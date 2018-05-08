Zidane: Ronaldo, Isco, Carvajal to be fit for UCL final

Liverpool will have to face a full-strength Real Madrid side in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Dani Carvajal are all expected to be fit and ready to go against Liverpool, according to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. The trio have picked up knocks in recent weeks, including Ronaldo, who was substituted at halftime of Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona with an ankle injury.

[READ: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez out for season]

“Isco trained as normal and we’ll see what happens there,” Zidane said. “Carvajal needs a little more time but he trained alone today and he is doing well physically. They will all feature in the Champions League final. I am 150 percent sure about that.

On Ronaldo, Zidane said, “When what happened with Cristiano Ronaldo happened, and it was something minor, the best we could hope is that the player recovers as soon as possible and that’s that. It is football, you can’t control it…he got injured but is doing well, walking as normal. It is great that he can walk already and that shows his drive and ambition to get back and play every game. It would be perfect to have him back for the Villarreal game (on May 19). It is a knock, but he didn’t damage his fibula. His ankle is ok.”

The inclusion of the trio will certainly give Zidane a selection headache, but it also makes Liverpool’s chances of winning decrease slightly, as it will have to go up against the three-time defending Champions League winners with a fit Ronaldo and one of Europe’s top creative midfielders in Isco.

Having Carvajal on the backline as well gives Real Madrid a reliable defender to mark either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.