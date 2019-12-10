Pulisic Watch: Chelsea’s American star shines in Champions League (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic played 62 strong minutes for Chelsea in what should be its Champions League knockout round-clinching defeat of Lille on Tuesday.

Pulisic was removed for Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 62nd minute after setting up numerous chances and playing a pivotal role in one of the goals as Chelsea built a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

Here are the moments that mattered for the American winger, who passed at 82 percent efficiency in taking two shots, one on target. He was credited with three key passes and won 10 of 18 duels, making a tackle and drawing a foul.

After not playing the first two group stage match days, Pulisic finishes with a goal and two assists in 264 minutes (three starts, one sub spot).

He’s been operating like some sort of final third midfield shuttler, and it’s incredible. He’s still just 21.

3rd minute: Tammy Abraham couldn’t find Pulisic with an early flick, the torrential rain wreaking havoc on the football.

10th minute: The American winger dribbles into the box and spins a left-footed shot across goal but wide of the far post.

18th minute: Cuts out of a tight space to start a 1-2 with N’Golo Kante, but the Frenchman’s effort is blocked and Tammy Abraham lashed wide.

19th minute: GOAL. It’s a hockey assist for Pulisic, who dribbles through the 18 before finding Willian. The Brazilian drove the touch line and cut back for an Abraham’s tap-in.

31st minute: Drives the ball toward the arc and begins interplay with Abraham and Mateo Kovacic that ultimately ends with the American on the turf and no foul given.

34th minute: Pulisic dribbles through two defenders and past two more to cut a ball into the six, which is cleared out for a corner.

46th minute: Chelsea fires out of the break, with Pulisic forcing a strong parry out of Mike Maignan before the goalkeeper collects the American’s cross 30 seconds later.

48th minute: Earns a free kick five yards outside the 18 after running onto a Kovacic through ball.

55th minute: Zips onto a Willian pass to the end line but has little option than to slap a wild shot that hits the cross bar.

57th minute: Gets the ball at the same acute angle and rips in a cross which eventually becomes an Azpilicueta shot over the bar a few moves later.

62nd minute: Subs off moments after cueing up a chance for Abraham, which was blocked. We’ve reached the point where he’s being removed in order to rest him for the weekend.

