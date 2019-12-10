More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chelsea controls Lille to clinch UCL knockout round berth

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 4:58 PM EST
Chelsea advanced to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds as the second team out of Group H after a 2-1 defeat of Lille at Stamford Bridge that flattered the visitors.

Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta scored for Chelsea on a rain-splattered night in London, with Lille scoring via the Blues’ old friend Loic Remy.

Valencia beat Ajax in the other Group H match to send last season’s semifinalists to the Europa League.

Three things we learned

1. Uneven finishing almost undoes Blues: Make no mistake about the fact that Chelsea was in total control of this match right up until the point they looked at the scoreboard following Loic Remy’s 78th minute strike. Chelsea’s two goals came from a remarkable nine shots on target, and this could’ve been over long before any lone concession put the result in jeopardy. It happens to youngish teams, sure, but jeopardy came out of almost nothing, truly.

2. All roads lead to Abraham: You can read more about Pulisic’s strong day here, but he was one of three or even four players who drove Chelsea to so many of the above chances. Pulisic’s chemistry with Kovacic is a very real, but both joined Willian and N’Golo Kante in bamboozling the Lille backs.

3. Well, give the keeper some credit: Mike Maignan was Lille’s captain at age 24 in a Champions League match, and nothing he did made the arm band anything other than fitting. Six saves — four from inside the box — joined a clearance, a high claim, and two aerial duels won in making for an impressive afternoon.

Man of the Match: Kovacic, who won nearly duel he entered and barely put a pass wrong.

The match started under heavy rain, both sides adapting to the slick ball and pitch.

Tammy Abraham couldn’t find Pulisic with an early flick, and the American winger spun a left-footed shot wide of the far post in the 10th minute.

Emerson Palmeiri ripped wide of the goal and then Abraham did the same after an N’Golo Kante shot was blocked into his path.

Pulisic played a big role in Chelsea’s breakthrough, dribbling across the 18 before finding Willian, who drove the touch line and cut back for Abraham’s tap-in.

It was 2-0 before long, Azpilicueta darting to the front post to turn a header home off a corner kick.

Great header, bad defense here:

The Blues were superior in nearly every moment of the match, with Willian and Pulisic very much at the forefront. Lille did a decent job of keeping them from truly dangerous positions, and Abraham had a little trouble finding his finish when the duo found him.

Jonathan Bamba cued up Remy’s 78th minute goal, as Frank Lampard and his men suddenly had a match to play.

Azpilicueta probably lost his Man of the Match nod when he allowed the Bamba cross to get through, though it was admittedly clever work.

Azpilicueta: “Champions League is where Chelsea belong”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 5:42 PM EST
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is happy his side earned its spot in the knockout round with a convincing 2-1 win over Lille that flattered to deceive the French visitors to Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta scored what would stand as the decisive goal, as Chelsea finished second to Valencia and clinched a place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

“Champions League is where Chelsea belong,” Azpilicueta said. “We know it was a tough group. Last year’s semi-finalists Ajax have been knocked out.”

The Blues opened the group stage with a 1-0 home loss to Valencia, then beat Lille before taking four fo six points from Ajax.

A 2-2 draw with the eventual group winners in Spain meant Chelsea needed a win in London.

“We had to fight and recover after losing against Valencia at home in our first game. But now we are in the last 16 the focus has to switch back to the Premier League until the competition starts again next year.”

Manager Frank Lampard is happy his side progressed to the next stage, but didn’t like that the Blues finished poorly to leave the door open for Lille.

“With the young players we have in this side there will be bumps in the road,”  Lampard said, via the BBC. “I push them and can be quite hard on them, setting the high standards I want to see them reach, but at the same time I have to be patient. Today was a sign of how much work we still have got to do. It should have been a calmer finish to the game and that is the biggest thing, for me, that we need to improve.”

Chelsea hosts Bournemouth at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Pulisic Watch: Chelsea’s American star shines in Champions League (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
Christian Pulisic played 62 strong minutes for Chelsea in what should be its Champions League knockout round-clinching defeat of Lille on Tuesday.

Pulisic was removed for Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 62nd minute after setting up numerous chances and playing a pivotal role in one of the goals as Chelsea built a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

Here are the moments that mattered for the American winger, who passed at 82 percent efficiency in taking two shots, one on target. He was credited with three key passes and won 10 of 18 duels, making a tackle and drawing a foul.

