Mourinho satisfied with Man Utd performance, will take 2nd place

Manchester United was the better team as it sewed up second place in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at West Ham United on Thursday.

On another day, manager Jose Mourinho would’ve been upset to settle for a point. All things considered, though, he’s good.

[ RECAP: West Ham 0-0 Man Utd ]

“We showed clearly that we were playing to win the match. We had I believe the best chances,” Mourinho said on NBCSN. “David didn’t make a save. Adrian made a few. … When you know that you need a point to finish second when the game goes to minute 70, 75, you are not going to gamble to try to win.”

“We got the point that gives us a point that we don’t celebrate. I didn’t and no player was jumping around because of the second position, but it is a position that allows us to say we are second-best, and 18 teams are behind us.”

Mourinho also commented on David De Gea‘s first Premier League Golden Glove award following another shutout.

“The Golden Glove is about clean sheets, and clean sheets about teams and not just goalkeepers. Of course he deserves it. Of course we are very happy for him, but it is a team achievement.”

Mourinho says Sergio Romero will start the final match of the season with De Gea having achieved Golden Glove status. Michael Carrick will also start his final appearance for the club.

