Report: Rooney, DC United in “serious talks”

With all the political hubbub in the capital, there could be an outside coming to shake up the system and make DC great again.

DC United, that is.

Wayne Rooney could be on his way to the Black-and-Red, according to Washington Post reporter Steven Goff (article behind Paywall).

Goff says United is in “serious talks” with Rooney, and that Ben Olsen’s side has a realistic chance of landing the striker.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has claimed it would take a massive offer to pry England’s all-time leading scorer from Goodison Park.

Rooney has 10 Premier League goals this season despite being mostly deployed in a midfield role. It’s difficult to imagine he wouldn’t shine in MLS.

Rooney vs. Zlatan? Sign us up.

