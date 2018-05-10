More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Sochi is a summer and winter tourist attraction

Associated PressMay 10, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Visiting Sochi is a mouthwatering prospect for World Cup fans, with beaches, blue skies and arguably the best game in the group stage.

Portugal and Spain meet on June 15 in Sochi, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics and is a top Russian tourist destination.

The legacy of the estimated $50 billion spent on those Sochi Games is a variety of tourist options. Fans will be able to relax in the beach bars of Adler, a town near the stadium, or hike in the mountains above the city.

Here’s what you need to know about one of the 11 host cities in Russia:

THE STADIUM

The 48,000-seat Fisht Stadium was built to host the lavish opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Olympics. Ironically, in light of the later doping scandals, the Russian team entered the opening ceremony to a song entitled “Not Gonna Get Us.”

Since then, it’s been largely empty apart from hosting occasional friendlies and a Russian Cup final. The local club team, FC Sochi, withdrew from the league at the end of the 2016-17 season, though officials are hopeful of setting up a replacement team so the stadium doesn’t lie empty.

WHAT TO KNOW

World Cup organizers are offering free train tickets to fans, but it will be a stretch to get to Sochi, with many services taking more than 30 hours from Moscow. Long train journeys are a Russian tradition – and a good way to meet locals – but you would miss out on watching World Cup games.

Sochi was conquered in the 19th century by the Russian army, which drove out most of the native Circassian people. Later on, it became famous as the site of sanatoriums for the sick, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s summer house and most recently the Olympics.

WHAT TO DO

If you’re flying into Sochi airport, you will probably have no need to go to the main city of Sochi, 24 kilometers (15 miles) up the road.

Instead, the area around the Olympic Park is packed with hotels, and the neighboring suburb of Adler has sandy beaches and cafes galore. The Caucasus Mountains above Sochi are big hits with hikers in summer and skiers in winter.

In an unusual twist, the laboratory at the center of Russia’s Olympic doping scheme is now a bar with doping-themed cocktails .

WHAT TO WATCH

Sochi will host six matches during the World Cup, starting with Spain and Portugal on June 15 in Group B.

Belgium will take on Panama in Group G on June 18, and defending champion Germany will then arrive to play Sweden in Group F on June 23.

The final group match will be between Australia and Peru on June 26 in Group C.

In the latter stages, there will be a round of 16 game on June 30 and a quarterfinal match on July 7.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Mourinho satisfied with Man Utd performance, will take 2nd place

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Manchester United was the better team as it sewed up second place in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at West Ham United on Thursday.

On another day, manager Jose Mourinho would’ve been upset to settle for a point. All things considered, though, he’s good.

[ RECAP: West Ham 0-0 Man Utd ]

“We showed clearly that we were playing to win the match. We had I believe the best chances,” Mourinho said on NBCSN. “David didn’t make a save. Adrian made a few. … When you know that you need a point to finish second when the game goes to minute 70, 75, you are not going to gamble to try to win.”

“We got the point that gives us a point that we don’t celebrate. I didn’t and no player was jumping around because of the second position, but it is a position that allows us to say we are second-best, and 18 teams are behind us.”

Mourinho also commented on David De Gea‘s first Premier League Golden Glove award following another shutout.

“The Golden Glove is about clean sheets, and clean sheets about teams and not just goalkeepers. Of course he deserves it. Of course we are very happy for him, but it is a team achievement.”

Mourinho says Sergio Romero will start the final match of the season with De Gea having achieved Golden Glove status. Michael Carrick will also start his final appearance for the club.

Who can finish where on the table on Championship Sunday?

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2018, 5:22 PM EDT
The Premier League has one match day left, with 10 matches on 10 different NBC family stations beginning at 10 a.m. ET Sunday.

[ MORE: Championship Sunday TV schedule ]

We know Man City and Man Utd will finish first and second, but only two other table positions (sixth and seventh) are locked in place.

Bold teams are locked into their table positions.

1. Manchester City (97 pts, at Southampton)
2. Manchester United (78 pts, vs. Watford)

3. Tottenham Hotspur (74 pts, +37 GD, vs. Leicester)
Highest potential finish: 3rd
Lowest potential finish: 4th

4. Liverpool (72 pts, +42 GD, vs. Brighton)
Highest potential finish: 3rd
Lowest potential finish: 5th

5. Chelsea (70 pts, +27 GD, at Newcastle)
Highest potential finish: 4th
Lowest potential finish:

6. Arsenal (60 pts, at Huddersfield Town)
7. Burnley (54 pts, vs. Bournemouth)

8. Everton (49 pts, -12 GD, at West Ham United)
Highest potential finish: 8th
Lowest potential finish: 9th

9. Leicester City (47 pts, -3 GD, at Spurs)
Highest potential finish: 8th
Lowest potential finish: 9th

10. Newcastle United (41 pts, -11 GD, vs. Chelsea)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish: 15th

11. Crystal Palace (41 pts, -12 GD, vs. West Brom)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish: 15th

12. Bournemouth (41 pts, -17 GD, at Burnley)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish: 15th

13. Watford (41 pts, -19 GD, at Man Utd)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish: 15th

14. Brighton and Hove Albion (40 pts, -16 GD, at Liverpool)
Highest potential finish:10th
Lowest potential finish: 16th

15. West Ham United (39 pts, -22 GD, vs. Everton)
Highest potential finish: 10th
Lowest potential finish:17th

16. Huddersfield Town (37 pts, -29 GD, vs. Arsenal)
Highest (realistic) potential finish: 15th
Lowest potential finish: 17th

17. Southampton (36 pts, -18 GD, vs. Man City)
Highest potential finish: 15th
Lowest potential finish: 18th

18. Swansea City (33 pts, -27 GD, vs. Stoke City)
Highest potential finish: 17th
Lowest potential finish: 20th

19. West Bromwich Albion (31 pts, -23 GD, at Crystal Palace)
Highest potential finish: 18th
Lowest potential finish: 20th

20. Stoke City (30 pts, -34 GD, at Swansea)
Highest potential finish: 18th
Lowest potential finish: 20th

Championship Sunday TV, stream schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
10 games. 10 network channels. 10 a.m. ET. Championship Sunday.

Let’s end the 2017/18 Premier League season in style.

Here’s your full TV schedule for Cham Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Brighton – NBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Watford – USA [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester City – SYFY [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal – MSNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City – Bravo [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United  vs. Everton – E! [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion – Oxygen [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Bournemouth – OC & RSN [STREAM

Man Utd clinches 2nd after ugly draw

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
  • United clinches second
  • Irons out shot 16-9
  • Adrian shines in first half

Manchester United and West Ham United about as many fouls as shots in a scoreless draw at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

The point means United will finish second in the Premier League, while West Ham is 15th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jesse Lingard forced Adrian into a save that led to a 21st minute corner kick. That wasn’t the only United effort from a set piece, but the execution of nearly every one was substandard.

Alexis Sanchez hammered a shot, parried by Adrian in the 23rd, and the Luke Shaw‘s pounded rebound was deflected off the post by the Spanish keeper.

Manchester United kept shooting, but it was like Adrian had a ball magnet in his shirt. Lingard saw a 55th minute effort caught by the backstop.

West Ham was on the front foot for much of the latter stages, though the match will be more remembered for a shoving fest which saw Paul Pogba get a yellow card after lunging into Mark Noble.

Noble put both hands on Pogba’s face, but somehow escaped discipline.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]