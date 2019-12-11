More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Five match-ups we’d love to see in the UCL Round of 16

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
We know who each UEFA Champions League knockout round contestant can draw in the Round of 16, but some would be juicier than others.

From an American angle, we’ve been deprived of a Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund reunion for now, though we could see a CONCACAF young star duel if Pulisic’s Chelsea draws Alphonso Davies’ Bayern Munich.

But let’s be honest: That’s simply a subplot for our North American audience. The big intrigue lies elsewhere.

Alas, most of Jose Mourinho’s old employers Chelsea and Real Madrid are unseeded like current club Spurs. Barcelona cannot draw Man City, another beauty.

5. Tottenham Hotspur v. Barcelona — Jose Mourinho and Barcelona have a history, while Spurs are winless in four outings against La Liga’s storied club.

4. Juventus v. Real Madrid — Wouldn’t it be something if Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime buddies met up in the Round of 16.

3. Manchester City v. Real Madrid — Guardiola v. Zidane, with a heaping helping of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. Pep might not be able to draw Bayern Munich nor Barcelona, but he sure wouldn’t mind tangling with a side who was involved in a number of incredible Clasicos as a player and manager.

2. Liverpool v. Borussia Dortmund — We got Jurgen Klopp against his old Der Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich last season, and it’s only natural that the Reds could match up against Klopp’s former club and maybe future star in Jadon Sancho. The two sides met in the 2015/16 Europa League quarterfinals, but this stage — with Klopp as a UCL reigning champ — would be extra delightful.

1. Juventus v. ChelseaMaurizio Sarri went to Chelsea for one season, won the Europa League over a crosstown rival and came within penalty kicks of upending Man City for the League Cup. The Blues are doing well under Frank Lampard, but an “our guy versus the guy we didn’t like” would be a cigarette-chewing wonder, wouldn’t it?

Champions League wrap: Mbappe, Neymar on fire; Atleti, Atalanta advance

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2019, 6:41 PM EST
The UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 contestants are confirmed after Atletico Madrid and Atalanta made sure only teams from the top five leagues in Europe made the jump.

[ RECAPS: D. Zagreb 1-4 Man City | Bayern 3-1 Spurs ]

What does that mean for the four Premier League sides? Here’s who they can draw.

As for a recap of Wednesday’s action and some fun highlights, read on…

Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid

All the goals came in the second half here, as Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior scored before Luka Modric rounded out the markers in stoppage time. Hans Vanaken scored for the Belgian set, which again used Simon Mignolet between the sticks knowing Galatasaray could’ve passed them with a win.

Olympiacos 1-0 Red Star Belgrade

Longtime Moroccan striker Youssef El-Arabi scored the lone goal as the Greeks moved into third place and a Europa League spot.

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta

The Serie A side surged past their Ukrainian hosts, who saw star right back Dodo sent off. Three different players scored for the visitors, with Mario Pasalic and Robin Gosens leading the way. Timothy Castagne scored Atalanta’s first goal.

Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Galatasaray

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar each had a goal and two assists, while Mauro Icardi, Edinson Cavani, and Pablo Sarabia also scored for the hosts.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Lokomotiv keeper Anton Kochenkov pushed a Kieran Trippier penalty off the post in the first few minutes of the contest, but Joao Felix converted Atleti’s second chance from the spot as Diego Simeone’s team handled its business to reach the Round of 16. Felipe scored the side’s other goal via a Koke assist.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Juventus

Atleti would’ve made it through anyway, as Bayer couldn’t spring an upset on group winners Juve. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain scored the goals in Germany.

Mourinho: No one will want to draw Spurs in Champions League

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2019, 5:50 PM EST
Jose Mourinho says his team selection was about “taking in information” on Tottenham Hotspur’s depth, and he wasn’t terribly bothered by Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win in Germany.

The Spurs boss, however, says the seeded teams in Monday’s UEFA Champions League draw should be terribly bothered at the concept of drawing the reigning finalists.

“I think from the teams that finished second, I think the teams that finish first they wish they don’t play against us,” he said, via Football.London.

“I think we are one of the strongest teams from the second group. I know we are a country which goes through a crazy period and leaves marks on players and their conditions. But by February I will understand my players better and we will be more ready.”

