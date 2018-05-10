Championship Sunday TV, stream schedule

10 games. 10 network channels. 10 a.m. ET. Championship Sunday.

Let’s end the 2017/18 Premier League season in style.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the games are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ]

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for Cham Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Brighton – NBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Watford – USA [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester City – SYFY [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal – MSNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City – Bravo [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Everton – E! [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion – Oxygen [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Bournemouth – OC & RSN [STREAM]