After not playing the first two group stage match days, Pulisic finishes with a goal and two assists in 264 minutes (three starts, one sub spot).

He’s been operating like some sort of final third midfield shuttler, and it’s incredible. He’s still just 21.

3rd minute: Tammy Abraham couldn’t find Pulisic with an early flick, the torrential rain wreaking havoc on the football.

10th minute: The American winger dribbles into the box and spins a left-footed shot across goal but wide of the far post.

18th minute: Cuts out of a tight space to start a 1-2 with N’Golo Kante, but the Frenchman’s effort is blocked and Tammy Abraham lashed wide.

19th minute: GOAL. It’s a hockey assist for Pulisic, who dribbles through the 18 before finding Willian. The Brazilian drove the touch line and cut back for an Abraham’s tap-in.

31st minute: Drives the ball toward the arc and begins interplay with Abraham and Mateo Kovacic that ultimately ends with the American on the turf and no foul given.

34th minute: Pulisic dribbles through two defenders and past two more to cut a ball into the six, which is cleared out for a corner.

46th minute: Chelsea fires out of the break, with Pulisic forcing a strong parry out of Mike Maignan before the goalkeeper collects the American’s cross 30 seconds later.

48th minute: Earns a free kick five yards outside the 18 after running onto a Kovacic through ball.

55th minute: Zips onto a Willian pass to the end line but has little option than to slap a wild shot that hits the cross bar.

57th minute: Gets the ball at the same acute angle and rips in a cross which eventually becomes an Azpilicueta shot over the bar a few moves later.

62nd minute: Subs off moments after cueing up a chance for Abraham, which was blocked. We’ve reached the point where he’s being removed in order to rest him for the weekend.

Marsch: ‘We will be proud eventually’ after loss to Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 4:09 PM EST
It stings right now, but Red Bull Salzburg and its American coach can be proud of its UEFA Champions League group stage effort this season.

Jesse Marsch’s men couldn’t make some early chances work and Liverpool came to life in the second half of a 2-0 win on Tuesday in Austria, a win which pushed the reigning UCL champions into the knockout rounds and sent Salzburg into the Europa League.

[ RECAP: Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool ]

His Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp offered lots of praise for Salzburg, and the Austrian club’s first half performance was good enough to threaten a lead.

Marsch was asked whether he was proud or disappointed.

“It is a bit of both,” he told ProSoccerUSA’s Manuel Veth, via Twitter. “We had that moment with Hwang and Haland and normally that is a goal. … We are disappointed but will be proud eventually.”

Marsch admitted that Haland was playing injured, and that substituting him late was a tough decision.

The American said that Salzburg can win the Europa League, so the team won’t be dropping its heads despite its lack of place in the UCL Round of 16.

Marsch has certainly exceeded expectations in his maiden voyage as Salzburg boss, drawing Napoli and twice beating Genk while providing plenty of worry to Liverpool in two losses.

He also proffered this gem below:

Liverpool react to UCL advancement v. familiar Salzburg

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 3:48 PM EST
Liverpool knew the score and the scene when it walked into Red Bull Arena Salzburg for a UEFA Champions League decider versus Jesse Marsch’s Austrian champs, so they weren’t surprised when it remained 0-0 nearing the hour mark.

[ RECAP: Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool ]

“We knew they were trying to make history for their club,” said Andy Robertson (video at bottom). “They feel as if they’re a Champions League team and they are very confident. It was all about coming here, riding that wave, and we had the biggest chances in the first 45. We knew if we kept going chances would come.”

A pair of former Red Bull Salzburg players changed the fortunes of their current and former club, as Sadio Mane and Naby Keita scored within two minutes to provide the lone goals of the game and a spot for the Reds in the UCL knockout rounds.

Jurgen Klopp was brimming with praise for both his side and the hosts, saying of Keita and Mane, via ProSoccerUSA.com’s Manuel Veth:

“Both were excellent. It appears [Salzburg] produce some very good players. Keïta, in particular, was very good. I moved him to the ten and that improved his performance. He was a bit tired towards the end but very good.”

Mane admitted it was both a joy to return and a bit bittersweet to be tasked with ousting the club which catapulted him to the attention of PL suitors Southampton.

“Always nice to come back here because it’s where everything started for me and really grateful to this club and the fans,” Mane said. “Sorry guys, but it’s football we have to do it, and that’s it.”