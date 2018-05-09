More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Twitter/@ajc

MLS midweek preview: Atlanta, Sporting KC clash, TFC faces Sounders

By Matt ReedMay 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Only a select few teams will be in action on Wednesday night, but MLS’ slate of matches are sure to be an exciting bunch.

A clash of top teams in their respective conferences highlights the start to Week 11, as Atlanta United hosts Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Gerardo Martino’s Five Stripes have been the hottest team in MLS since their opening weekend defeat to the Houston Dynamo, with Atlanta unbeaten in their last seven matches and having climbed to the top of the East.

Atlanta boasts the top attack in MLS thus far, with Josef Martinez and Miguel Almiron combining for 13 goals in their first nine games — which is equal to or greater than the output of 14 clubs.

Meanwhile, Sporting KC has looked rejuvenated in 2018 under manager Peter Vermes, who has added a number of talents into the fold such as Johnny Russell and Felipe Gutierrez. The West leaders are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches, with the lone defeat coming at New England.

Elsewhere, the 2017 MLS Cup finalists will meet once again at BMO Field as Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders square off north of the border.

Both sides have struggled early on in league play, largely due to injuries, although Greg Vanney and TFC have appeared to be closer to their regular selves the last few matches.

Expansion side Los Angeles FC aims to keep its unbeaten home record intact on Wednesday, as Minnesota United comes to town.

LA FC currently sits second in the Western Conference with 16 points, while a win for the Loons could pull Minnesota within a point of Bob Bradley‘s team.

Atlanta United vs. Sporting KC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders — 7:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire vs. Montreal Impact — 8:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United — 10 p.m. ET

MLS Three Things: TFC falls again, Guzan red ruins marquee match

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 9, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
Five MLS matches hit midweek to join the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in bringing a busy Wednesday for soccer in the USA (and Canada).

We are here to talk about three of them.

Brad Guzan deprived us of cool dual litmus tests

Two of the top teams in Major League Soccer met in Atlanta on soccer, and we can’t really tell you which team proved its mettle (Not that anyone’s doubting the quality of either).

That’s because Yohan Croizet played a delightful ball to Khiry Shelton, and Brad Guzan… didn’t… get it… right. Sent off, Sporting KC was able to break through with a pair of second half goals in a 2-0 win.

Shots were still just 18-17 for KC despite the DOGSO red, but playing in Atlanta is no picnic.

Soccer is a funny game

Toronto FC took 24 shots, 10 of them from Sebastian Giovinco, but Seattle took its chances and spun a 2-1 win out of not much in an MLS Cup Final(s) rematch Canada.

Homegrown Sounders 18-year-old Handwalla Bwana scored the winner after Magnus Wolf Eikrem took advantage of overly enthusiastic center back Michael Bradley on the opener (see video below).

TFC’s seven points are seven back of a playoff spot, and Victor Vazquez left the game with injury (Jozy Altidore is already out). Uh oh.

By the way, TFC’s best player this year after Giovinco has unquestionably been Jonathan Osorio, who bagged another goal tonight. The 25-year-old hometown kid is completing better than 90 percent of his passes.

On the flip side, Auro has been a major defensive liability several times this season. Hey, maybe we’ll see a proper 90 (or more) from these two in December.

Kevin Ellis: Golden Boot candidate

In his first 90 professional games, Kevin Ellis scored six goals.

The 26-year-old defender now has two in his last two, and this one is pretty nice.

Chicago needed this win, which pulls it back within sight of the playoffs. Montreal did not need this loss, its seventh of the young season.

Barcelona two results from first unbeaten La Liga season

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 9, 2018, 8:43 PM EDT
Barcelona moved to within two matches of an unbeaten league season with a 5-1 blasting of Villarreal at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barca, who drew Real Madrid at the weekend, finishes at Levante and home to Real Sociedad. They have 27 wins and nine draws, and lead second place Atletico Madrid by 15 points.

No La Liga team has gone unbeaten in a season lasting longer than 18 matches.

Ousmane Dembele scored twice, while Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, and Paulinho also scored in the blowout.

Messi’s goal was one of our last chances to see the Andres Iniesta to Messi connection in action.

Dembele now has three goals and five assists in his last 10 matches after a dreadful start to life in La Liga.

And he’s showing exactly why Barca was willing to pay big to pry him from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

AC Milan’s mistakes hand Italian Cup title to Juventus

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 9, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
ROME (AP) AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted two goals and Nikola Kalinic added an own-goal in a nightmare 4-0 defeat for the Rossoneri as Juventus claimed a record fourth straight Italian Cup title on Wednesday.

While the 19-year-old Donnarumma could not be blamed for Medhi Benatia’s opener in the final, his mistakes led to the ensuing goals from Douglas Costa and Benatia. Then Kalinic headed a corner into his own net.

After the final whistle, Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus counterpart Gianluigi Buffon attempted to console Donnarumma.

“We have to accept it and realize we made our own errors,” Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said.

It was the first of two titles that Juventus is hoping to celebrate over the space of four days at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Bianconeri can clinch a record-extending seventh consecutive Serie A title with only a draw against Roma on Sunday.

“Now we have to ensure the Scudetto mathematically and enjoy this extraordinary season,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Juventus has won a total of 13 Italian Cups, at least four more than any other team.

