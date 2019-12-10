More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

UCL wrap: Barca’s mints record young goal scorer in eliminating Inter

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League has only two berths remaining after Liverpool, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Valencia and Chelsea claimed their places in the Round of 16.

[ RECAPS: Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool | Chelsea 2-1 Lille ]

That group joins Juventus, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid in the next stage, with Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen answering the bell on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Prague

It was sloppy, and Lucien Favre’s men basically asked the Czechs to stay in the game, but 10-man Borussia Dortmund is onto the Round of 16 after Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt scored at the Westfalenstadion. Slavia had leveled through Thomas Soucek when Brandt found the winner, which was put in question when Julian Weigl was sent off in the 77th minute.

Lyon 2-2 RB Leipzig

Close. Control. Memphis. Depay.

The former Manchester United winger delivered the goods late to seal a point against already-through RB Leipzig after the Bundesliga side built a 2-0 lead on a pair of first half penalties.

Houssem Aouar had pulled Lyon to within a goal just after halftime, allowing Memphis to do this.

Benfica 3-0 Zenit-Saint Petersburg

Three different goal scorers sent the Portuguese to the Europa League, its 10-man Russian visitors exiting European competition for the season.

Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona

Ansu Fati turned 17 on Halloween. Forty days later, he became the youngest goal scorer in Champions League history while banishing a historic club to the Europa League.

Carles Perez scored for Barca before Antonio Conte‘s men got an answer through Romelu Lukaku, but Inter could not find a winner in Italy.

Barca left Lionel Messi at home, didn’t use Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Sergio Busquets, and only used Luis Suarez and Frenkie de Jong as subs in the decision.

Fati now has three goals and an assist in approximately 500 senior minutes. Pretty nice goal, kid:

Ajax 0-1 Valencia

A draw at home was going to be enough for last season’s semifinalists, who did not get a draw at home despite a 17-8 advantage in shots. Rodrigo registered a classy goal to clinch Valencia the group.

Napoli 4-0 Genk

The Neapolitan side headed to the penalty spot twice against Maarten Vandevoordt, who set a new UCL standard as the youngest goalkeeper to start a match (17 years, 289 days). Arkadiusz Milik converted one of those penalties to complete his hat trick, while Dries Mertens scored the other in an otherwise even match.

Azpilicueta: ‘Champions League is where Chelsea belong’

Photo by Tess Derry/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 5:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is happy his side earned its spot in the knockout round with a convincing 2-1 win over Lille that flattered to deceive the French visitors to Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta scored what would stand as the decisive goal, as Chelsea finished second to Valencia and clinched a place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

[ MORE: Match recap | Pulisic Watch ]

“Champions League is where Chelsea belong,” Azpilicueta said. “We know it was a tough group. Last year’s semi-finalists Ajax have been knocked out.”

The Blues opened the group stage with a 1-0 home loss to Valencia, then beat Lille before taking four fo six points from Ajax.

A 2-2 draw with the eventual group winners in Spain meant Chelsea needed a win in London.

“We had to fight and recover after losing against Valencia at home in our first game. But now we are in the last 16 the focus has to switch back to the Premier League until the competition starts again next year.”

Manager Frank Lampard is happy his side progressed to the next stage, but didn’t like that the Blues finished poorly to leave the door open for Lille.

“With the young players we have in this side there will be bumps in the road,”  Lampard said, via the BBC. “I push them and can be quite hard on them, setting the high standards I want to see them reach, but at the same time I have to be patient. Today was a sign of how much work we still have got to do. It should have been a calmer finish to the game and that is the biggest thing, for me, that we need to improve.”

Chelsea hosts Bournemouth at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Chelsea controls Lille to clinch UCL knockout round berth

Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 4:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea advanced to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds as the second team out of Group H after a 2-1 defeat of Lille at Stamford Bridge that flattered the visitors.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta scored for Chelsea on a rain-splattered night in London, with Lille scoring via the Blues’ old friend Loic Remy.

Valencia beat Ajax in the other Group H match to send last season’s semifinalists to the Europa League.

Three things we learned

1. Uneven finishing almost undoes Blues: Make no mistake about the fact that Chelsea was in total control of this match right up until the point they looked at the scoreboard following Loic Remy’s 78th minute strike. Chelsea’s two goals came from a remarkable nine shots on target, and this could’ve been over long before any lone concession put the result in jeopardy. It happens to youngish teams, sure, but jeopardy came out of almost nothing, truly.

2. All roads lead to Abraham: You can read more about Pulisic’s strong day here, but he was one of three or even four players who drove Chelsea to so many of the above chances. Pulisic’s chemistry with Kovacic is a very real, but both joined Willian and N’Golo Kante in bamboozling the Lille backs.

