Judge orders 90-day pause in suit over Crew’s move

The Premier League has one match day left, with 10 matches on 10 different NBC family stations beginning at 10 a.m. ET Sunday.
We know Man City and Man Utd will finish first and second, but only two other table positions (sixth and seventh) are locked in place.
Bold teams are locked into their table positions.
1. Manchester City (97 pts, at Southampton)
2. Manchester United (78 pts, vs. Watford)
3. Tottenham Hotspur (74 pts, +37 GD, vs. Leicester)
Highest potential finish: 3rd
Lowest potential finish: 4th
4. Liverpool (72 pts, +42 GD, vs. Brighton)
Highest potential finish: 3rd
Lowest potential finish: 5th
5. Chelsea (70 pts, +27 GD, at Newcastle)
Highest potential finish: 4th
Lowest potential finish:
6. Arsenal (60 pts, at Huddersfield Town)
7. Burnley (54 pts, vs. Bournemouth)
8. Everton (49 pts, -12 GD, at West Ham United)
Highest potential finish: 8th
Lowest potential finish: 9th
9. Leicester City (47 pts, -3 GD, at Spurs)
Highest potential finish: 8th
Lowest potential finish: 9th
10. Newcastle United (41 pts, -11 GD, vs. Chelsea)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish: 15th
11. Crystal Palace (41 pts, -12 GD, vs. West Brom)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish: 15th
12. Bournemouth (41 pts, -17 GD, at Burnley)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish: 15th
13. Watford (41 pts, -19 GD, at Man Utd)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish: 15th
14. Brighton and Hove Albion (40 pts, -16 GD, at Liverpool)
Highest potential finish:10th
Lowest potential finish: 16th
15. West Ham United (39 pts, -22 GD, vs. Everton)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish:17th
16. Huddersfield Town (37 pts, -29 GD, vs. Arsenal)
Highest (realistic) potential finish: 15th
Lowest potential finish: 17th
17. Southampton (36 pts, -18 GD, vs. Man City)
Highest potential finish: 15th
Lowest potential finish: 18th
18. Swansea City (33 pts, -27 GD, vs. Stoke City)
Highest potential finish: 17th
Lowest potential finish: 20th
19. West Bromwich Albion (31 pts, -23 GD, at Crystal Palace)
Highest potential finish: 18th
Lowest potential finish: 20th
20. Stoke City (30 pts, -34 GD, at Swansea)
Highest potential finish: 18th
Lowest potential finish: 20th