For Benatia, the brace served as redemption after he was blamed for a goal in a 1-0 loss to Serie A rival Napoli last month.

“After my error on the marking for Kalidou Koulibaly, everyone said I was useless,” Benatia said. “I haven’t become fantastic now and I wasn’t useless then. … I gave my contribution, nothing more.”

Buffon, who is expected to retire at the end of the season, far outperformed Donnarumma, who is considered his protege.

Milan, meanwhile, missed out on a chance to justify its preseason spending spree and take home a trophy ahead of likely punishment from UEFA for financial fair play violations.

The last time Juventus had beaten Milan by at least a four-goal margin came more than 20 years ago – in a 6-1 away win in Serie A in 1997.

“The guys had an extraordinary game and deserved this win, taking nothing away from Milan, who had a good first half,” Allegri said. “In games like this you need a little time to get into gear, but we found the passing lines, the spaces opened up and naturally the technique emerged.”

After a slow-paced first half, Juventus took control when Benatia headed in from a corner.

Donnarumma then had Costa’s shot on his fingers but the ball fell through his hands.

Three minutes later, Donnarumma was preparing to collect a header from Mario Mandzukic but it again slipped off his fingers and Benatia was waiting to pounce on it.

Milan came closest when Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi nearly scored an own-goal, hitting the post with a failed clearance.

Kalinic, who has not reached expectations at Milan, then added to the misfortune by finding his own net with his back to the goal by the near post as he attempted to defend a corner.

Buffon preserved the clean sheet with successive saves on Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Borini.

AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asdampf

Commisso, USSF at impasse over $500m meeting

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Walter Kaitz
By Nicholas MendolaMay 9, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
New York Cosmos owner Rocco Commisso tells ProSoccerTalk that he pulled out of a Wednesday meeting with U.S. Soccer regarding his nine-figure offer to fund an American soccer league due to the federation’s unwillingness to send what the NASL deemed the proper decision-makers.

Commisso and several North American Soccer League owners were set to meet with U.S. Soccer in Chicago, but changed their plans when the federation’s delegation was limited to CEO Dan Flynn and legal counsel.

He says the NASL has since proposed a meeting under New York State not-for-profit law which would have the league meet with USSF board members who do not have direct ties to MLS, USL, or SUM.

The Cosmos owner promised $250 million of his own money as well as fundraising of an additional $250 million from other investors.

A spokesman for U.S. Soccer tells ProSoccerTalk that it has responded to Commisso’s latest letter regarding the meeting, and remains open to meeting in the future, noting that it initially proposed the dates and location for a meeting.

And Commisso says the federation’s latest communication says a meeting cannot happen with any board members, as they may be tainted by being subjects of NASL lawsuits. Commisso points out that he’s suing Flynn and Cordeiro as well.

Commisso — who has rallied against conflicts of interest between the USSF, Major League Soccer, and Soccer United Marketing — says he wanted to work out a deal with the federation and its board members, but his conditions were not met and the USSF’s conditions were a non-starter.

On the NASL side, Commisso did not wish to share what he deems “proprietary information” with board members, noting that several members of the USSF’s board of directors were his competitors due to ties with MLS and the USL. In the NASL’s view, meetings like this have led to almost instant competitive reactions from direct competitors to torpedo their plans and trigger competitive imbalance from what Commisso calls “monopoly galore.”

U.S. Soccer says it’s protecting his information. He’s not so sure.

“The latest from my end,” Commisso said. “We’re gonna make it public one of these days. It’s not true that they are protecting my information. According to my email, they say they have to bring it up to the board. Garber may not vote on it, but they are gonna talk about it. We asked for a special committee of non-conflicted board members, and they won’t give it.”

He essentially views the federation’s request to get his plan for the league and investment as a fact-finding mission. With Carlos Cordeiro unavailable due to campaigning for the hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup, the two sides would not be able to leave the meeting with a plan that would not require further, higher approval. His priority is the bid, a critical moment for his new administration.

The federation wants a plan before a meeting. The league doesn’t believe the plan won’t be shared with its competitors, but requires USSF sanctioning for one because Commisso wants to continue to recruit players of national team caliber and playing in a non-FIFA recognized “Division Zero” league would prohibit that.

And time is on the USSF’s side, not the NASL. While Commisso and other owners have the money to restart their teams at any time, other markets necessary to the league’s reclamation need time.

Commisso says U.S. Soccer told him that a meeting was not necessary for the NASL to apply for division sanctioning before an August deadline for any league.

Commisso’s main requests were a 10-year “runway” to meeting Professional League Standards, and the ability to own multiple teams. He’s also a proponent of promotion and relegation, rules against leagues “poaching” teams, and several measures of transparency and open bidding.

He admits he was stung that after investing millions of dollars to keep the NASL alive, the USSF removed its second division status “five and a half months after my first game,” while the rival USL got more time to fulfill Professional League Standards.

He also rejects the close relationship between MLS and the USL.

“It’s monopoly galore,” he said. “The USL is largely farm teams for MLS. B Teams.”

So what happens if U.S. Soccer doesn’t meet the conditions for a meeting?

“I can’t disclose that,” Commisso said. “But there’s a second part. The law suits continue, and no one gets me to shut my mouth. I will do all I can to represent all the shareholders in United States Soccer.”