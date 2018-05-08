More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Report: Rooney, DC United in “serious talks”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
With all the political hubbub in the capital, there could be an outside coming to shake up the system and make DC great again.

DC United, that is.

Wayne Rooney could be on his way to the Black-and-Red, according to Washington Post reporter Steven Goff (article behind Paywall).

Goff says United is in “serious talks” with Rooney, and that Ben Olsen’s side has a realistic chance of landing the striker.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has claimed it would take a massive offer to pry England’s all-time leading scorer from Goodison Park.

Rooney has 10 Premier League goals this season despite being mostly deployed in a midfield role. It’s difficult to imagine he wouldn’t shine in MLS.

Rooney vs. Zlatan? Sign us up.

Hughes on hotel drama, win: Saints “delighted but still work to do”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
Southampton manager Mark Hughes‘ impish smile betrayed his steady post-match press conference after Saints nearly cemented their Premier League status with a 1-0 win at Swansea City on Tuesday.

Saints saw their Welsh hotel reservations canceled due to a virus before the match, sending them well outside Swansea for their stay.

A Welshman himself, Hughes couldn’t resist a comment.

“We suspected that maybe some of the dark arts at work but it didn’t let us affect us, in fact we used it as a motivating factor,” Hughes said. “That helped our focus and we won’t be staying in the vicinity of the hotel Marriott Swansea, I think we will stick to the Vale of Glamorgan.”

Saints will enter Championship Sunday with a 3-point lead on 18th place Swansea City and a nine-goal goal differential advantage. Also in play in 17th place Huddersfield Town, currently level with Southampton on points but with two matches remaining (Arsenal, Chelsea).

Saints currently have an 11-goal advantage in differential on Swans. A major loss to Man City isn’t out of the question, and Swans meet a porous Stoke defense which was hemorrhaging goals even before it was relegated this weekend.

“It is not mathematically certain,” Hughes said. “We had to come here and we had to win. If we had not won today it would have been very, very difficult for us. It is not done yet but tonight we have put ourselves in the position where we have a great chance to stay up.

“We will enjoy tonight, we got what we set out to get. A huge result, we are delighted but still got work to do.”

Gabbiadini saves Southampton season

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
  • West Brom relegated
  • Gabbiadini scores 73rd minute goal
  • Southampton moves 16th, three clear of Swans

Southampton won a massive relegation six-pointer on Tuesday when Manolo Gabbiadini‘s second half goal led them past Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The win boosts Saints onto 36 points, three clear of 18th place Swans and level with 17th place Huddersfield Town. Southampton has vastly superior goal differential to both.

West Bromwich Albion was relegated in the loss.

Huddersfield Town is at Chelsea on Wednesday and home to Arsenal on Sunday. Southampton hosts Manchester City on Sunday, while Swans host Stoke City.

One point earned by Huddersfield Town from its final two matches would send Swans to the Championship.

Jordan Ayew won a dangerous free kick early, but a 4th minute effort from 19 yards rammed into the wall.

Jordan then cued up his brother Andre inside the box, and he was defied by duel sliding tackles from Jan Bednarek and Wesley Hoedt. The ball bounded off the back of Hoedt’s arm, but (rightly) no penalty.

Swans had more of the ball, but Charlie Austin brought the next dangerous action with a break. The English striker couldn’t get enough on his shot, though, and Lukasz Fabianski collected the low drive.

Sam Clucas turned a header wide of goal in one of Swans’ best looks at an opener.

Austin was again stopped by Fabianski in the second half.

Bednarek had to be removed from the match when his goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy, punched a corner kick away and connected with the center back’s head.

Southampton broke through off a corner kick, with Austin again defied by Fabianski before Gabbiadini pushed the rebound home.

Watch Live: Swansea City vs. Southampton: Relegation showdown

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
With just two games left in the Premier League season, every point counts, as Swansea City hosts Southampton in some midweek PL action. (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Both teams are desperate for a win to ensure Premier League survival for next season, with both clubs on 33 points, though Swansea City are currently in the drop zone with a worse goal-difference. Southampton also have even more motivation to win on the road, as Saints host Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Follow along with us and enjoy the tension-packed match!

LINEUPS

Swansea City: Fabianski, Roberts, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Sung-Yeung, King, Clucas, A. Ayew, J. Ayew.

Burnley: McCarthy, Cédric, Bednarek, Hoedt, Stephens, Bertrand (c), Romeu, Højbjerg, Tadić, Redmond, Austin.

Wenger’s Best XI as Arsenal manager

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
In his 22 years as Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has seen more than his share of talented players grace the field in an Arsenal kit.

From Thierry Henry and Robert Pires to Lee Dixon and Tony Adams, some of legends of the Premier League have spent some of their best years playing for Arsenal, leading Wenger to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

No less than 222 players have played under Wenger, from the Invincible greats to one-time American youth product Frank Simek and the latest debutante, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Looking back at the last 22 years, it’s difficult to select just 11 players, but we at Pro Soccer Talk have done our best to select the defining best XI for Arsenal in the Arsene Wenger era.

