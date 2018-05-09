Chicago Cubs owner becomes majority holder of new Chicago USL team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USL’s addition of Chicago was announced last November, but the potential expansion side received major backing on Wednesday as the Windy City prepares to finalize its plans to enter the league.

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has joined the Chicago USL team as the club’s majority owner, after real-estate mogul and investor Sterling Bay announced the news on Wednesday.

Ricketts and his family have owned the Cubs since the 2009 season.

The current plans for the club are to construct a 20,000-seat stadium for the expansion side in the north side of Chicago, which would likely be within two miles of Wrigley Field — where the Cubs play.

Chicago is tentatively slated to join USL ahead of the 2020 season and is currently holding a contest for potential supporters to help name the team.