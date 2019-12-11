Mourinho: No one will want to draw Spurs in Champions League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho says his team selection was about “taking in information” on Tottenham Hotspur’s depth, and he wasn’t terribly bothered by Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win in Germany.

The Spurs boss, however, says the seeded teams in Monday’s UEFA Champions League draw should be terribly bothered at the concept of drawing the reigning finalists.

[ MORE: Who can PL teams draw in UCL? ]

“I think from the teams that finished second, I think the teams that finish first they wish they don’t play against us,” he said, via Football.London.

“I think we are one of the strongest teams from the second group. I know we are a country which goes through a crazy period and leaves marks on players and their conditions. But by February I will understand my players better and we will be more ready.”

Mourinho said he thinks the 3-2 score line that could’ve arrived had Heung-Min Son not been denied by Manuel Neuer would’ve been a more fair representation of the match, with both sides leaving out key players but Bayern’s side decidedly stronger.

And he hopes Spurs supporters will forgive him leaving Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, and Dele Alli behind after a big win at the weekend.

“The fact we played so well the last time, 5-0, allowed me to come here and risk what happened. I’m happy with the decisions I made and I hope the supporters understand what I did. Internally we understand.”

Say what you will about Mou, and he’s lost his share of elimination games, but his acumen will have the opposition more worried than his players (and that’s even with the knowledge that the majority are former finalists).

He’s not wrong.

Follow @NicholasMendola