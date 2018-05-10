More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Report: Carlos Carvalhal to leave Swansea

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

Multiple reports say that Carlos Carvalhal will leave Swansea City after their final game of the season on Sunday.

No official conformation has arrived from the South Wales club, but it is expected that the Portuguese coach, who arrived in December, will depart the Liberty Stadium with their relegation from the top-flight all but secured following a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday.

Carvalhal is said to only have a deal until the end of the 2017/18 season but he had been in talks over a new long-term deal before things turned sour over the past few months.

The Swans currently occupy the final relegation spot and must beat Stoke on Sunday and hope Southampton lose to Manchester City with a 10-goal swing in their favor.

Even the most optimistic Swansea fan is resigned to a first relegation from the Premier League since they arrived in 2011.

Carvalhal was a left-field appointment (he had been fired by second-tier Sheffield Wednesday before stepping up a league to take charge of the Swans) but had a remarkable impact when he arrived, winning 17 points from his first nine PL games in charge to move them out of the bottom three and into midtable.

However the Swans haven’t won since Mar. 3 and have scored just twice in their last eight games with Carvalhal’s charm and knack for delivering memorable quotes failing to cover up the cracks throughout his team.

The main criticism towards Carvalhal from Swansea’s fans in recent weeks has been his persistence to play five at the back and being too defensive as they sunk back into the relegation zone.

After three-straight seasons of relegation scraps, the Swans will almost certainly slip out of the PL and that will cost Carvalhal his job.

It seems as though Swansea are now searching for their fifth permanent manager in just over two years.

Wayne Rooney agrees MLS move “in principle”

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2018, 9:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears that Wayne Rooney is edging closer to a move to Major League Soccer this summer.

Rooney, 32, is said to have “agreed a deal in principle” to join D.C. United this July but the English striker is said to be waiting around at Goodison to see if Sam Allardyce remains in charge of the Toffees.

Various reports claim the transfer deal is worth close to $17 million for Rooney and he will have a contract with MLS until the end of the 2020 season.

A source confirmed to Pro Soccer Talk that Rooney’s move to MLS is a “done deal” and it would certainly be a rapid change of heart which sees the Manchester United and England legend leave his second stint at Everton for life in MLS after less than one year back on Merseyside at his boyhood club.

With the manager who hired him, Ronald Koeman, fired within a few months, Rooney’s return to Everton hasn’t been a happy one (despite 10 goals in 31 PL appearances this season) as he’s shown his frustration at being subbed off in recent weeks, especially at Allardyce after the derby draw with Liverpool last month.

Would Rooney’s move to MLS be a success?

There’s no doubting his pedigree as the all-time leading goalscorer for Man United and England has won everything he can in the game, but joining MLS is a different prospect and it really is 50/50.

Look at Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard. Kaka and Andrea Pirlo arriving in MLS over the past few years. All four struggled to adapt to the different challenges MLS throws your way, but the likes of Robbie Keane, David Villa and Thierry Henry have certainly faired better as big-name Designated Players.

Rooney has dropped deeper under Allardyce (and spent plenty of time on the bench) at Everton and has been playing in midfield for the last few months but he could perhaps adopt a role as a true no.10 in D.C. United’s lineup if he does make the move Stateside.

With a little more time on the ball and a slower pace to the game, overall, Rooney should thrive, in theory, in MLS. But we all know it’s about much more than talent to do well in North America’s top-flight. A player who has spent his entire 17-year career in the Premier League will need to adapt quickly to turf pitches, plenty of long travel days, high temperatures and also try to reinvent his game.

The latter is something Rooney has been able to do over the years as he’s gone from an energetic teen to a polished goalscorer and now a deeper playmaker. His penchant for scoring spectacular goals will also hold him in good stead if he arrives in MLS.

With D.C. United moving into their long-awaited soccer specific stadium at Audi Field this July, having Rooney on board when the MLS transfer window opens in July would surely be perfect timing for them to make a splash.

Many will argue as to whether or not MLS needs Rooney as it tries to shed its tag as a place where stars go to retire and have a few more years of earning big bucks, but just look at the wider impact Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had since he arrived at the LA Galaxy.

Rooney hasn’t quite got Zlatan’s charisma off the pitch (understatement alert) but there’s no doubt he still has plenty to give on it, especially for a team struggling at the foot of the Eastern Conference early on in the 2018 season under Ben Olsen.

This move seems like a win-win for everyone.

PHOTOS: New Premier League kits unveiled

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2018, 8:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It is that time of the year again as teams start to unveil their new kits for next season.

Each year this date seems to get earlier, but whatever, we love it.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below is a look at the handful of teams who released new kits for the 2018/19 campaign over the past few days, along with a few others which came out a little while ago.

MLS Three Things: TFC falls again, Guzan red ruins marquee match

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 9, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Five MLS matches hit midweek to join the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in bringing a busy Wednesday for soccer in the USA (and Canada).

[ MORE: Other MLS Things — The Archive ]

We are here to talk about three of them.

Brad Guzan deprived us of cool dual litmus tests

Two of the top teams in Major League Soccer met in Atlanta on soccer, and we can’t really tell you which team proved its mettle (Not that anyone’s doubting the quality of either).

That’s because Yohan Croizet played a delightful ball to Khiry Shelton, and Brad Guzan… didn’t… get it… right. Sent off, Sporting KC was able to break through with a pair of second half goals in a 2-0 win.

Shots were still just 18-17 for KC despite the DOGSO red, but playing in Atlanta is no picnic.

Soccer is a funny game

Toronto FC took 24 shots, 10 of them from Sebastian Giovinco, but Seattle took its chances and spun a 2-1 win out of not much in an MLS Cup Final(s) rematch Canada.

Homegrown Sounders 18-year-old Handwalla Bwana scored the winner after Magnus Wolf Eikrem took advantage of overly enthusiastic center back Michael Bradley on the opener (see video below).

TFC’s seven points are seven back of a playoff spot, and Victor Vazquez left the game with injury (Jozy Altidore is already out). Uh oh.

By the way, TFC’s best player this year after Giovinco has unquestionably been Jonathan Osorio, who bagged another goal tonight. The 25-year-old hometown kid is completing better than 90 percent of his passes.

On the flip side, Auro has been a major defensive liability several times this season. Hey, maybe we’ll see a proper 90 (or more) from these two in December.

Kevin Ellis: Golden Boot candidate

In his first 90 professional games, Kevin Ellis scored six goals.

The 26-year-old defender now has two in his last two, and this one is pretty nice.

Chicago needed this win, which pulls it back within sight of the playoffs. Montreal did not need this loss, its seventh of the young season.

Barcelona two results from first unbeaten La Liga season

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 9, 2018, 8:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona moved to within two matches of an unbeaten league season with a 5-1 blasting of Villarreal at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barca, who drew Real Madrid at the weekend, finishes at Levante and home to Real Sociedad. They have 27 wins and nine draws, and lead second place Atletico Madrid by 15 points.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 1-1 Huddersfield ]

No La Liga team has gone unbeaten in a season lasting longer than 18 matches.

Ousmane Dembele scored twice, while Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, and Paulinho also scored in the blowout.

Messi’s goal was one of our last chances to see the Andres Iniesta to Messi connection in action.

Dembele now has three goals and five assists in his last 10 matches after a dreadful start to life in La Liga.

And he’s showing exactly why Barca was willing to pay big to pry him from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.