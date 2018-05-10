Mourinho casts doubt on future of several United stars

Jose Mourinho has cast fresh doubt on the future of several Manchester United players.

The Special One isn’t going to mess around this summer, or so it seems.

Asked ahead of United’s clash with West Ham United on Thursday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) if he needs to improve the mentality of his current squad or make big signings this summer, here was Mourinho’s no-nonsense response.

“Both,” Mourinho said. “How many points separate us from Manchester City? Not two, three or four. A lot of points. I think we need both things that you told. Some of the people we have, they have to be more consistent in their performance and we need more quality.

“I trust some more than others that can bridge that gap. That’s normal. I know the players. I worked with the players for a couple of years. I know them better than anyone. And, of course, some of the players I am totally convinced are going to make it, some others I have good hopes that they are going to make it and some others I don’t believe they are going to make it.”

With the likes of Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Chris Smalling, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera linked with moves away this summer, Mourinho is obviously readying United for a huge clear. They will likely finish second in the Premier League table this season but are a huge distance behind champions Man City who could finish 20 points ahead of them. That is why Mourinho wants drastic changes.

Big changes are coming up at Old Trafford and with Mourinho signing a new long-term deal in January, there’s no doubt he will be the man leading the sweeping changes.