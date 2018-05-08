More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Watch Live: Swansea City vs. Southampton: Relegation showdown

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
With just two games left in the Premier League season, every point counts, as Swansea City hosts Southampton in some midweek PL action. (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Both teams are desperate for a win to ensure Premier League survival for next season, with both clubs on 33 points, though Swansea City are currently in the drop zone with a worse goal-difference. Southampton also have even more motivation to win on the road, as Saints host Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Follow along with us and enjoy the tension-packed match!

LINEUPS

Swansea City: Fabianski, Roberts, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Sung-Yeung, King, Clucas, A. Ayew, J. Ayew.

Burnley: McCarthy, Cédric, Bednarek, Hoedt, Stephens, Bertrand (c), Romeu, Højbjerg, Tadić, Redmond, Austin.

Wenger’s Best XI as Arsenal manager

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
In his 22 years as Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has seen more than his share of talented players grace the field in an Arsenal kit.

From Thierry Henry and Robert Pires to Lee Dixon and Tony Adams, some of legends of the Premier League have spent some of their best years playing for Arsenal, leading Wenger to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

No less than 222 players have played under Wenger, from the Invincible greats to one-time American youth product Frank Simek and the latest debutante, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Looking back at the last 22 years, it’s difficult to select just 11 players, but we at Pro Soccer Talk have done our best to select the defining best XI for Arsenal in the Arsene Wenger era.

Does the latest Pulisic to Man United rumor make sense?

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Even with no World Cup on his calendar, Christian Pulisic has a big summer ahead of him.

The highly-rated American teenager has been subjected to numerous transfer rumors over the past 12 months since bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund, with many taking him to the English Premier League. With Dortmund’s future in flux, it could be the right time for Pulisic to cash in on his value and sign a massive new contract with a new club.

But it would have to make sense, and the latest rumor is a real head scratcher. The Daily Mirror reports that Manchester United has offered Borussia Dortmund Anthony Martial plus cash for Pulisic, who is rated at around $53 million by Transfermarkt.

Considering Jose Mourinho’s continued resistance to playing young players, from Chelsea to Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, it wouldn’t make sense for Pulisic to follow in Martial’s footsteps and sign to play at Old Trafford, at least while Mourinho is in charge.

Martial, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have all suffered under Mourinho, failing to keep a regular place in the side despite some promosing performances from the former two. A move to Man United doesn’t bode well for Pulisic, a player who needs to keep starting matches in order to continue to grow and become an even better player.

Even right now, a move to Liverpool wouldn’t make a lot of sense, with Pulisic surely playing second-fiddle to the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamad Salah. At the same time, Klopp has rotated his squad quite a bit and Pulisic would likely start a number of games, especially if Mane or Salah are injured.

Ultimately, a move to Man United only makes sense for Pulisic in the marketing and finance departments. He’ll sell millions of jerseys and make millions per year, but he may not develop as much as he could at another club.

Zidane: Ronaldo, Isco, Carvajal to be fit for UCL final

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 10:38 AM EDT
Liverpool will have to face a full-strength Real Madrid side in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Dani Carvajal are all expected to be fit and ready to go against Liverpool, according to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. The trio have picked up knocks in recent weeks, including Ronaldo, who was substituted at halftime of Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona with an ankle injury.

[READ: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez out for season]

“Isco trained as normal and we’ll see what happens there,” Zidane said. “Carvajal needs a little more time but he trained alone today and he is doing well physically. They will all feature in the Champions League final. I am 150 percent sure about that.

On Ronaldo, Zidane said, “When what happened with Cristiano Ronaldo happened, and it was something minor, the best we could hope is that the player recovers as soon as possible and that’s that. It is football, you can’t control it…he got injured but is doing well, walking as normal. It is great that he can walk already and that shows his drive and ambition to get back and play every game. It would be perfect to have him back for the Villarreal game (on May 19). It is a knock, but he didn’t damage his fibula. His ankle is ok.”

The inclusion of the trio will certainly give Zidane a selection headache, but it also makes Liverpool’s chances of winning decrease slightly, as it will have to go up against the three-time defending Champions League winners with a fit Ronaldo and one of Europe’s top creative midfielders in Isco.

Having Carvajal on the backline as well gives Real Madrid a reliable defender to mark either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.

Wenger: “I’ve had offers” from other clubs

By Daniel KarellMay 8, 2018, 10:03 AM EDT
As Arsene Wenger embarks on the final weeks of his tenure in charge of Arsenal, he can sleep soundly at night, knowing there is a market for his services.

Speaking with the media ahead of Arsenal’s match at Leicester City on Wednesday, Wenger coyly revealed that he’s received multiple offers for him to manage a club, though he wouldn’t reveal which clubs had reached out and where they’re located.

[READ: Premier League Preview: Swansea City vs. Southampton]

“Yes. More than I expected,” Wenger said of whether he’s received contract offers. “At the moment I focus on doing my job well. I didn’t analyse anything or consider anything. I want to work well until the last day of my contract, and then after, I will rest a little bit and go from there. What is for sure is that I will be active. My brain demands work and is active. I have a huge experience of management and people management. Overall, I will work. What will I do? I don’t know yet.”

It’s yet another sign that Wenger is ready to continue managing, pointing to the fact that he was likely forced out of Arsenal by the board of directors after two difficult seasons, ensuring a second season outside the UEFA Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if Wenger joins another club in England, or whether he either continues his life outside his native France or finally comes home for good.