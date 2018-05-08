Wenger: “I’ve had offers” from other clubs

As Arsene Wenger embarks on the final weeks of his tenure in charge of Arsenal, he can sleep soundly at night, knowing there is a market for his services.

Speaking with the media ahead of Arsenal’s match at Leicester City on Wednesday, Wenger coyly revealed that he’s received multiple offers for him to manage a club, though he wouldn’t reveal which clubs had reached out and where they’re located.

“Yes. More than I expected,” Wenger said of whether he’s received contract offers. “At the moment I focus on doing my job well. I didn’t analyse anything or consider anything. I want to work well until the last day of my contract, and then after, I will rest a little bit and go from there. What is for sure is that I will be active. My brain demands work and is active. I have a huge experience of management and people management. Overall, I will work. What will I do? I don’t know yet.”

414 – No manager has taken charge of more Premier League home games than Arsene Wenger (414), winning 286 of those; only Sir Alex Ferguson has won more in competition history (305). Vanguard. pic.twitter.com/ahhAKkMLXB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2018

It’s yet another sign that Wenger is ready to continue managing, pointing to the fact that he was likely forced out of Arsenal by the board of directors after two difficult seasons, ensuring a second season outside the UEFA Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if Wenger joins another club in England, or whether he either continues his life outside his native France or finally comes home for good.