3. Well, give the keeper some credit: Mike Maignan was Lille’s captain at age 24 in a Champions League match, and nothing he did made the arm band anything other than fitting. Six saves — four from inside the box — joined a clearance, a high claim, and two aerial duels won in making for an impressive afternoon.

Man of the Match: Kovacic, who won nearly duel he entered and barely put a pass wrong.

The match started under heavy rain, both sides adapting to the slick ball and pitch.

Tammy Abraham couldn’t find Pulisic with an early flick, and the American winger spun a left-footed shot wide of the far post in the 10th minute.

Emerson Palmeiri ripped wide of the goal and then Abraham did the same after an N’Golo Kante shot was blocked into his path.

Pulisic played a big role in Chelsea’s breakthrough, dribbling across the 18 before finding Willian, who drove the touch line and cut back for Abraham’s tap-in.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

It was 2-0 before long, Azpilicueta darting to the front post to turn a header home off a corner kick.

Great header, bad defense here:

The Blues were superior in nearly every moment of the match, with Willian and Pulisic very much at the forefront. Lille did a decent job of keeping them from truly dangerous positions, and Abraham had a little trouble finding his finish when the duo found him.

Jonathan Bamba cued up Remy’s 78th minute goal, as Frank Lampard and his men suddenly had a match to play.

Azpilicueta probably lost his Man of the Match nod when he allowed the Bamba cross to get through, though it was admittedly clever work.

Pulisic Watch: Chelsea’s American star shines in Champions League (video)

Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic played 62 strong minutes for Chelsea in what should be its Champions League knockout round-clinching defeat of Lille on Tuesday.

Pulisic was removed for Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 62nd minute after setting up numerous chances and playing a pivotal role in one of the goals as Chelsea built a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Here are the moments that mattered for the American winger, who passed at 82 percent efficiency in taking two shots, one on target. He was credited with three key passes and won 10 of 18 duels, making a tackle and drawing a foul.

After not playing the first two group stage match days, Pulisic finishes with a goal and two assists in 264 minutes (three starts, one sub spot).

He’s been operating like some sort of final third midfield shuttler, and it’s incredible. He’s still just 21.

3rd minute: Tammy Abraham couldn’t find Pulisic with an early flick, the torrential rain wreaking havoc on the football.

10th minute: The American winger dribbles into the box and spins a left-footed shot across goal but wide of the far post.

18th minute: Cuts out of a tight space to start a 1-2 with N’Golo Kante, but the Frenchman’s effort is blocked and Tammy Abraham lashed wide.

19th minute: GOAL. It’s a hockey assist for Pulisic, who dribbles through the 18 before finding Willian. The Brazilian drove the touch line and cut back for an Abraham’s tap-in.

31st minute: Drives the ball toward the arc and begins interplay with Abraham and Mateo Kovacic that ultimately ends with the American on the turf and no foul given.

34th minute: Pulisic dribbles through two defenders and past two more to cut a ball into the six, which is cleared out for a corner.

46th minute: Chelsea fires out of the break, with Pulisic forcing a strong parry out of Mike Maignan before the goalkeeper collects the American’s cross 30 seconds later.

48th minute: Earns a free kick five yards outside the 18 after running onto a Kovacic through ball.

55th minute: Zips onto a Willian pass to the end line but has little option than to slap a wild shot that hits the cross bar.

57th minute: Gets the ball at the same acute angle and rips in a cross which eventually becomes an Azpilicueta shot over the bar a few moves later.

62nd minute: Subs off moments after cueing up a chance for Abraham, which was blocked. We’ve reached the point where he’s being removed in order to rest him for the weekend.

Marsch: ‘We will be proud eventually’ after loss to Liverpool

Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 4:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

It stings right now, but Red Bull Salzburg and its American coach can be proud of its UEFA Champions League group stage effort this season.

Jesse Marsch’s men couldn’t make some early chances work and Liverpool came to life in the second half of a 2-0 win on Tuesday in Austria, a win which pushed the reigning UCL champions into the knockout rounds and sent Salzburg into the Europa League.

[ RECAP: Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool ]

His Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp offered lots of praise for Salzburg, and the Austrian club’s first half performance was good enough to threaten a lead.

Marsch was asked whether he was proud or disappointed.

“It is a bit of both,” he told ProSoccerUSA’s Manuel Veth, via Twitter. “We had that moment with Hwang and Haland and normally that is a goal. … We are disappointed but will be proud eventually.”

Marsch admitted that Haland was playing injured, and that substituting him late was a tough decision.

The American said that Salzburg can win the Europa League, so the team won’t be dropping its heads despite its lack of place in the UCL Round of 16.

Marsch has certainly exceeded expectations in his maiden voyage as Salzburg boss, drawing Napoli and twice beating Genk while providing plenty of worry to Liverpool in two losses.

He also proffered this gem below: