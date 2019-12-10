More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

France coach Deschamps signs new contract

Associated PressDec 10, 2019, 1:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until 2022, giving him a chance to defend the World Cup title.

Since taking charge after the 2012 European Championship the former France captain has guided Les Bleus to the Euro 2016 final on home soil before winning the World Cup in Russia last year.

That made him one of only three coaches in soccer history to have won the World Cup as both a player and a coach, along with Mario Zagallo (Brazil) and Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany).

“I’m proud and honored to be the France coach. You know the attachment I still have for what this jersey represents,” Deschamps said Tuesday. “We are world champions (and) you are judged on your results. If France has not had good since results since 2012, I wouldn’t be sitting here now.”

Deschamps has formed a close relationship with French Football Federation president Noël Le Gräet, and they recently celebrated his national record-extending 100th game in charge. He has the highest number of wins (65) of any France coach, ahead of Michel Hidalgo and Raymond Domenech (tied on 41).

“It seems important for French football that Didier Deschamps stays in charge of the national team until December 31, 2022, in other words until the end of the World Cup in Qatar,” Le Gräet said Tuesday. “Furthermore, there is no arguing with his results (so) it’s a very logical decision.”

France will again be among the favorites at Euro 2020, with Le Gräet setting Deschamps the usual target of reaching at least the semifinals.

“Our team is among the best in the world today, second in the FIFA rankings,” Le Gräet said. “It wouldn’t be very serious not to have high expectations.”

Deschamps is also unique in having both played for and coached France at least 100 times, making 103 international appearances as a gritty but technically assured central midfielder with outstanding leadership and organizational skills. Since replacing former France teammate Laurent Blanc after Euro 2012, he has taken those same qualities into his coaching.

But his new contract is unlikely to be good news for Karim Benzema, the Real Madrid striker who remains sidelined since falling out of favor with Deschamps four years ago in a bitter fallout following Benzema’s alleged involvement in a sex-tape scandal.

Deschamps has shown both great loyalty and a ruthless streak, in keeping his faith in striker Olivier Giroud – despite Giroud being left out of the Chelsea side this season – and maintaining his hardliner position in overlooking Benzema despite his outstanding performances for Madrid.

“I’m happy in my job,” Deschamps said. “I have the best French players with a remarkable team spirit. There are many great things still to be done.”

LIVE, UCL: Chelsea’s last 16 hopes on the line; Inter, Dortmund need wins

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 10, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

It is chaos across the UEFA Champions League for as the group stage finales kick off on Tuesday.

Across multiple groups there is plenty on the line going into the final 90 minutes of action, with plenty of giants scrambling to reach the knockout round.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

In Group H Chelsea host Lille and Ajax host Valencia as three of the four teams in the group can still win and qualify for the last 16. One will miss out.

Frank Lampard‘s Blues are the favorites to advance but it won’t be straightforward, even against the team guaranteed to finish bottom of the group, Lille.

Chelsea know they will reach the last 16 with a win at home but Ajax only need a draw to make the last 16, while Valencia need a win at Ajax to advance. Chelsea will also reach the last 16 if they draw against Lille and Ajax beat Valencia.

[ MORE: Who needs what to reach UCL last 16? ]

Elsewhere, Inter Milan host Barcelona knowing a win at the San Siro against the Group F winners will put them through. But Borussia Dortmund know if they beat Slavia Prague at home and Inter lose or draw against Barcelona, they will instead reach the last 16.

In Group G, Leipzig are already through but both Lyon and Zenit can join them in the last 16, while Benfica are out of contention.

Below is the full schedule for the last UCL games on Tuesday, as all games kick off at 3 p.m. ET and you can follow the action live by clicking on the link above.

Tuesday

Group F
Borussia Dortmund v. Slavia Prague
Inter Milan v. Barcelona

Group G
Lyon v. Leipzig
Benfica v. Zenit

Group H
Chelsea v. Lille
Ajax v. Valencia

VIDEO: Salah scores insane goal from ridiculous angle

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 10, 2019, 2:21 PM EST
1 Comment

Mohamed Salah missed a few chances in the first 55 minutes of Liverpool’s trip to RB Salzburg.

Then he produced a moment of magic.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Salah raced in on goal and Salzburg goalkeeper charged off his line, with the Egyptian winger running away from goal and towards the far corner.

From an impossible angle he then flicked the ball with his right foot (his weak foot…) past the defender and into the far corner as he was off the pitch when the ball was in the net.

See the video below and hit replay. Mind. Blowing.

LIVE, UCL: Salzburg v. Liverpool, Napoli v. Genk

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 10, 2019, 12:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Crunch time has arrived in the UEFA Champions League.

And particularly in the Group finale as Red Bull Salzburg host Liverpool in a straight shootout to reach the last 16. Napoli host Genk in the other game in the group as the Serie A side need a point to secure their spot in the knockout rounds, but things get pretty complicated when it comes to the permutations for Jurgen Klopp and Jesse Marsch and their respective teams.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Red Bull Salzburg will reach the last 16 if they beat Liverpool at home, while the reigning UCL champions need just a point to make it to the knockout rounds. However, if Liverpool lose they will be out unless Napoli lose at home to Genk too or if Liverpool score four away goals or more and only lose by one goal (eg a 5-4 loss). Still with me?

There are sure to be plenty of twists and turns ahead as Marsch’s young side almost stunned Liverpool in the return game as they eventually lost 4-3. Goals are a guarantee in Salzburg with Erling Haaland a goalscoring machine (the teenager has eight in his first five UCL games) and we all know about Liverpool’s attacking prowess. The runaway Premier League leaders will need a few early goals to settle their nerves though.

Both games kick off at 12:55 p.m. ET and you can follow the action live by clicking on the link above.

It will be a tense occasion for the final 90 minutes of the group stage.

Hertha Berlin slams racist abuse of under-23 player Ngankam

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 10, 2019, 11:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin has condemned apparent racist abuse of its under-23 player Jessic Ngankam from Lokomotive Leipzig fans during their fourth-division game on Friday.

Hertha says on Twitter that, “Ngankam was subjected to racist hostility during the game against Lok Leipzig. As a club, we are completely behind Jessic . The incident was also noted in the match report and a preliminary investigation has since been launched by the league. Lok Leipzig have already given their own statement on the incident. (hash)notoracism”

Hertha executive board member Paul Keuter says the club should have reacted sooner to the alleged abuse, “but nobody should doubt our commitment against racism.”

Hertha player Jordan Torunarigha wrote on Twitter the club is “100% against racism and one shouldn’t argue over why my club is just giving a statement now.”

The 19-year-old Ngankam, who is black, told broadcaster MDR that he was targeted with monkey chants by some fans in the visiting supporters’ block and that he was called an “ape” by an opposing player.

“Of course you’re trained not to react or show emotion. But it still hits you,” Ngankam told MDR. “Insults are unfortunately an everyday occurrence in football, and I can put up with them. But racist abuse is a no-go.”

Lokomotive criticized the abuse on its website, where it reminded its own fans that it has players within the club with roots in 32 countries.

“Only two colors interest us – (club colors) blue and yellow,” Lokomotive said. “Racism has no place among us and everyone knows that! If there are still people who call themselves blue-yellow fans and can’t comprehend that, then it must be clear that (Leipzig district) Probstheida is no place for them.”