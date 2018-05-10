Report: Carlos Carvalhal to leave Swansea

Multiple reports say that Carlos Carvalhal will leave Swansea City after their final game of the season on Sunday.
No official conformation has arrived from the South Wales club, but it is expected that the Portuguese coach, who arrived in December, will depart the Liberty Stadium with their relegation from the top-flight all but secured following a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday.
Carvalhal is said to only have a deal until the end of the 2017/18 season but he had been in talks over a new long-term deal before things turned sour over the past few months.
The Swans currently occupy the final relegation spot and must beat Stoke on Sunday and hope Southampton lose to Manchester City with a 10-goal swing in their favor.
Even the most optimistic Swansea fan is resigned to a first relegation from the Premier League since they arrived in 2011.
Carvalhal was a left-field appointment (he had been fired by second-tier Sheffield Wednesday before stepping up a league to take charge of the Swans) but had a remarkable impact when he arrived, winning 17 points from his first nine PL games in charge to move them out of the bottom three and into midtable.
However the Swans haven’t won since Mar. 3 and have scored just twice in their last eight games with Carvalhal’s charm and knack for delivering memorable quotes failing to cover up the cracks throughout his team.
The main criticism towards Carvalhal from Swansea’s fans in recent weeks has been his persistence to play five at the back and being too defensive as they sunk back into the relegation zone.
After three-straight seasons of relegation scraps, the Swans will almost certainly slip out of the PL and that will cost Carvalhal his job.
It seems as though Swansea are now searching for their fifth permanent manager in just over two years.