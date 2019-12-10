Hertha Berlin slams racist abuse of under-23 player Ngankam

BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin has condemned apparent racist abuse of its under-23 player Jessic Ngankam from Lokomotive Leipzig fans during their fourth-division game on Friday.
Hertha says on Twitter that, “Ngankam was subjected to racist hostility during the game against Lok Leipzig. As a club, we are completely behind Jessic . The incident was also noted in the match report and a preliminary investigation has since been launched by the league. Lok Leipzig have already given their own statement on the incident. (hash)notoracism”
Hertha executive board member Paul Keuter says the club should have reacted sooner to the alleged abuse, “but nobody should doubt our commitment against racism.”
Hertha player Jordan Torunarigha wrote on Twitter the club is “100% against racism and one shouldn’t argue over why my club is just giving a statement now.”
The 19-year-old Ngankam, who is black, told broadcaster MDR that he was targeted with monkey chants by some fans in the visiting supporters’ block and that he was called an “ape” by an opposing player.
“Of course you’re trained not to react or show emotion. But it still hits you,” Ngankam told MDR. “Insults are unfortunately an everyday occurrence in football, and I can put up with them. But racist abuse is a no-go.”
Lokomotive criticized the abuse on its website, where it reminded its own fans that it has players within the club with roots in 32 countries.
“Only two colors interest us – (club colors) blue and yellow,” Lokomotive said. “Racism has no place among us and everyone knows that! If there are still people who call themselves blue-yellow fans and can’t comprehend that, then it must be clear that (Leipzig district) Probstheida is no place for them.”
Crunch time has arrived in the UEFA Champions League.
And particularly in the Group finale as Red Bull Salzburg host Liverpool in a straight shootout to reach the last 16. Napoli host Genk in the other game in the group as the Serie A side need a point to secure their spot in the knockout rounds, but things get pretty complicated when it comes to the permutations for Jurgen Klopp and Jesse Marsch and their respective teams.
Red Bull Salzburg will reach the last 16 if they beat Liverpool at home, while the reigning UCL champions need just a point to make it to the knockout rounds. However, if Liverpool lose they will be out unless Napoli lose at home to Genk too or if Liverpool score four away goals or more and only lose by one goal (eg a 5-4 loss). Still with me?
There are sure to be plenty of twists and turns ahead as Marsch’s young side almost stunned Liverpool in the return game as they eventually lost 4-3. Goals are a guarantee in Salzburg with Erling Haaland a goalscoring machine (the teenager has eight in his first five UCL games) and we all know about Liverpool’s attacking prowess. The runaway Premier League leaders will need a few early goals to settle their nerves though.
Both games kick off at 12:55 p.m. ET and you can follow the action live by clicking on the link above.
It will be a tense occasion for the final 90 minutes of the group stage.
Here’s a quick reminder of how many teams from each group have already reached the last 16:
Group A: Paris St-Germain (winners), Real Madrid (runners up)
Group B: Bayern Munich (winners), Tottenham (runners up)
Group C: Manchester City (winners)
Group D: Juventus (winners)
Group E: None
Group F: Barcelona (winners)
Group G: RB Leipzig
Group H: None
And here’s what teams in each group need to do to advance:
Group C
Shakhtar Donetsk will reach the last 16 if they win at home against Atalanta, while both Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb can still reach the last 16 with wins.
Group D
Atletico Madrid will secure their spot in the last 16 if they beat Lokomotiv Moscow at home, but if they draw or lose and Bayer Leverkusen win at home against group winners Juventus, the German side will go through.
Group E
Red Bull Salzburg will reach the last 16 if they beat Liverpool at home, while the reigning UCL champions need just a point to make it to the knockout rounds. However, if Liverpool lose they will be out unless Napoli lose at home to Genk too or if Liverpool score four away goals or more and only lose by one goal (eg a 5-4 loss) combined with a Napoli defeat they will go through. Napoli need a point in their final game at home against Genk to reach the last 16.
Group F
Inter Milan will make the last 16 if they beat Barcelona at home but if they don’t win then Borussia Dortmund will go through by bettering Inter’s result. Dortmund host Slavia Prague at home.
Group G
Leipzig have already qualified and will finish top of the group with a win. Zenit will reach the last 16 if they win away at already eliminated Benfica, while Lyon can qualify if they better Zenit’s result from the final game.
Group H
Chelsea know they will reach the last 16 with a win at home to already eliminated Lille. Ajax only need a draw to make the last 16, while Valencia need a win at Ajax to advance. Chelsea will also reach the last 16 if they draw against Lille and Ajax beat Valencia.
The sixth and final matchday of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage is here, and two of the four Premier League clubs needing to avoid defeat to go through.
Fans of Liverpool and Chelsea will both be sweating ahead of their group stage finales.
Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham heading to Bayern Munich able to rest players, while reigning champions Liverpool head to Jesse March’s Salzburg needing a draw to advance but the hosts will go through with a win.
As for Chelsea, they host Lille needing a win to secure their route to the last 16 and a draw could be enough if Valencia lose to Ajax, while Man City travel to Dinamo Zagreb already confirmed as group winners.
Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.
Tuesday
Group E
Red Bull Salzburg 3-5 Liverpool
Napoli 3-1 Genk
Group F
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Slavia Prague
Inter Milan 2-2 Barcelona
Group G
Lyon 2-1 Leipzig
Benfica 0-2 Zenit
Group H
Chelsea 1-1 Lille
Ajax 2-2 Valencia
Wednesday
Group A
PSG 3-0 Galatasaray
Club Brugge 1-2 Real Madrid
Group B
Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos 3-1 Red Star Belgrade
Group C
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Atalanta
Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Man City
Group D
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Juventus
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow
The draw for the last 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League took place late Monday and some intriguing clashes have been set up to kick off the knockout rounds.
2019 Supporters’ Shield champs LAFC face Liga MX’s Club Leon, while NYCFC fave San Carlos from Costa Rica, 2019 MLS Cup champs Seattle Sounders square off with Honduran side Olimpia, the Montreal Impact face Costa Rica’s Saprissa and Atlanta United also have Honduran opponents in Motagua.
Fans of MLS teams will not need reminding that Liga MX have dominated this competition, with a team from Mexico winning this competition each season since 2006.
Below is the schedule in full for the knockout rounds of the tournament, which begin in mid-February.
2020 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 schedule
Leg 1: Feb. 18-20; Leg 2: Feb. 25-27. First team listed hosts Leg 2.
- Atlanta United (USA) vs. Motagua (HON)
- Club America (MEX) vs. Comunicaciones (GUA)
- Cruz Azul (MEX) vs. Portmore United (JAM)
- LAFC (USA) vs. Club Leon (MEX)
- Tigres UANL (MEX) vs. Alianza (SLV)
- NYCFC (USA) vs. San Carlos (CRC)
- Seattle Sounders (USA) vs. Olimpia (HON)
- Montreal Impact (CAN) vs. Saprissa (CRC)
Quarterfinals
Leg 1: March 10-12; Leg 2: March 17-19. Winner of odd-numbered Round of 16 game hosts Leg 2.
- Winner 1 vs. Winner 2
- Winner 3 vs. Winner 4
- Winner 5 vs. Winner 6
- Winner 7 vs. Winner 8
Semifinals
Leg 1: Apr. 7-9; Leg 2: Apr. 14-16. Hosting determined by performance in prior rounds.
- Winner 1/2 vs. Winner 3/4
- Winner 5/6 vs. Winner 7/8
Final
Leg 1: April 28-30; Leg 2: May 5-7. Hosting determined by performance in prior rounds.
- Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2