I finished eighth in the table with Southampton and we can see where they play now.”

Leicester plateaued in eighth place after Puel ran a hot streak from low-to-mid table that allowed the Foxes to dream about a return to European competition.

But Leicester has lost four-of-five and all momentum seemed to disappear after losing a six-pointer for seventh with Burnley. If Puel is fired, we wouldn’t be surprised to see another PL team turn to him.

Championship playoff primer: Who’s coming up?

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
The story lines for the 2017-18 Football League Championship playoffs are many.

Aston Villa is looking to return to the Premier League, where it was a mainstay for so long, while Fulham competed in the Europa League within the past decade.

Derby County has been knocking on the door to return to the top flight on a near annual basis, while Middlesbrough is bidding to go one-and-done in the second tier.

So here’s a bit of a cheat sheet ahead of the weekend’s semifinal first legs, as only one of the quartet can joins Wolves and Cardiff City as promoted sides.

Schedule

Derby County vs. Fulham — 2:45 p.m. ET Friday

Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa — 12:15 p.m. ET Saturday

Fulham vs. Derby County — 2:45 p.m. May 14

Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough — 2:45 p.m. May 15

Top scorers

Derby County – Matej Vydra, 21 goals

Aston Villa – Lewis Grabban, 20

Fulham – Ryan Sessegnon, 15

Middlesbrough – Britt Assombalonga, 15

History

Last Premier League season
Middlesbrough 2016-17
Aston Villa 2015-16
Fulham 2013-14
Derby County 2007-08

American connections
Fulham has two Americans on its current roster: mainstay defender Tim Ream and young midfielder Luca de la Torre. Some of the U.S. most recognizable names have played for Fulham, including Clint Dempsey, Carlos Bocanegra, Brian McBride, and Kasey Keller. Eddie Johnson, Eddie Lewis, and Emerson Hyndman have also played for the team once nicknamed Fulhamerica.

Aston Villa was the long time home of USMNT backstop Brad Guzan, and Eric Lichaj also spent a good period of time in Birmingham. Michael Bradley and Brad Friedel also played for Villa.

Derby County‘s American alums include Benny Feilhaber, Eddie Lewis, and Ian Feuer.

Middlesbrough had Guzan on the squad for its 2016-17 relegation campaign.

Best top flight finish
Aston Villa – 7 top flight titles
Derby County – 2 top flight titles
Middlesbrough – 3rd place in 1913-14
Fulham – 7th place in 2008-09

 

Report: Borussia Dortmund agrees terms with Nice manager

Photo by Andy Astfalck/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 7, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
If Christian Pulisic is still with Borussia Dortmund next season, he may playing under Lucien Favre.

Sky Sports says that BVB has agreed terms with the Nice manager to become its next manager, and all that’s left is to sort out an arrangement with the Ligue 1 club (Favre is still under contract).

Favre, 60, managed Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach during an 8-year run of Bundesliga work from 2007-2015.

Pulisic, the 19-year-old American winger, made his debut under Thomas Tuchel, and played for Peter Bosz and Peter Stoger this season. Stoger is out of contract this summer.

Liverpool is said to be a big admirer of Pulisic, and he’s been whispered with any number of high-profile clubs.