Mourinho said he thinks the 3-2 score line that could’ve arrived had Heung-Min Son not been denied by Manuel Neuer would’ve been a more fair representation of the match, with both sides leaving out key players but Bayern’s side decidedly stronger.

And he hopes Spurs supporters will forgive him leaving Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, and Dele Alli behind after a big win at the weekend.

“The fact we played so well the last time, 5-0, allowed me to come here and risk what happened. I’m happy with the decisions I made and I hope the supporters understand what I did. Internally we understand.”

Say what you will about Mou, and he’s lost his share of elimination games, but his acumen will have the opposition more worried than his players (and that’s even with the knowledge that the majority are former finalists).

He’s not wrong.

Who can Premier League clubs draw in the Champions League knockout rounds?

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2019, 4:58 PM EST
All four Premier League entrants join a quartet of La Liga squads to comprise half of the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds field.

Atletico Madrid and Atalanta scored the final two berths with wins on Wednesday, giving us the 16 teams left in the race to meet in Istanbul on May 20.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Serie A and the Bundesliga have three teams in the final 16, with Ligue 1 putting two in the fray.

Teams can neither be drawn against teams from their own domestic league nor UCL group.

Seeded teams

Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Liverpool
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig
Valencia

Unseeded teams

Atalanta
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
Lyon
Napoli
Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur

Who can PL sides draw?

Chelsea: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig

Liverpool: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Real Madrid

Manchester City: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Napoli, Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur: Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Valencia

Bayern Munich tops Spurs 3-1 behind Davies, Coutinho

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
Ryan Sessegnon scored his first Spurs and Champions League goals as Tottenham Hotspur rested many of its top players in a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in a group stage dead rubber on Wednesday.

Kingsley Coman, Philippe Coutinho, and Thomas Muller scored for group-winning Bayern, who got an absolute star show out of 19-year-old Canadian left back Alphonso Davies.

Three things we learned

1. Spurs depth gets valuable time: Being a dead rubber, both teams left key components out of the fray or at least the Starting XI. Jose Mourinho left Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Jan Vertonghen out of the 18 and both Heung-Min Son and Davinson Sanchez on the bench. That didn’t stop his men from a strong showing in a very difficult venue, though Bayern rested David Alaba and put Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka on the bench to start the match.

2. Coutinho beats old nemesis again: The longtime Liverpool man was at his very best on Wednesday, and his wonderful second-half goal means he’s now scored against Spurs for Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich (also assisting against the North Londoners while with Inter Milan). That’s also because his 14 matches against Spurs are the most he’s played against one club in his senior career.

3. Canadian super show from Davies: Alphonso Davies turned 19 just over a month ago but already looks a man in his prime. He registered an assist and hit the post in addition to making seven successful dribbles and winning five tackles, also completing almost 90 percent of his passes. There are shades of teammate David Alaba in his game. That’s high praise, but Davies potential may be higher than the Austrian.

Man of the Match: Davies was absolutely electric at left back. It’d be too easy to give it to Coutinho, who was just as good, and like Spurs manager we relish the chance to be contrarian.

Early chances were there for both sides, Paulo Gazzaniga the busier of the keepers and making a fine save on Benjamin Pavard.

Serge Gnabry tried to find Philippe Coutinho through a sea of defenders, but his pass bounded off Moussa Sissoko and onto the path of back-post residing Coman for the opener.

Spurs leveled the score in the 20th minute when Sessegnon collected a deflected shot and buried it past Manuel Neuer.

Sissoko led a rush but couldn’t get cross over the fray as Spurs looked better money for a second goal.

Then Joshua Kimmich saw a yellow card for standing firm as Giovani Lo Celso wandered into him.

Bayern had the better of the final 15 minutes of the half, when Muller was in prime position to deposit Alphonso Davies’ rebound off the goal post.

Coutinho tried to put the match to bed in stoppage time, but his blazing shot from distance was touched off the bar by Gazzaniga.

He’d get his goal via another audacious shot, this time zipping a lay-off from Alphonso Davies through traffic and inside the far post.

Heung-min Son had a late breakaway saved by Neuer.