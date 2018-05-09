Germany captain Neuer running out of time for World Cup

MUNICH (AP) Germany captain Manuel Neuer will not play in Bayern Munich’s final Bundesliga game, putting his World Cup participation in doubt after missing most of the season with a hairline fracture in his left foot.
The goalkeeper, who hasn’t played since September after being injured in training, is running out of time to prove his fitness for this summer’s tournament in Russia.
Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said Wednesday that Neuer will not be included in the squad for the final league game against Stuttgart.
Media reports suggested Heynckes said Neuer wouldn’t play at all for Bayern this season, but the club issued a statement which quoted the coach as saying, “I didn’t say that. The fact is Manuel is not yet in the squad for the last home game against Stuttgart on Saturday. For the cup final, however, the decision is still open.”
Bayern plays Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on May 19.
The 32-year-old Neuer was initially due to return in January but his rehabilitation is taking longer than expected due to the risk of a relapse. A repeat of the injury could threaten his career.
Germany coach Joachim Loew is due to name his World Cup squad on May 15 with the biggest question centering on Neuer’s likely inclusion.
Neuer has said, “I don’t think it’s imaginable without any match practice.”
USL’s addition of Chicago was announced last November, but the potential expansion side received major backing on Wednesday as the Windy City prepares to finalize its plans to enter the league.
Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has joined the Chicago USL team as the club’s majority owner, after real-estate mogul and investor Sterling Bay announced the news on Wednesday.
Ricketts and his family have owned the Cubs since the 2009 season.
The current plans for the club are to construct a 20,000-seat stadium for the expansion side in the north side of Chicago, which would likely be within two miles of Wrigley Field — where the Cubs play.
Chicago is tentatively slated to join USL ahead of the 2020 season and is currently holding a contest for potential supporters to help name the team.
The extensive career of Michael Carrick has warranted many accolades, both individually and for his Manchester United squad.
For one last time though this weekend, the legendary midfielder will have the opportunity to suit up for his long-time side.
Carrick, who will join Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff starting in 2018/19, has made just one Premier League appearance this season for United.
That won’t stop the team’s Portuguese manager from giving Carrick one last chance to be honored by the Old Trafford faithful on Sunday when United takes on Watford.
“He will start the last match at Old Trafford,” Mourinho said. “It’s the last match in the Premier League, in front of our fans, so he will start the last match against Watford.”
The Red Devils will also be in action on Thursday against West Ham United, however, Carrick isn’t expected to appear for the Manchester side.
During Carrick’s extensive career at United, which began back in 2006, the England international has made 463 appearances in all competitions.
Toronto FC’s difficult start to the 2018 MLS season has come as a result of several factors, but injuries continue to be a resounding contributor for the defending league champions.
On Tuesday, the club announced that striker Jozy Altidore will be sidelined four to six weeks after undergoing foot surgery to remove bone fragments from the afflicted area.
Altidore has scored twice in his three league appearances for TFC this season, while also helping the Canadian side reach the CONCACAF Champions League final — where Greg Vanney’s side fell to Chivas Guadalajara.
The U.S. Men’s National Team striker is coming off of his best MLS season in 2017, where Altidore recorded 17 goals and six assists as Toronto FC went on to win MLS Cup.
Given the current timetable for Altidore’s return, the 28-year-old could miss all three of the USMNT’s upcoming international friendlies with the injury setback.
The U.S. will face Bolivia on May 28 in Chester, PA before taking on Ireland and France on June 2 and June 9, respectively.
BRUSSELS (AP) FIFA has acknowledged the frozen screens, unsmooth offside lines and other recent Video Assistant Referee (VAR) hiccups but soccer’s governing body is hopeful the system will prevent controversial decisions at the World Cup.
Johannes Holzmueller, the head of FIFA’s Technology Innovation Department, said on Tuesday “now that we go into the World Cup we are quite sure that we will have the best setup that is possible at the moment.”
Holzmueller, however, refused to say the system would be fool-proof in time for the World Cup that kicks off in Moscow on June 14.
Ultimately, he said, that “it is technology. It can fail.”